Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Man arrested for murder in connection to West Valley City shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was arrested and faces multiple charges for his alleged involvement in a West Valley City shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead. Dylan Upshaw, 21, was booked into jail for murder and obstruction of justice, both felony charges. His arrest comes one week...
kjzz.com
Suspect arrested, new details revealed in December homicide at apartments on Redwood Road
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Thanks to a tipster, West Valley City Police officers located and arrested a suspect who is accused of shooting and fatally injuring a 20-year-old man outside an apartment complex on Redwood Road in December.. The victim later died at the hospital. According to...
New details released after driver on meth kills pedestrian, injures several others
A Utah man is facing several charges after allegedly smoking methamphetamine, stealing a truck, fleeing an accident, crashing into several vehicles, and killing a pedestrian on New Year's Eve, according to West Valley City Police.
kjzz.com
Video shows crash, altercation involving off-duty Salt Lake police officer
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Video shows the moment an off-duty Salt Lake City police officer allegedly rams his car into someone while under the influence. Thomas Caygle, 37, was arrested and put on administrative leave. Caygle is now facing charges of DUI and negligent operation of a vehicle...
Police searching for package thief in Springville, neighboring cities
Springville Police are looking for an individual who has been stealing packages in Springville and neighboring cities.
Springville woman involved in Payson shooting charged with attempted murder
A Springville woman has been charged on Tuesday, Jan. 3, after allegedly shooting a woman in the leg last December in a domestic dispute, according to court documents.
ksl.com
'Belligerent' patron stabbed bouncer escorting him out of Millcreek bar, police say
MILLCREEK — A man was arrested early Sunday after police say he stabbed a bouncer who was escorting him out of a Millcreek bar. Jesse Alberto Sorensen, 36, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and intoxication. Unified...
Dashcam video of SLCPD officer accused of hitting man with car
A Salt Lake City Police officer is accused of hitting a man with his vehicle while under the influence.
KSLTV
Springville woman charged with shooting estranged husband’s new girlfriend
PAYSON, Utah — A Springville woman who prosecutors say had been threatening for months to kill her estranged husband’s new girlfriend was charged Tuesday with shooting the girlfriend. Shaina Cary Hold, 32, is charged in 4th District Court with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault and possession...
HAPPENING NOW: University of Utah police searching for suspects in forcible entry
University of Utah police are reportedly searching for suspects involved in an alleged forcible entry at the University Student Apartments.
ksl.com
Kearns Head Start closed after suspected drunken driver crashes car through building
KEARNS — A suspected drunken driver was caught on security footage launching their car from a hillside and crashing into the wall of a children's community center. The Kearns Early Childhood Head Start program is now trying to figure out how to move forward because the building may not be safe to let children back inside.
kslnewsradio.com
U of U police searching for suspects after forceable entry
SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah police have notified students and staff that they are searching for a suspect after a forcible entry at the 900 Court of the University Student Apartments. In a tweet, the school police said the suspect is still at large. The UofU Department...
ABC 4
Two injured in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two minors were taken to the hospital in stable condition after getting shot in the leg at a party on New Year’s Eve, according to police. Brent Weisberg, a spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Police Department, told ABC4 police responded to the area of 1600 West and Wright Circle after receiving reports of a shooting, just before 10 p.m.
kslnewsradio.com
One arrested and stolen car recovered in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — An early morning chase resulted in one arrest and the recovery of a stolen vehicle. Sgt. Orin Neal said the Taylorsville Police Department returned three juveniles that were in the car to their parents. According to TVPD an officer spotted a car that was reported as...
Video emerges of chairlift altercation at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah – TownLift previously reported that on Monday, December 26, two people reportedly got into a physical argument on the Saddleback Lift at Park City Mountain Resort, according […]
Gephardt Daily
Police: Driver used meth prior to fatal hit-and-run crash in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man was driving under the influence of methamphetamine during a series of hit-and-run crashes that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition Saturday night. West Valley City police say Jaden Eckes, 22, admitted...
ksl.com
Charges: Stranger grabbed young girl at wedding reception and took her to a dark room
TAYLORSVILLE — A no-bail arrest warrant has been issued for a Kearns man accused of taking a girl at a wedding reception into a dark room before the girl was able to break free and get help. Aaron Scott Wensel, 27, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with...
kslnewsradio.com
Pilot in Monday’s fatal Provo airport crash identified
PROVO, Utah — The man who died after a small aircraft crash at Provo Municiple Airport has been identified as Nathan Ricks. Ricks was piloting the plane and had three passengers on board when the plane crashed immediately after takeoff. Friends told KSL TV reporter Karah Brackin that Ricks...
1 killed in West Valley City hit-and-run
One person was killed and others injured in a New Year’s Eve hit-and-run incident involving a stolen pickup truck in West Valley City.
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Stolen vehicle located through cellphone tracking
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies located a stolen vehicle on Dec. 26 after its owner tracked the car using his cellphone. A man reported his vehicle was stolen out of Salt Lake City earlier in the day, and he was tracking his phone that was left inside the vehicle, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The phone’s location indicated it was in a grocery store parking lot in Kimball Junction.
