ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cavs fans at Monday's game place sports bets at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

By Jessi Schultz
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X7kFB_0k1SoLcQ00

At Monday’s Cleveland Cavalier’s game, for the first time, ticket holders and fans alike could walk into Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse and place legal sports bets.

Ceasars Sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage opened Monday located in the northwest corner of the arena’s glass atrium and accessible from the outside with doors near Huron Road and Ontario Street.

“I think about March Madness, I think with the number of TVs and games you can be watching, it would be perfect for bringing more people in to the arena and to Cavs games,” said fan Mitchell Cunningham.

Robert Harrison, who placed a bet on his phone but wanted to see the new sports book inside Rocket Mortgage, said he thinks sports betting is great, if you don’t get carried away.

“It gives you a little more interest in some of the games. I’m not a big gambler but doing $10 here or there, just with the Browns kind of sucking this year, it gives you interest in the other NFL games and some of the other sports games,” he said.

The sportsbook has wall-to-wall flatscreen televisions, five betting windows, and 15 betting kiosks. Marissa Murthy said the kiosks were user-friendly.

“I have never sports bet in my entire life, downloading the app was easy, doing it here was also easy enough, so pretty fool-proof,” she said.

The space is open year-round on both event and non-event days. You don’t need a ticket to enter but you do if you’d like to go to other areas of Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

And while 12 licensed retail sportsbooks and 16 online sportsbooks officially opened for business Jan. 1 and 2. More than 300 other northeast Ohio bars, restaurants and stores have been approved by the Casino Control Commission and will launch throughout the year.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Football Fans Want ESPN Employee Fired This Week

The response to the tragic events of Monday Night Football, which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest and receive CPR on the field, has largely been uplifting. Fans and players from around the NFL have sent prayers and well-wishes to both Hamlin and his teammates. Meanwhile, ...
Sports Business Journal

Tom Brady could make appearance on Fox's Super Bowl pregame

Fox has “nixed” the possibility that Buccaneers QB Tom Brady could debut on the network’s Feb. 12 Super Bowl LVII telecast, but “don't discount an appearance by Brady during the multi-hour pregame show,” according to Bob Raissman of the N.Y. DAILY NEWS. Whenever Brady does retire, expect him to "move into” analyst Greg Olsen’s chair in a two-man booth with play-by-play voice Kevin Burkhardt. Raissman wrote the notion of Olsen being part of a “three-person configuration with Brady doesn’t make sense.” While he has “held his own,” Olsen has “not lit up the booth.” Raissman: “And he doesn’t transcend the game. That’s exactly what Brady does.” The totality of his persona “attracts casual fans as well as the hardcore.” Having dueling analysts would “only dilute Brady’s presence” (N.Y. DAILY NEWS, 12/31).
TAMPA, FL
Sports Business Journal

Sports Media Podcast: ESPN's difficult 'MNF' task

On their latest podcast, the N.Y. Post's Andrew Marchand and SBJ's John Ourand discuss ESPN’s coverage of the injury suffered by Damar Hamlin during “Monday Night Football” and what the network could have done differently. Other topics include Google/YouTube’s $2B-plus deal for the NFL Sunday Ticket package and Amazon’s plans to launch a sports-focused app. This week’s show also has the regular "Marchand & Ourand Sports Media Podcast" features like Who’s Up, Who’s Down and Call of the Week.
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

57K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy