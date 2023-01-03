Breaking News: Homer, CA: Crash involving an overturned vehicle on roof into a ditch off eastbound Interstate 40 just east of Water Road.

Read full article on original website
Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently
Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
Heavy fog, traffic jams Cajon Pass Tuesday Morning, Southbound 15 Freeway
CAJON PASS, (VVNG.com) — Traffic remained heavy Tuesday as many travelers headed back home from their holiday excursion. On the morning of January 3, 2023, mapping a travel route from Hesperia to Rancho Cucamonga showed a travel time of more than 1 hour, almost double the average travel time.
Car fire on 15 freeway in Cajon Pass snarls traffic Monday evening
Cajon Pass, California (VVNG.com) — A vehicle fire caused a backup on the Interstate 15 Freeway Monday evening. The car fire was reported at 3:49 p.m. on the northbound 15 Freeway, just north of Kenwood Ave, CHP logs reported, January 2, 2023. A silver Hyundai Sonata occupied by a...
Coroner IDs 15-year-old killed in Apple Valley crash on News Year’s Day
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office has identified the teenager killed in a crash on New Year’s Day as 15-year -old Chandlyr Dees of Apple Valley. The crash was reported Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. January 1, 2023, in the area of...
Driver killed in crash involving Sheriff’s Deputy Identified as Gabriel Navarro of Oro Grande
ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Family and friends have identified the man killed in a crash that involved a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol cruiser on Christmas Day. The Oro Grande man was identified as Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Navarro, the driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Impala. “My heart...
Havasu Lake, CA: Local man arrested for attempted murder during the night last Saturday.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Needles, California: A local man was arrested for attempted murder during the night on Saturday, December 31, 2022. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, at approximately 10:55 p.m., deputies from the Colorado River...
Multiple areas under flood threat as ‘bomb cyclone’ churns off California coast
With a “bomb cyclone” expected to dump inches of rain on Southern California, officials are warning residents that some areas are especially susceptible to floods and debris flows. About 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected in most areas, with totals ranging between 4 and 8 inches in the mountain and hill areas, according […]
Teen pilot makes emergency landing on Route 66 in Cajon Pass
A teenage pilot made an emergency landing on Historic Route 66 Monday morning when his small, single-engine plane suddenly lost power. Brock Peters, 18, says he was shuttling family members from Apple Valley to Riverside Municipal airport for breakfast when he heard a pop from the engine while flying over Cajon Pass shortly before 10 a.m.
Fire burns in Needles Auto Wrecking yard
NEEDLES — An overnight fire burned at the Needles Auto Wrecking & Towing yard, no injuries were reported. At 12:02 a.m. on Dec. 28, San Bernardino County and Mohave Valley fire departments were dispatched to the 5000 block of National Trails Highway where a large fire was burning in a pile of auto parts from the dismantling process, SBCFD said in a Facebook post.
News Alert: San Bernardino County, CA: Interstate 15 Pavement Rehabilitation Project Emergency Closures begins today from Oak Hill Road to Bear Valley Road due to weather.
Source: Caltrans District 8 (Information) Picture: Caltrans District 8 (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: Motorists traveling up to the high desert for New Year’s Eve celebrations should be ready for potential traffic as southbound and northbound Interstate 15 will be closed from Oak Hill Road to Bear Valley Road beginning at 12:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, December 31st, 2022.
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering object
A California witness at San Bernardino reported watching a silent, sphere-shaped object hovering near a highway at 8 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Owner of High End Smoke Shop found dead in Apple Valley store
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Family of Dennison “Dennis” Anderson is grieving after the business owner was found dead in his Apple Valley smoke shop on New’s Year Eve. Anderson owned the High End Smoke Shop located at 22110 Outer Hwy 18 N D Street...
City of Hesperia, its Police Department, and San Bernardino County settle with DOJ after being found to have discriminated against Black and Latino Renters through its Crime-Free Rental Program
“As this settlement makes clear, the Justice Department will continue to fight discriminatory and unlawful ‘crime-free’ ordinances across the country and work to ensure that everyone has fair and equal access to housing,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
Sheriff: San Bernardino Co. judge should resign amid release of man accused of killing Riverside Co. deputy
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is calling for the resignation of Cara Hutson, the judge connected to the release of William McKay, the man accused of killing Bianco's deputy, 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero. This comes as the grieving sheriff blamed Cordero's death on what Bianco calls, a "failed" justice system. During...
Wind advisory issued for the Victor Valley and more rain is on the way
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The US National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Wind Advisory and is forecasting another potentially significant storm system later this week. The wind advisory went into effect at 4:00 pm, on Monday, January 2, 2023, and will remain in place until at least...
37 arrested and 55 firearms seized during Operation Consequences December 17 – 30th
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Operation Consequences resulted in 37 felony arrests, 55 seized firearms, 23 of which were unserialized (ghost guns), and the recovery of illegal narcotics between December 17, 2022, and December 30, 2022. During the two-week period, which included a focused operation in the cities of...
Overnight snow creates gridlock on road to Big Bear
Stormy weather left motorists driving in a winter wonderland in the San Bernardino County Mountains overnight. Video showed snowfall in the Running Springs area caused gridlock for travelers on Highway 18. Several vehicles had to pull over to put on chains, while others spun out on the roadway leading to Big Bear. Good Samaritans were […]
Accused Riverside Co. deputy killer convicted of 3rd strike but judge let him back on streets, Sheriff says
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco slammed the justice system in San Bernardino County as he discussed the gruesome death of one of his deputies Thursday night. Earlier in the day, a Riverside County deputy, 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero, was shot and killed by 44-year-old William McKay during...
Hottest Ticket In Morongo Valley? The Spaghetti Western Saloon
Joshua Tree residents and Roman transplants Jasmine and Lorenzo Tomasso have resurrected the Willie Boy’s building in Morongo Valley – the Spaghetti Western Saloon on the main drag that is the 29 Palms Highway just opened a few weeks ago and is already packing them in. The space...
31 arrested and illegal gambling machines seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 10th – 16th
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
