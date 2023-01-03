Read full article on original website
Related
New on Netflix January 2023: The 11 best new movies, shows you can stream this month
The New Year brings new beginnings -- and a few new movies and shows to stream on Netflix. We found the 11 best options to watch while you need a break from your resolutions. Happy New Year!. The Pale Blue Eye. Christian Bale stars as a world-weary detective hired to...
Collider
Most Anticipated Horror Movie Releases Coming In January 2023
2022 has been a fantastic year for the horror genre, and as 2023 approaches, anticipation is building ahead of a new year. With January historically offering up the likes of Scream (2022), Cloverfield, and Andy Muschietti's Mama, there is much to look forward to in the new year. From an...
The Top 10 Movies Of 2022, According To Eric Eisenberg
2022 was a horrific, gross, weird, wonderful, sharp and fantastic year at the movies.
25 best movies of 2022 that you can stream right now
25 of the best movies of 2022 are already streaming online — here's how to watch the likes of Elvis, The Batman and more.
Collider
Best Horror Book Adaptations That Aren’t Stephen King
While walking through the aisles of most bookstores, it’s never a surprise to find the horror section completely dominated by Stephen King novels. The man is prolific, a legend of sorts, with the ability to churn out material sometimes even faster than we can read them. With such a large and diverse catalog of work, it’s often difficult for horror fans to resist the urge to temporarily disrupt their journey through King’s labyrinthine multiverse.
Collider
The Most Anticipated Horror Films of 2023
2022 was a stellar year for the horror genre with so many unique ideas and genuinely scary stories coming out to surprise fans everywhere. From the new Jordan Peele flick Nope to the unpredictable Barbarian, there was something for everyone to enjoy, and it seems as though 2023 is shaping up to be just as solid a year for the genre.
game-news24.com
These 10 Netflix films of 2023 will transform your living room into a cinema
If we know Netflix most of all for its series, the platform gradually tents to deliver quality films for us. The Power of the Dog, Annilation, Roma, Okja, Klaus The examples are numerous and you can imagine that the platform won’t stop there. Now you can watch ten movies on Netflix in the year 2023 for our viewing pleasure.
wegotthiscovered.com
Keira Knightley’s gritty true-crime drama grasps a Hulu release date
The current fascination with ghastly true crime stories has seen nearly every possible true crime case from the last seventy years see some sort of adaptation, and now Boston’s most prolific case – the Boston Strangler – is getting their time in the blacklight with Keira Knightley to star.
‘I like films that take you into the woods – then leave you there’ – the beguiling folk-horror of Mark Jenkin
The Bafta-winning writer, director and composer – who can count Quentin Tarantino and Warren Ellis among his fans – discusses exploring the dark side of Cornwall in his latest film, Enys Men
Daily Collegian
The worst movies of 2022
In honor of 2022 coming to a close, I thought it would be fitting to compile a list of some of the worst movies I watched this year. I know, commemorative year-end lists are typically a collection of the year’s best moments. However, in good conscience, I can’t bring myself to write such a list when most of the films I watched this year were downright horrendous. Therefore, in order to protect moviegoers everywhere, I’ve decided to curate a list of five films that one should avoid at all costs, in no specific order.
Collider
'Empires of the Deep' Is the Multi-Million Dollar Movie You'll Never See
Unfinished films that fall victim to long production cycles and unachievable ambitions are sadly not all that unheard of in Hollywood – and Empires of the Deep, a big-budget action film dreamed up by Chinese real estate tycoon Jon Jiang unfortunately met this fate. It often takes more than...
Meet ‘Karate Kid’ Actress Elisabeth Shue’s Husband Davis Guggenheim: Inside Their Love Story
Karate Kid actress Elisabeth Shue shot to fame in the 1984 film as Ralph Macchio’s love interest, Ali Mills. A few years later, she found love in real life with her husband, Davis Guggenheim, who also pursued a career in Hollywood. Keep scrolling to learn more about the star’s spouse and marriage.
Popculture
A Brand New Netflix Documentary Just Shot to No. 1
The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari, the latest documentary from Rory Kennedy, has been slowly climbing up the Netflix charts since its release on Dec. 16. The film now holds the top spot on the Netflix Top 10 films in the U.S. chart. The Volcano centers on the December 2019 eruption of Whakaari in New Zealand and those who were rescued from the island.
Collider
10 of the Best Character-Driven Movies, From ‘Taxi Driver’ to ‘The Breakfast Club’
Character studies are one of the most universally appreciated kinds of cinematic works out there, and they center on telling the development story of a main character. Focusing on the protagonist's main interior conflicts instead of on the external world that surrounds them (unlike most plot-driven movies nowadays), these types of films make for extraordinary and fascinating viewing.
wegotthiscovered.com
Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister
It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
Collider
10 Best 2022 Horror Movies, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes
2022 has been an incredible year that has spoiled those that love the horror genre. A24 has continued to thrive, with Ti West's X slashing its way into our hearts. Furthermore, Damien Leone's Terrifier 2 has shown everyone that it is possible for independent horror to integrate into the mainstream.
Two Popular Johnny Depp Movies Are Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Two notable Johnny Depp movies are set to leave Netflix this weekend.
Collider
From 'Barbie' to 'M3GAN': 10 Movies About Dolls Coming to Life
Wanna play? Some are sweet and cuddly. Others are downright terrifying. No matter the genre, there have been plenty of memorable tales about dolls coming to life. Whether it's Buzz and Bo Peep or a possessed gift looking for its next victim, bringing in plastic play props is a surefire way to create a hit.
IGN
Netflix India: Here are the Top Ten Films and Series of 2022 Including All of Us Are Dead, Stranger Things, Sooryavanshi, RRR, and More
In 2022, Netflix saw a diverse range of films and series rise to the top of the platform. Shows such as Stranger Things and All of Us Are Dead proved to be extremely popular with Indians, much like they were abroad. However, when it comes to films, it was mostly Indian productions, particularly from Bollywood, that dominated the charts.
Collider
Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel Is Now Casting Its Leads
Rome: one of the most powerful empires and civilizations the world has ever known. So dense over the centuries has been their mark on humanity that aspects of our lives are still being affected by this empire. So when Sir Ridley Scott directed and released the Roman film Gladiator in 2000, it turned out to be a massive hit at the box office, grossing $457 million worldwide. The film was such a success that since its release, there have been multiple attempts at a sequel. Finally, it would seem a sequel is now at hand, with Scott seeking actors to star in the project.
Comments / 0