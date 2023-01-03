Read full article on original website
A new 10-acre park will be built in Downtown Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new park is in the works for Downtown Jacksonville. Agency planning + Planning LLC, an urban planning firm, has been selected to design a 10-acre park in Downtown Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This project is going to expand waterfront lands and...
Florida couple reunites message in bottle with owner 39 years after it was thrown into St. John’s River
After stumbling upon a message in a bottle that was written back in the '80s, a Florida couple decided to set out and find who it belonged to.
Florida witness videotapes glowing orange orbs
A Florida witness at Jacksonville reported watching a glowing, orange orb that changed directions and ascended rapidly at about 9 p.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Record-challenging temps ahead of cold front, afternoon storms
Jacksonville, Fl — This is going to be our last very warm day before weather changes. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says we’ll have thickening clouds and temperatures near the record of 82, set in 2000. A line of rain and embedded storms will arrive in inland...
JFRD responding to church fire on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to Greater Israel United Church after a fire broke out Tuesday morning. STORY: JSO: Man dies at ER after shooting in New Town. According to fire fighters at the scene, crews responded at 7 a.m. to 6900 Main Street...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Jacksonville
Jacksonville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Jacksonville.
Homestyle-Sandwich Shop Good Sandwich Opening Soon
The new lunch spot will serve affordable sandwiches and soups.
You (might) never return if you walk down this beautiful Fernandina path
Stock photo of a creepy road. Actual photo wasn't available.Photo byPhoto by Josh Withers on UnsplashonUnsplash. I’m not sure why my sense of adventure waited one of the coldest months Florida has seen in a long time, but in recent days a wanderlust has developed within me and I am currently in a fleeting mode to scratch that itch and search for different outdoor activities around Florida that aren’t too far from my hobbit hole.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man in coma after living with black mold for months
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WBBH) - A Florida man is in the hospital fighting for his life after suffering an asthma attack on Christmas Eve. His family’s troubles began when Hurricane Ian flooded their home, and toxic black mold appeared. Kendra Elliot’s bathroom and bedroom are both off limits for her...
Woman abandoned as an infant 30 years ago has found her birth parents
Last year, Aniya Smith went public with her story of having been abandoned as an infant 30 years ago. Now, after searching for over a year for her biological parents, she’s finally found them.
JSO revealed results of ‘long-term narcotics investigation’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office revealed the “conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation” on Wednesday evening. Sheriff T.K. Waters said the four-month long “Operation Decrypted” led to the arrest of 15 major drug traffickers. In addition to people arrested locally, there were also alleged traffickers arrested in California, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.
‘It’s great for the community’: Clay Town Center in the works
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A town center will be popping up in Middleburg. It’s called the Clay Town Center, and it will include a mix of retail, restaurants, hotels, professional offices, residential space and self-storage. The developer says one of the major goals is to create a central...
First Coast News
Hundreds of dead fish found in Brunswick canal
Environmentalists say hundreds of fish died. A nearby business may be responsible.
Pedestrain involved crash on I-295 ends fatal
Jacksonville, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that a passenger van was disabled in the left travel lane of Interstate 295 southbound after it crashed into the concrete barrier wall around 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The...
News4Jax.com
JFRD puts out fire coming from Greater Israel United Church
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department extinguished a fire at Greater Israel United Church on Main Street Tuesday morning after they noticed smoke coming from the building on the way back from a medical call, according to officials. Crews responded to the building around 7:30...
First Coast News
Young man shot dead outside Moncrief home identified by family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man found shot dead in a yard in Moncrief Monday has been identified by family as Kevin Follow of Jacksonville. Follow's father says he was 21 years old. A person alerted police after they found his body in a lawn at West 31st Street, police...
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville man in his 60s dies after domestic dispute
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s died at the hospital late New Years Day after he was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
First Coast News
Ask Anthony: Solar panel company files for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that many of you have emailed our "Ask Anthony" team about in the past few months. We found court documents that reveal USA Energy Savers filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy on November 29th. Chris Redman, the owner of USA Energy Savers, also known as R Solar Group, is listed as an authorized representative.
JSO: Elderly man dead in first shooting of the year on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the first shooting of the year after a elderly man died from his injuries on Sunday night. STORY: Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston. According to detectives, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Hidden Creek...
Jacksonville family wins $21 million for baby’s death in hot day care van, but insurer will not pay
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video with this story is from a prior, related report. The family of a baby who died in a hot day care van won a sizable $21 million wrongful death verdict, but it’s not clear if that money will ever be paid. A new federal lawsuit shows the day care’s insurance company is refusing the claim, saying the policy was cancelled weeks before the child died.
