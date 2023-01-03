ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

5-3-0-3, FB: 6

(five, three, zero, three; FB: six)

