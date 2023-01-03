‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who was wrongfully eliminated on January 2? [POLL]

“ America’s Got Talent: All-Stars ” kicked off Monday, January 2 with the first 10 performances from some of the most beloved acts in “Got Talent” history. In this new spin-off, 10 artists perform each week for only two open spots from their group to advance to The Finals. Judges Heidi Klum , Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews send one of their favorites of the night through with a tap of the Golden Buzzer. The other spot is given to the act chosen by a selection of superfans across the country.

Eight all-star acts were eliminated after just one performance and will not advance to The Finals. Which of those performers do YOU think gave a performance worthy of continuing in the competition? Vote in our poll below to tell us who was wrongfully eliminated on January 2.

The January 2 premiere featured performances from aerialist Alan Silva , influencer Aneeshwar Kunchala , acrobatic trio Bello Sisters , beatbox crew Berywam , former Golden Buzzer singer Caly Bevier , “Canada’s Got Talent’s” winning singer Jeanick Fournier , male singer Jimmie Herrod , dance group Light Balance Kids , comedian Lioz and ventriloquist Terry Fator .

Howie was in charge of the Golden Buzzer this time around. He was moved by Light Balance Kids, one of his favorite acts in series history, and their message to bring light into the world amidst the war in their home country Ukraine.

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that the superfans had narrowed the remaining field of nine acts down to three: Bello Sisters, Caly Bevier and Terry Fator. Ultimately, they favored Bello Sisters, sending them to The Finals with Light Balance Kids.

