PASADENA, Calif. (WJFW) - Following the traditions of the 2023 Roses Parade and Rose Bowl game, it's safe to say we are settling into the New Year. At the college football classic, Tournament of Roses President and Chairman Amy Wainscott, a native of Eagle River, was honored with a dignitary walk onto the field in the pregame ceremony. She handed off the coin to be flipped ahead of kickoff between the Utah Utes and Penn State Nittany Lions.

EAGLE RIVER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO