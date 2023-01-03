ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Beloit, IL

ROLL CALL: Champions light it up at Viking Lanes

By JIM FRANZ Sports Editor
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JPUfu_0k1Sojbk00

SOUTH BELOIT—The 96th Beloit Daily News Holiday Bowling Tournament ended on Friday night pretty much the way it started.

With a flurry of strikes.

Two of the hottest bowlers were on the same pair of lanes as Scratch Open leader Dylon Wilde and challenger Johnny Ward battled in the overall 20th game of the tourney.

Unfortunately for Ward, Wilde never faltered. The Monroe native spared in the first frame and then rolled 10 straight strikes and finished with a 289, the same score as Ward, who also had 10 straight strikes before he left a 10-pin on his 11th ball.

“You want to put up a good score in the finals, but you’re also keeping an eye on how everyone else is doing,” said Wilde, who won the title in his second appearance in the tournament. “It got to the last game and I knew I was up 87 pins. Johnny was awesome to bowl with and did really well, but I figured when I got that string it was in the bag.”

Left-handed Wilde said he acquired a ball from a friend, a right-hander, and had it plugged and redrilled on Monday—his first night of qualifying.

“I shot 1,203 the first night and rolled that same ball all 20 games,” Wilde said.

Wilde said he finds the tournament format unique and not just because the winner is determined by the 20-game total pinfall.

“This format is different because of the three different divisions and the six different qualifying sets,” he said. “You’re not bowling with the people you’ll be going against at the finish. My first set I was the only Scratch bowler on my pair. It’s a complete luck of the draw until the semifinals and then you’re right there with your competition.

Coming back for the semis I had a 17-pin lead and basically bowling with everyone that was around me. I felt like if I won my pair I’d be OK. I shot 1,246 with a low game of 230 and that gave me a 98-pin lead heading into the finals.”

Third place went to Blaine Allred, who had a terrific final set with a 1,299 (258-258-246-268-269) and finished at 4,865. Zachary Joiner was fourth with games of 258-228-261-256-227 for a 1,230 score. He had a 4,833 total.

Fifth went to Gabe Staude at 4,801. He had a 1,200 in the finals (242-254-243-223-238).

“The top five guys in the Scratch division averaged over 240 which is just amazing,” said Todd Kjell, whose Culver’s in Belvidere is the tourney’s major sponsor.

The Senior division was a repeat victory for Rick Reynolds, but it didn’t come easy. He won by just five pins over hard-charging Craig Keith, 4,736 to 4,731. Consistency was the key for the even-keeled Reynolds, who averaged 236.80 over 20 games. Keith was at 236.55.

“I’m more nervous doing this than I was bowling,” Reynolds said with a chuckle during a post-tourney interview. “I had a rough night in the finals, but I had a big enough cushion …barely. Craig really put the heat on me at the end. I’m happy with the way it came out.

“This format definitely helps me. I usually pick up the spares and I avoid the bad games. I enjoy this tournament because we all the senior bowlers get along and we cheer each other on. We’ve all been there and done that.”

Reynolds shot games of 215-216-229-208-222 in the finals for a 1,090 score. Keith had a 1,172 score in the finals with games of 245-211-267-204-245. Third-place Gary Drye had games of 200-193-247-257-221 for an 1,118 score in the finals and a 4,573 total (228.65 average).

Rounding out the top five were Lyle Schober (1,120-4,566) and Rick Willard, who had the top division score of the night with a 1,200 (269-228-255-180-269) and finished at 4,560.

The Handicap Open division was won by Beloiter Joshua Frei, who is only in his second year of league bowling and averages 152. He averaged 189 in the tournament and in the finals had games of 151-247-256-183-183 for a 1,020 total. With his handicap that was boosted to 1,326 and a 5,016 score.

“I didn’t know bowling leagues were a thing until last year,” Frei said. “I bowled at birthday parties and for fun, but I was never a good bowler. My average is still only 151. But I’m a competitive person and I’m taking it seriously. I’m just not consistent. My highest game was 257 and my lowest was a 122.”

Frei said he signed up two days before the tournament.

“A friend told me I should sign up,” he said. “He did not tell me it would be 20 games. So (Friday) I start out with a 151 and then I roll a 246. So almost 100 pins better. Then I roll a 256. So I end up averaging about 190 and I had a lot of fun. I never expected to win the thing.”

Frei held off Kevin Kline, who bowled 31 pins over his average for the tourney at 236, but came up 26 pins short of Frei. In the finals he had games of 237-248-263-222 and 216 for a scratch 1,186. With his handicap, that amounted to a 1,253 and an overall score of 4,990. His 4,772 scratch score would have tied for eighth.

Third place went to Tyler Schendel, who averaged 211.74 (1,048 scratch finals-1,183 with handicap-4,775 total). Rounding out the top five were Logan Holmes (994-1,210-4,773) and Tamra Mullranin (981-1,165-4,760.

• TOURNAMENT NOTES: Due to a lack of numbers, the Scratch Women’s division wasn’t held this year, but Tournament Director Mike Townsend said efforts will be made to see it return next year. …The total prize purse for the tournament was $16,000, going to 56 bowlers out of the 154 who entered.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores from Tuesday, January 3

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Tuesday, January 3 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 this Friday night at 11 p.m. NIC-10 GIRLSGuilford 58 Auburn 21Belvidere 38 Freeport 35Belvidere North 55 East 39Hononegah 46 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
middletontimes.com

Francois: It’s time to add the shot clock

Former Middleton athletic director Luke Francois, who's now the Superintendent at Waterford High School, believes adding a shot clock would be good for high school basketball. Editor’s Note: The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association recently conducted a survey asking schools whether they supported the adoption of a 35-second shot clock.
WATERFORD, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Current Badgers And Fans React To Alternate Uniform Idea That Is Going Viral

It is a new era for the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison. Luke Fickell has brought an excitement to Madison that we haven’t seen in many years. Highlighted by multiple four-star athletes going into 2023, Fickell also brought in an offensive coordinator who wants to throw the ball. Something Wisconsin hasn’t done much of over the last three decades. What could make the excitement for the Wisconsin Badgers go even further? A new look, specifically, a “black out” look.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Former Badgers QB Commits To Rival Big Ten School

The Wisconsin Badgers’ future has seemed extremely bright ever since Luke Fickell took over as head coach. Numerous eye-opening commitments has Madison excited about the future of their football team. Four-star quarterbacks, four-star defensive backs, transfer portal commitments and so much more. The Badgers’ team will look much different in 2023 and beyond. However, that doesn’t mean that everyone will stay with Wisconsin. A former Badgers quarterback decided to commit to a rival Big Ten School today.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Basketball: Update On Tyler Wahl Injury

Wisconsin basketball picked up another win last night against rival Minnesota 63-60. What was more impressive is that they did it without the help of one of their best players. Tyler Wahl only played nine minutes before exiting with an apparent ankle injury. Other players stepped up and they got the win but long term, the Badgers will need Wahl’s leadership and scoring. After the game, Greg Gard gave an update on the Tyler Wahl injury.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Badgers officially announce Mike Tressel as new defensive coordinator

The Wisconsin Badgers officially announced the hiring of defensive coordinator Mike Tressel alongside head coach Luke Fickell’s staff, marking the second official hiring of Fickell’s staff since he was brought on at the end of November. Tressell appears to be Wisconsin’s linebackers coach as well, which was the...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Transfer QB Qualified to Win in 2023

Tanner Mordecai provides an exceptional track record. Originally, quarterback Tanner Mordecai from Waco, Texas committed to the University of Oklahoma in 2018. However, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, and Spencer Rattler prompted a change of scenery for Mordecai in search of playing time. Following the 2020 season, Mordecai landed at Southern Methodist University and turned into an immediate draft prospect.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com

Slick travel with freezing drizzle Wednesday evening and night

Temperatures are already down to freezing level, or below in most areas. With the light precipitation and freezing drizzle continuing over the next few hours, there will likely be some slick spots out there on the roads through tonight. There already are reports of slick travel and ice buildup on side mirrors. Especially watch out for icy spots on bridges and overpasses. Travel with extra caution tonight.
DEKALB, IL
nbc15.com

Madison plows prepared for expected snowfall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison crews are prepared to head out once snow arrives Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours to treat the city’s roadways. The City of Madison Streets Division said snow could be expected during the evening commute. Thirty-two trucks will be sent out to the city’s main arteries to apply salt and plow, according to Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Former student, colleague mourn principal killed in Fitchburg crash: ‘She was integral in me staying alive during a really tough time’

VERONA, Wis. — Multiple school district communities are mourning the loss of a beloved educator, Beth Steffen, killed in a tragic accident in Fitchburg Tuesday morning. They remember her for supporting students and staff not just through studies, but through life. Steffen was well known throughout south-central Wisconsin’s education community, working as a teacher and administrator at Beloit High School,...
FITCHBURG, WI
MyStateline.com

Fritz’s Wooden Nickel cooks up comforting chicken noodle soup

Timothy Tice, owner of Fritz’s Wooden Nickel is showing off the soup that he believes is the best soup in the Stateline. Fritz’s Wooden Nickel has daily lunch specials and fun themed nights of the week. Timothy chose a delicious chicken noodle soup with thick and fluffy noodles for the Stateline’s Best. Fritz’s Wooden Nickel is located at 208 N Walnut Street in Stillman Valley and are open for lunch from 11am-2pm Monday-Saturday. You can vote for the Stateline’s Best Soup once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on January 10th here.
ROCKFORD, IL
wortfm.org

Madison Gets “Complete Green Streets”

The Madison Common Council met last night for the first council meeting of the new year. Notably, the council adopted a new code of ethics for the behavior of alders towards colleagues, city employees, and members of the public. Also on the Council’s agenda was a plan called Complete Green...
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Bad Accident In Rockford, Avoid The Area

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a bad accident. It happened this afternoon near Parkside and Larson. Injuries were being reported. Jaws of life were requested, but then...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Vehicle hits a utility pole in Rockford

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a bad accident. It happened this morning in the area of E State and Longwood. Sources are reporting a vehicle has crashed...
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Winter Farmers Markets in the Stateline

Winter Farmer Markets are happening in the Stateline! These Farmers markets are held indoors so you can shop for local goods without worrying about the weather. Here’s a list of the Winter Farmers Markets in the Stateline. Rockford Indoor Market. 116 N. Madison St., Rockford, IL. February 3, 2023...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Intoxicated driver hit in roadway moments after Rock County car crash

A 23-year-old Wisconsin man, later arrested for OWI, was struck by and pinned beneath a car moments after he reportedly slid into the path of an oncoming snow plow Sunday morning. Intoxicated driver hit in roadway moments after Rock …. A 23-year-old Wisconsin man, later arrested for OWI, was struck...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
WIFR

Mark's Monday Forecast -- 1/2/2023

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports headlines from your favorite teams. Rockford police investigate traffic crash involving injuries on Auburn St. Updated: 11 hours ago. An update of today's local and national news headlines along with your First Alert forecast and...
ROCKFORD, IL
Beloit Daily News

Beloit Daily News

Beloit, WI
203
Followers
615
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Beloit Daily News has proudly been serving the Stateline area since 1848. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.beloitdailynews.com

 https://www.beloitdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy