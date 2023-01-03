ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek, UT

KSLTV

Springville woman charged with shooting estranged husband’s new girlfriend

PAYSON, Utah — A Springville woman who prosecutors say had been threatening for months to kill her estranged husband’s new girlfriend was charged Tuesday with shooting the girlfriend. Shaina Cary Hold, 32, is charged in 4th District Court with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault and possession...
PAYSON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

U of U police searching for suspects after forceable entry

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah police have notified students and staff that they are searching for a suspect after a forcible entry at the 900 Court of the University Student Apartments. In a tweet, the school police said the suspect is still at large. The UofU Department...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Two injured in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two minors were taken to the hospital in stable condition after getting shot in the leg at a party on New Year’s Eve, according to police. Brent Weisberg, a spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Police Department, told ABC4 police responded to the area of 1600 West and Wright Circle after receiving reports of a shooting, just before 10 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One arrested and stolen car recovered in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — An early morning chase resulted in one arrest and the recovery of a stolen vehicle. Sgt. Orin Neal said the Taylorsville Police Department returned three juveniles that were in the car to their parents. According to TVPD an officer spotted a car that was reported as...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Pilot in Monday’s fatal Provo airport crash identified

PROVO, Utah — The man who died after a small aircraft crash at Provo Municiple Airport has been identified as Nathan Ricks. Ricks was piloting the plane and had three passengers on board when the plane crashed immediately after takeoff. Friends told KSL TV reporter Karah Brackin that Ricks...
PROVO, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Stolen vehicle located through cellphone tracking

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies located a stolen vehicle on Dec. 26 after its owner tracked the car using his cellphone. A man reported his vehicle was stolen out of Salt Lake City earlier in the day, and he was tracking his phone that was left inside the vehicle, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The phone’s location indicated it was in a grocery store parking lot in Kimball Junction.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

