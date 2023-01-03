ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Corner Coffeehouse slates book swap

By Jennifer P. Brown
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 2 days ago

If reading more is one of your goals for 2023, you’ll find some new material at a community book swap from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Corner Coffeehouse, 1100 S. Main St.

And if tidying up your home is another goal for the year, you could gather up books you’ve already read and take them to the swap for other readers to consider.

Either way, the event promises to inspire new choices in reading material.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RKriF_0k1SmAyr00
The Corner Coffeehouse’s book nook. (Hoptown Chronicle photo by Jennifer P. Brown)

“Bring one book or fifty and your wishlist, and join us for an evening of coffee, conversation, and book trading!” organizers explained in a Facebook post.

Participants may bring any genre to the swap.

Jennifer P. Brown

Jennifer P. Brown is co-founder, publisher and editor of Hoptown Chronicle. You can reach her at editor@hoptownchronicle.org. She spent 30 years as a reporter and editor at the Kentucky New Era. She is a co-chair of the national advisory board to the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, governing board president for the Kentucky Historical Society, and co-founder of the Kentucky Open Government Coalition.

Comments / 0

Related
Current Publishing

Opinion: Opt-in options

“Opt in to our extensive and relentless email and text marketing campaign,” offers the pop-up box blocking our advance with the install of the new application demanded of us to order a tasty pizza, or it offers simply, “not now.” Two things come to mind. One, why is it nearly required to log into a virtual world to satisfy a late-night mozzarella and pepperoni craving? And two, do the software developers really believe that we might change our minds later? Is it too hard to simply give us a yes/no option?
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
908K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy