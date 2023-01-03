ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Evie M.

You (might) never return if you walk down this beautiful Fernandina path

Stock photo of a creepy road. Actual photo wasn't available.Photo byPhoto by Josh Withers on UnsplashonUnsplash. I’m not sure why my sense of adventure waited one of the coldest months Florida has seen in a long time, but in recent days a wanderlust has developed within me and I am currently in a fleeting mode to scratch that itch and search for different outdoor activities around Florida that aren’t too far from my hobbit hole.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man in coma after living with black mold for months

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WBBH) - A Florida man is in the hospital fighting for his life after suffering an asthma attack on Christmas Eve. His family’s troubles began when Hurricane Ian flooded their home, and toxic black mold appeared. Kendra Elliot’s bathroom and bedroom are both off limits for her...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO revealed results of ‘long-term narcotics investigation’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office revealed the “conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation” on Wednesday evening. Sheriff T.K. Waters said the four-month long “Operation Decrypted” led to the arrest of 15 major drug traffickers. In addition to people arrested locally, there were also alleged traffickers arrested in California, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JFRD puts out fire coming from Greater Israel United Church

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department extinguished a fire at Greater Israel United Church on Main Street Tuesday morning after they noticed smoke coming from the building on the way back from a medical call, according to officials. Crews responded to the building around 7:30...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Jacksonville man in his 60s dies after domestic dispute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s died at the hospital late New Years Day after he was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Ask Anthony: Solar panel company files for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that many of you have emailed our "Ask Anthony" team about in the past few months. We found court documents that reveal USA Energy Savers filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy on November 29th. Chris Redman, the owner of USA Energy Savers, also known as R Solar Group, is listed as an authorized representative.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville family wins $21 million for baby’s death in hot day care van, but insurer will not pay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video with this story is from a prior, related report. The family of a baby who died in a hot day care van won a sizable $21 million wrongful death verdict, but it’s not clear if that money will ever be paid. A new federal lawsuit shows the day care’s insurance company is refusing the claim, saying the policy was cancelled weeks before the child died.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

