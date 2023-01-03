Corner Coffeehouse slates book swap

If reading more is one of your goals for 2023, you’ll find some new material at a community book swap from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Corner Coffeehouse, 1100 S. Main St.

And if tidying up your home is another goal for the year, you could gather up books you’ve already read and take them to the swap for other readers to consider.

Either way, the event promises to inspire new choices in reading material.

The Corner Coffeehouse’s book nook. (Hoptown Chronicle photo by Jennifer P. Brown)

“Bring one book or fifty and your wishlist, and join us for an evening of coffee, conversation, and book trading!” organizers explained in a Facebook post.

Participants may bring any genre to the swap.

Jennifer P. Brown

Jennifer P. Brown is co-founder, publisher and editor of Hoptown Chronicle. You can reach her at editor@hoptownchronicle.org. She spent 30 years as a reporter and editor at the Kentucky New Era. She is a co-chair of the national advisory board to the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, governing board president for the Kentucky Historical Society, and co-founder of the Kentucky Open Government Coalition.