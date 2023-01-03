Read full article on original website
DPS expands potential Trooper testing to Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking make it easier for those who live in the Coastal Bend to see whether they have what it takes to be a Trooper. In an effort to try to reach more potential law-enforcement candidates, DPS recruiters are...
Corpus Christi business owner voices concerns after couple seen trapping birds
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local bird store owner has a lot of questions after a couple allegedly pulled into his business parking lot and started catching and caging dozens of wild pigeons. Its not the only place or time this incident has taken place. This has been reportedly...
Condition of city bridges under review following Yorktown 'mud bridge' repairs
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The condition of the Yorktown mud bridge brings into question the safety and maintenance of other bridges throughout Corpus Christi. Wednesday it was learned that as soon as the incident happened the city's storm water department expedited the review of the condition of the other 67 bridges within the city.
Emergency crews fighting reignited fire in Bishop
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that broke out in Bishop Tuesday night has reignited, officials said. Nueces County ESD #3 is on scene fighting flames on FM 70 near Highway 77, officials said. The fire began near an agricultural barn in Bishop. No other information is known at...
New game room regulations now in effect as of Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New game room regulations are now in effect for Nueces County, according to a press release from the county. The new regulations went into effect Monday, and go as listed:. Will only be able to operate 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 12:00 a.m. (midnight) Sunday through...
These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast
I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
Unbelievably Brutal Fight at Corpus Christi 7-11 Goes Viral
It seems that this is the season for fighting. Just the other day, a fight at Waffle House went viral. Well here is another one from right down the road in Corpus Christ. As reported by KIII in Corpus Christi, a video shows what appears to be an employee getting hit over the head with a glass bottle by a customer during a fight.
County commissioners pass resolution of support for second bridge to The Island
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday supporting the construction of a second bridge onto Padre Island. A location for the second bridge has not yet been released. The massive project, which Mayor Paulette Guajardo said could cost up to $1 billion, would take help...
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
Flint Hills: Fewer traces of oil are being found in bay, but cleanup could cost $1M
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cleaning up the recent 14,000-gallon light crude oil spill from Corpus Christi Bay is expected to come with a high price tag, said Flint Hills Public Affairs Director Andy Saenz. "I'm guessing it's over $1 million," he said Tuesday. "These are expensive endeavors but you...
KIII TV3
Baby New Year born at CHRISTUS Spohn South
Baby Eden was the first baby born in 2023 in Corpus Christi. The family was given a gift basket and a new year onesie for he baby.
UPDATE: Six people killed in crash Friday in George West
GEORGE WEST, Texas — A minivan trying to overtake a vehicle in a no-passing zone on a Texas highway crashed head-on into an SUV, which was then rear-ended by another vehicle, authorities said. Six people died and five others were injured. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Friday near George West, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Corpus Christi,...
thebendmag.com
5 Spicy Dishes in Corpus Christi to Try
With International Hot and Spicy Food Day taking place this month (Jan. 16, to be exact), you might be looking to quite literally spice up your life. To celebrate, here’s a handful of spicy dishes to try in Corpus Christi that are sure to have your palate and tongue buzzing.
Nueces County appoints new port commissioner
Diane Gonzalez appointed to represent Nueces County as Port of Corpus Christi Commissioner. Nueces County Commissioners pass legislative agenda that could impact port.
Things to do in Corpus Christi you might not know about
From transparent kayaking to solving an escape room on a war ship.
Highway 358 south near Bates Rd. closed after crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened. Highway 358 southbound near Bates Rd. is closed due to a crash, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. All drivers are being diverted to exit at Bates. Rd. No other information is known at this time. Stay with...
KIII TV3
Corpus Christi Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
Then just a couple of hours later, around 8:45 p.m. Dana Clarke gave birth to Ariyah Avalos. Ariyah was originally due on Jan. 3.
KIII TV3
Corpus Christi renters see noticeable price hike this year, property expert says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rent prices are going up, both for long-term living as well as short-term vacation rentals. Those increases, however, don't appear to be deterring permanent residents. "The increases in rent I believe is because of our property values have risen so much over the last two...
Christmas Eve oil spill spreads to parts of North Beach
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some of the oil that leaked from Flint Hills Resources' facility has been found in other areas of Corpus Christi Bay, said Flint Hills Public Affairs Director Jake Reint. "We have had reports of sporadic material impacting various areas in the bay," he said. "Including...
Texas man faces life in prison after deadly crime spree, authorities say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Corpus Christi man is facing life in prison after a deadly crime spree, which included a bank robbery, authorities announced. Anthony Dwayne Carrington, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the […]
