Cincinnati, OH

Bills Player Collapses On Field; 'MNF' Game Temporarily Suspended

By Jason Hall
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals has been temporarily suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter.

"The game has been temporarily suspended until further notification," the Bengals tweeted.

Hamlin, 24, tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and got back to his feet before suddenly falling to the ground. A stretcher and ambulance came onto the field and CPR was administered by first responders.

Both teams were at midfield when Hamlin was taken away in the ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Ryan Miller of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle .

Hamlin's family was with him when he was transported to the hospital.

The 24-year-old fell to the ground at around 8:55 p.m. and ESPN diverted its live broadcast from the field to the studio at around 9:08 p.m.

The game was temporarily suspended at 9:17 p.m.

Hamlin, a former standout at the University of Pittsburgh, is in his second season with the Bills after being selected at No. 212 overall in the sixth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

"The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar," the Bills' official Twitter account wrote.

"Damar Hamlin is the best of us," the Pittsburgh Panthers football team's official account tweeted. "We love you, 3 Praying for you.

The status of Monday's (January 2) game was undetermined as of 10:00 p.m. ET.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

