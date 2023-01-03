Editor Note: The following article contains spoilers for Jack Ryan Season 3.Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan has been among the most popular heroes in modern literature and entertainment for over three decades. When Clancy originally created the character for his novels, he may never have expected that they would inspire five films and one of the most popular television shows of the 21st century. While Clancy’s novels have a large and loyal fanbase, moviegoers were first introduced to the whip-smart CIA analyst thanks to Alec Baldwin’s performance in The Hunt For Red October, an intense submarine thriller that sees Ryan trying to prevent a nuclear war. The character, the franchise, and the state of world politics have changed radically over the years, but in the third season finale, the Amazon Prime series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan took the series back to its roots.

41 MINUTES AGO