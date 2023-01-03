ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skiatook, OK

KCEN

South Carolina man missing in Waco, says Waco PD

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for any information on a missing man. Benjamin Stocum was reported to Waco PD as a missing person on Dec. 31, said the department. According to Waco PD, Stocum had lived in Waco until early December of 2022, and was...
WACO, TX
KOKI FOX 23

Dog dies in north Tulsa house fire overnight

TULSA, Okla. — A dog died after a house fire overnight in north Tulsa, firefighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a home on North Atlanta Place around 2:30 a.m. and found heavy fire in the back of the house, and the fire was spreading to the attic, firefighters said.
TULSA, OK
fox7austin.com

Fort Hood welcomes first baby of 2023 born at CRDAMC

FORT HOOD, Texas - Fort Hood's Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center has welcomed a beautiful baby girl as their first baby of 2023. Millie Ellen arrived at 4:07 a.m. and weighed 8 lbs and 10 oz and was 19 inches long. Her parents Joshua and Sabrina Austin arrived at...
FORT HOOD, TX
KOKI FOX 23

Attempted ax attack near Catoosa Walmart leads to school lockdowns

CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Police confirm Catoosa High School and Middle School lockdowns have been lifted. They say both schools were put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution after a domestic dispute near the Walmart in Catoosa. Officers say Carrie Goddard attempted to attack her boyfriend with...
CATOOSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Woman arrested for starting small grass fires in Brookside

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a call about a woman who was starting small grass fires around 34th Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When Tulsa Fire firefighters arrived they located the suspect, Monica Cleveland and took her into custody. The fire has scorched...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Photos: 1 dog dead after north Tulsa house fire

North Tulsa house fire Tulsa firefighters said a dog died in a north Tulsa house fire Wednesday morning near Pine and Lewis. A man and a second dog were able to escape the fire. (Brandon Hubbard)
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man pleads guilty to second degree murder

TULSA, Okla. — Attorney Clint Johnson confirmed, a Tulsa man who caused the death of an 18-year-old and seriously injured a second teenager after instigating a shooting in north Tulsa pleaded guilty in court. Sir Michael Morgan Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country. Morgan...
TULSA, OK
icytales.com

4 Stunning National Parks in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is home to several beautiful and diverse national parks, each with its unique features and attractions. From the rolling grasslands of the Flint Hills to the rugged sandstone cliffs of the Wichita Mountains, Oklahoma’s national parks offer something for everyone. Check out the National Parks in Oklahoma. Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Vacant house catches on fire overnight

Tulsa firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire at a home overnight. Firefighters were called to a vacant house just after 1 a.m. near Archer and I-244 in west Tulsa. Firefighters said the porch and roof collapsed on the 1,500 square foot house. No injuries were reported. ©2023...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police arrest two women accused of robbing Family Dollar

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) has arrested two women accused of robbing a Family Dollar, according to TPD. In a social media post, TPD said they were called out to the Family Dollar near E. Admiral Pl. and S. Harvard Ave. around 2:00 p.m. on January 3.
TULSA, OK
US105

Is Your Job Life Or Death? Texas Top 5 Most Dangerous Jobs

Here in the great state of Texas, you have to be built Ford tough. Everything is bigger in Texas, including the opportunities. Of course, that means the risks can often be bigger too. Sure, we have great barbecue and talented football teams, but making a living in the Lone Star...
TEXAS STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Nowata police officer struck by Jeep while directing traffic

NOWATA, Okla. — Nowata Police Officer Kyle Walton was directing traffic on Monday night for the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office, lending a helping hand on his day off. Now, he is in the hospital with several broken bones. Nowata Police Chief Mike McElhaney said he was able to...
NOWATA, OK

