Hawaii State

Sparky Rodrigues
2d ago

Case was a horrible chair anti Hawaiian pro development pro military endangered species and critical habitats suffered. Dawn Chang is worst and will NOT serve Hawaii resources our the people.

Hazz Matt
2d ago

The state government's thinking has never changed in the 65 + years we have been a state. Develop, bring in investors, and let the Feds take over our culture and 1/3 of our lands. All to benefit themselves.

Surf Turf
1d ago

Past history says that when the lands were under the kingdom, the resources were depleted such as with the sandalwood forests (in trade for muskets and ships) and many of the now extinct Hawaiian birds. Pro Hawaiian or not, the next steward just needs to manage the lands well. Period.

