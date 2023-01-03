Winning numbers drawn in ‘The Pick’ game

Music is a universal language that is loved by millions. No matter what kind of music you listen to, we can all agree that it's a big part of our lives. Clever compiled a list of the best music cities in America. The website states, "To find out, we analyzed publicly available data from the U.S. Census, Bureau of Economic Analysis, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Indie on the Move, and more to rank the 50 most populous metro areas in the U.S. from the best to the worst cities for music."

ARIZONA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO