ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills Player Collapses On Field; 'MNF' Game Temporarily Suspended

By Jason Hall
KBOS B95
KBOS B95
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PpNVj_0k1SoMV900
Photo: Getty Images

The Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals has been temporarily suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter.

"The game has been temporarily suspended until further notification," the Bengals tweeted.

Hamlin, 24, tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and got back to his feet before suddenly falling to the ground. A stretcher and ambulance came onto the field and CPR was administered by first responders.

Both teams were at midfield when Hamlin was taken away in the ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Ryan Miller of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle .

Hamlin, a former standout at the University of Pittsburgh, is in his second season with the Bills after being selected at No. 212 overall in the sixth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hamlin fell to the ground at around 8:55 p.m. and ESPN diverted its live broadcast from the field to the studio at around 9:08 p.m.

The game was temporarily suspended at 9:17 p.m. The status of Monday's (January 2) game was undetermined as of 10:00 p.m. ET.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Bills-Bengals game halted after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury

Note: This is about an ongoing situation. Further posts and updates will be made as more information becomes available. An awful incident between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday Night Football has caused the game to be suspended in the first quarter following a truly terrifying injury to Bills safety Damar Read more... The post Bills-Bengals game halted after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Monday Night Football Decision

Monday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills turned into a horrific moment for the NFL and sporting world as a whole. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. After being resuscitated on the field, Hamlin was transported to a nearby hospital where he was intubated.
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Humanity In Sports. MNF Game Stopped For Injured Bills Player [Update]

It's a sad thing when a game that so many look at as a dream, turns into a nightmare on national television. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on field after making a tackle and taking some contact. His teammates were visibly shaken and some were even crying after the safety took a hit.
NBC Sports

NFL not ruling out postponement of Week 18 Patriots-Bills game

The NFL is unprecedented territory after a frightening scene Monday night in Cincinnati. NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said Wednesday that the Buffalo Bills' Week 18 matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET is still on as scheduled, but the league hasn't ruled out the possibility of postponing the game to a later date.
BUFFALO, NY
KBOS B95

KBOS B95

Fresno, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fresno's Hip Hop and Hits

 https://b95forlife.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy