ROLL CALL: Champions light it up at Viking Lanes

SOUTH BELOIT—The 96th Beloit Daily News Holiday Bowling Tournament ended on Friday night pretty much the way it started.

With a flurry of strikes.

Two of the hottest bowlers were on the same pair of lanes as Scratch Open leader Dylon Wilde and challenger Johnny Ward battled in the overall 20th game of the tourney.

Unfortunately for Ward, Wilde never faltered. The Monroe native spared in the first frame and then rolled 10 straight strikes and finished with a 289, the same score as Ward, who also had 10 straight strikes before he left a 10-pin on his 11th ball.

“You want to put up a good score in the finals, but you’re also keeping an eye on how everyone else is doing,” said Wilde, who won the title in his second appearance in the tournament. “It got to the last game and I knew I was up 87 pins. Johnny was awesome to bowl with and did really well, but I figured when I got that string it was in the bag.”

Left-handed Wilde said he acquired a ball from a friend, a right-hander, and had it plugged and redrilled on Monday—his first night of qualifying.

“I shot 1,203 the first night and rolled that same ball all 20 games,” Wilde said.

Wilde said he finds the tournament format unique and not just because the winner is determined by the 20-game total pinfall.

“This format is different because of the three different divisions and the six different qualifying sets,” he said. “You’re not bowling with the people you’ll be going against at the finish. My first set I was the only Scratch bowler on my pair. It’s a complete luck of the draw until the semifinals and then you’re right there with your competition.

Coming back for the semis I had a 17-pin lead and basically bowling with everyone that was around me. I felt like if I won my pair I’d be OK. I shot 1,246 with a low game of 230 and that gave me a 98-pin lead heading into the finals.”

Third place went to Blaine Allred, who had a terrific final set with a 1,299 (258-258-246-268-269) and finished at 4,865. Zachary Joiner was fourth with games of 258-228-261-256-227 for a 1,230 score. He had a 4,833 total.

Fifth went to Gabe Staude at 4,801. He had a 1,200 in the finals (242-254-243-223-238).

“The top five guys in the Scratch division averaged over 240 which is just amazing,” said Todd Kjell, whose Culver’s in Belvidere is the tourney’s major sponsor.

The Senior division was a repeat victory for Rick Reynolds, but it didn’t come easy. He won by just five pins over hard-charging Craig Keith, 4,736 to 4,731. Consistency was the key for the even-keeled Reynolds, who averaged 236.80 over 20 games. Keith was at 236.55.

“I’m more nervous doing this than I was bowling,” Reynolds said with a chuckle during a post-tourney interview. “I had a rough night in the finals, but I had a big enough cushion …barely. Craig really put the heat on me at the end. I’m happy with the way it came out.

“This format definitely helps me. I usually pick up the spares and I avoid the bad games. I enjoy this tournament because we all the senior bowlers get along and we cheer each other on. We’ve all been there and done that.”

Reynolds shot games of 215-216-229-208-222 in the finals for a 1,090 score. Keith had a 1,172 score in the finals with games of 245-211-267-204-245. Third-place Gary Drye had games of 200-193-247-257-221 for an 1,118 score in the finals and a 4,573 total (228.65 average).

Rounding out the top five were Lyle Schober (1,120-4,566) and Rick Willard, who had the top division score of the night with a 1,200 (269-228-255-180-269) and finished at 4,560.

The Handicap Open division was won by Beloiter Joshua Frei, who is only in his second year of league bowling and averages 152. He averaged 189 in the tournament and in the finals had games of 151-247-256-183-183 for a 1,020 total. With his handicap that was boosted to 1,326 and a 5,016 score.

“I didn’t know bowling leagues were a thing until last year,” Frei said. “I bowled at birthday parties and for fun, but I was never a good bowler. My average is still only 151. But I’m a competitive person and I’m taking it seriously. I’m just not consistent. My highest game was 257 and my lowest was a 122.”

Frei said he signed up two days before the tournament.

“A friend told me I should sign up,” he said. “He did not tell me it would be 20 games. So (Friday) I start out with a 151 and then I roll a 246. So almost 100 pins better. Then I roll a 256. So I end up averaging about 190 and I had a lot of fun. I never expected to win the thing.”

Frei held off Kevin Kline, who bowled 31 pins over his average for the tourney at 236, but came up 26 pins short of Frei. In the finals he had games of 237-248-263-222 and 216 for a scratch 1,186. With his handicap, that amounted to a 1,253 and an overall score of 4,990. His 4,772 scratch score would have tied for eighth.

Third place went to Tyler Schendel, who averaged 211.74 (1,048 scratch finals-1,183 with handicap-4,775 total). Rounding out the top five were Logan Holmes (994-1,210-4,773) and Tamra Mullranin (981-1,165-4,760.

• TOURNAMENT NOTES: Due to a lack of numbers, the Scratch Women’s division wasn’t held this year, but Tournament Director Mike Townsend said efforts will be made to see it return next year. …The total prize purse for the tournament was $16,000, going to 56 bowlers out of the 154 who entered.