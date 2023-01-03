Read full article on original website
Brace yourself, Oregon: Here’s how much your electric bill is going up in January
Two major electric utilities in Oregon were granted hefty rate increases that will take effect in January. Portland General Electric and Pacific Power both won approval for rate increases of 14.8%, the Oregon Public Utility Commission said in a news release. The percentage represents an average for all types of customers combined. The increases stem from higher power costs for the utilities and, in the case of Pacific Power, costs to lower wildfire risks in the future.
How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
CNET
Everything to Know About Your Gas and Heating Bill to Help You Save
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. You already know that keeping your house warm and cozy all winter long is costly. But do you know why exactly gas and heating bills tend to spike this time of year? And do you know about the tricks you can use to lower these winter utility costs?
BBC
Cost of living: What changes will you see to your energy bills?
A number of energy suppliers have announced changes to their tariffs from this month. They will come into effect at the same time as a reduction in government support. The Energy Price Guarantee which was introduced in November discounted energy bills by up to 19.9p per unit of electricity and 4.8p for gas.
Six energy-draining ‘vampire’ appliances you need to turn off – & 3 you should use more to save on your heating bill
THESE six "vampire' appliances" are draining the energy in your home and ramping up your electric bills this winter season. Luckily, consumers can be smart when powering their homes by investing in options that cut monthly costs. Americans are expected to pay up to 28 percent more to heat their...
