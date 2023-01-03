ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Breaking News: Homer, CA: Crash involving an overturned vehicle on roof into a ditch off eastbound Interstate 40 just east of Water Road.

By ZachNews
zachnews.net
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
Fontana Herald News

Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently

Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
zachnews.net

Havasu Lake, CA: Local man arrested for attempted murder during the night last Saturday.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Needles, California: A local man was arrested for attempted murder during the night on Saturday, December 31, 2022. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, at approximately 10:55 p.m., deputies from the Colorado River...
NEEDLES, CA
KTLA.com

Teen pilot makes emergency landing on Route 66 in Cajon Pass

A teenage pilot made an emergency landing on Historic Route 66 Monday morning when his small, single-engine plane suddenly lost power. Brock Peters, 18, says he was shuttling family members from Apple Valley to Riverside Municipal airport for breakfast when he heard a pop from the engine while flying over Cajon Pass shortly before 10 a.m.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Mohave Daily News

Fire burns in Needles Auto Wrecking yard

NEEDLES — An overnight fire burned at the Needles Auto Wrecking & Towing yard, no injuries were reported. At 12:02 a.m. on Dec. 28, San Bernardino County and Mohave Valley fire departments were dispatched to the 5000 block of National Trails Highway where a large fire was burning in a pile of auto parts from the dismantling process, SBCFD said in a Facebook post.
NEEDLES, CA
zachnews.net

News Alert: San Bernardino County, CA: Interstate 15 Pavement Rehabilitation Project Emergency Closures begins today from Oak Hill Road to Bear Valley Road due to weather.

Source: Caltrans District 8 (Information) Picture: Caltrans District 8 (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: Motorists traveling up to the high desert for New Year’s Eve celebrations should be ready for potential traffic as southbound and northbound Interstate 15 will be closed from Oak Hill Road to Bear Valley Road beginning at 12:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, December 31st, 2022.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
sb-american.com

City of Hesperia, its Police Department, and San Bernardino County settle with DOJ after being found to have discriminated against Black and Latino Renters through its Crime-Free Rental Program

“As this settlement makes clear, the Justice Department will continue to fight discriminatory and unlawful ‘crime-free’ ordinances across the country and work to ensure that everyone has fair and equal access to housing,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
HESPERIA, CA
KTLA

Overnight snow creates gridlock on road to Big Bear

Stormy weather left motorists driving in a winter wonderland in the San Bernardino County Mountains overnight. Video showed snowfall in the Running Springs area caused gridlock for travelers on Highway 18. Several vehicles had to pull over to put on chains, while others spun out on the roadway leading to Big Bear. Good Samaritans were […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

31 arrested and illegal gambling machines seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 10th – 16th

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

