Read full article on original website
Sparky Rodrigues
2d ago
Case was a horrible chair anti Hawaiian pro development pro military endangered species and critical habitats suffered. Dawn Chang is worst and will NOT serve Hawaii resources our the people.
Reply
5
Hazz Matt
2d ago
The state government's thinking has never changed in the 65 + years we have been a state. Develop, bring in investors, and let the Feds take over our culture and 1/3 of our lands. All to benefit themselves.
Reply
3
Surf Turf
1d ago
Past history says that when the lands were under the kingdom, the resources were depleted such as with the sandalwood forests (in trade for muskets and ships) and many of the now extinct Hawaiian birds. Pro Hawaiian or not, the next steward just needs to manage the lands well. Period.
Reply
2
Related
Task Force: Hawaii Needs To Remove Thousands Of Cesspools Sooner Than Planned
Hawaii currently has an official goal to replace all of its cesspools with better sewage treatment systems that cause less harm to the local environment and public health by 2050. But with as many as 83,000 cesspools releasing some 53 million gallons of untreated sewage into the islands’ soil, streams...
KITV.com
Experts detail 'huge' cost of converting Hawaii's cesspools during legislative hearing
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After state legislators passed a law in 2018 requiring property owners to convert their cesspools by 2050, a working group of experts has been evaluating how affordable the transition would be. The total estimated cost of modernizing the roughly 88,000 cesspools across the state is $2 billion,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Grappling with water shortage ‘crisis,’ West Maui residents demand answers
KAHANA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following an urgent water conservation request issued last week, West Maui residents are grappling with what they called a water shortage “crisis.”. They are demanding a solution — and an explanation. Some have been struggling with little to no water pressure for more than a...
Government Technology
Doug Murdock Will Remain as CIO Under Incoming Gov. Josh Green
Hawaii Chief Information Officer Doug Murdock will continue serving in the new administration of Gov. Josh Green. Murdock was named Hawaii CIO in 2019 during Gov. David Ige's second term; he was previously state comptroller. Green credited Murdock for his role in overseeing major technology projects in the state, such...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Green administration considering another round of tax refunds in Hawaii
This marks the Rainbow Warriors’ first Big West conference road trip of the season. 'It's go time': Honolulu company gets FDA green light to sell rapid at-home COVID test. Oceanit is headquartered in Honolulu and it's the only company from Hawaii with this type of approval for a COVID test.
Taxes, housing drive people from Hawaii, policy group says
(The Center Square) - High taxes and a lack of affordable housing are likely behind the exodus of people from Hawaii, according to Keli'i Akina, president and CEO of the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii. The latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show that Hawaii lost about 7,000 residents between July 2021 and July 2022. International migration brought 5,785 people to the Aloha state, but more than 15,000 left the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State considers another tax refund to ease pinch of Hawaii’s rising cost of living
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fresh from issuing a $300 tax rebate to residents, Gov. Josh Green’s administration is considering another tax refund this year. But unlike the previous rebate, this one is for the middle-class and low-income residents struggling with Hawaii’s high cost of living and inflation. “We’re looking...
Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards
When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
hawaiinewsnow.com
At swearing-in, Maui's new mayor pledges fiscal responsibility
There is more conflict ahead for the Department of Land and Natural Resources — with a controversial new appointee taking over this week. Lifeguards rescue dozens from Oahu beaches as big surf rolls in. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Big surf and crowded beaches kept Oahu lifeguards busy on...
Hawaii reports 1,316 COVID cases, 4 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,316 COVID cases and four deaths in the last week. There are 856 cases in Oahu, 148 on the Big Island, 198 on Maui, 10 on Molokai, 78 on Kauai and 26 diagnosed out of state. The state’s total case count is 373,514. The state death toll […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
The Hawaii rainbow license plate will soon be retired
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - That iconic rainbow on Hawaii license plates will soon be a thing of the past. The city confirms the rainbow plates will be retired. There’s no timeline yet on when new plates will be issued and it’s not clear how the process of choosing a new design will work.
Lawsuit: State Failed To Help Severely Disabled Boy
A Kaneohe family is suing state education and health officials for failing to place their son, who has serious behavioral issues, in intensive treatment. Michelle Shores and her husband Dane filed a lawsuit against state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi and Department of Health Director Elizabeth Char, among others, for violating the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which requires their departments to provide appropriate services and placements for disabled children.
bigislandnow.com
Do you want an agricultural career? This Big Island residential program might be for you
A Big Island nonprofit is pioneering a new paradigm of conscious agriculture in North Kohala, honoring indigenous wisdom, food sovereignty and the transformational power of returning to the land. That nonprofit, Hawai‘i Institute of Pacific Agriculture, or HIP Agriculture, is offering residents the chance to learn how to establish a...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Millions of dollars in grants announced for Hawaiian Home Lands projects
The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands recently announced that it would give out 23 grants to 14 organizations. The $8.5 million will help fund programs, services, projects and facility improvements on Hawaiian Home Lands statewide. It’s part of the department’s Native Hawaiian Development Program Plan. The program's goal is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii company gets FDA green light for over-the-counter COVID-19 test
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu company is racing to mass produce its rapid COVID-19 test after the FDA gave it the green light for over-the-counter sales. The test is called ASSURE-100 and it’s received FDA emergency use authorization for at-home use. Creator Oceanit, headquartered in Honolulu, is the only...
hawaiinewsnow.com
At inauguration ceremony, Maui’s new mayor pledges fiscal responsibility
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 1,000 people filled Castle Theater at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Monday evening for the public inauguration of Richard Bissen. The former judge also promised his community he will prioritize collaboration. “We like to talk about having a seat at the table for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Life Flight identifies pilot aboard downed medical transport flight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Life Flight has identified Tuesday the pilot presumed dead after an air ambulance plane crash off Maui last month. Brian Treptow was flying the crew to a patient on Hawaii Island when the plane went down on Dec. 15. Also onboard was flight nurse Courtney Parry...
A Conversation With Hawaii’s Newest GOP State Senator
Brenton Awa won’t officially be sworn in as a Hawaii state senator until Jan. 18, but — like many state senators and representatives — he’s already on the job and working from an office at the Capitol. A former news anchor for KITV, he narrowly defeated...
hawaiinewsnow.com
This Hawaii construction worker is on a mission to prove she’s ‘tough as nails’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii construction workers will compete against 11 others on the fourth season of reality TV show “Tough as Nails.”. Ilima Shim lives in Waianae, but was born and raised on Hawaii Island. The 34-year-old is a graduate of Konawaena High. She’ll square off against her...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lifeguards rescue dozens from Oahu beaches as big surf rolls in
HPD chief, mayor agree systemic changes are needed after ‘disturbing’ night of fireworks. Despite the concern, neither provided a detailed outline on what that would look like. Kevin McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, not giving up. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Here's the latest on the...
Comments / 4