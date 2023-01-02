Local Roundup: Faux scores 20 to lead Dallas past Lake-Lehman

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

DALLAS – Cameron Faux scored all of his game-high 20 points in the first quarter to lead Dallas past Lake-Lehman 72-30 in a high school boys basketball game on Monday night.

Faux hit six 3-pointers in the first eight minuted as the Mountaineers raced out to a 35-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Darius Wallace chipped in 11 points for Dallas.

Joe Shishkowski scored eight points to pace the Black Knights.

Dallas 72, Lake-Lehman 30

LAKE-LEHMAN (30) – Gavin Paraschak 1 1-2 4, Joe Shishkowski 4 0-1 8, Ahmad Dabsheh 2 0-0 2, Cole Kaiser 0 0-0 0, Carey Bean 3 0-0 8, Travis Jones 0 0-0 0, Seth Berry 0 1-2 1, Ben Dowling 0 0-0 0, Spencer Smith 0 0-0 0, Leshewn Hammitt 2 0-0 5. Totals 12 2-5 30.

DALLAS (72) – Jude Nocito 3 1-3 7, Dan Jones 0 0-0 0, ,Mikey Timinski 2 0-1 5, Jack O’Donnell 2 1-2 5, Brady Zapoticky 2 3-6 7, Darius Wallace 5 0-0 11, Michael Bufalino 2 0-0 4, Cameron Faux 7 0-0 20, Jack Karosa 2 0-0 4, Sean Dolan 1 0-0 3, Nick Farrell 1 0-0 2, Nick Williams 2 0-2 4. Totals 29 5-14 72.

Lake-Lehman`10`7`9`4`–30

Dallas`35`18`11`8`–72

Three-Point FGs: LL (Bean 2, Paraschak, Hammitt) 4, Dal (Faux 6, Timinski, Wallace, Dolan) 9.