IMO
2d ago
This would have never happened if they just cancelled the food tax all together like they should have. Now the State is receiving more then they are entitled too.
13
cora knapp
2d ago
I questioned this and they told me that one tax was for groceries and the other tax was for not groceries. They did not do anything about it and didn’t offer a gift card or rebate. The government has done it to us again!!! We can’t get ahead!!!
9
web wizard
2d ago
my tax receipt said 9.125% full tax no 2.5% reduction. and all grocery items vegetables, potatoes stuff like that. I was ripped off.
9
