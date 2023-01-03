Read full article on original website
Watch New Orleans Man Fight Off Carjackers With Pot of Gumbo, Wrestle Suspect Through Sunroof
The uptick of brazen crime in New Orleans has been well-documented recently, but one man is fighting it in the most Louisiana fashion.
Homicide victim found behind abandoned New Orleans car wash
NOLA.com
One dead, two wounded in three violent incidents early Wednesday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans continues to roll into the New Year with another homicide and a pair of shootings Wednesday morning. The first shooting happened at about 3:00 a.m. in the 8500 block of I-10 Service Road. Initial NOPD reports show a male victim sustained a gunshot wound...
fox8live.com
WANTED FOR QUESTIONING: NOPD search for another person of interest in ‘Boogie B’ shooting death
Funeral arrangements have been made for Montrell for Thursday (Jan. 5) at Jacob Scheon and Son Funeral Home with the service starting at 11 a.m.
NOPD searches for suspect caught on camera burglarizing home
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the pictured subject is wanted in connection to an invasion of a home in the 7900 block of St. Charles Avenue on Monday (Jan. 2).
62 vehicles broken into in Jefferson Parish apartment complex lot; teen brothers, mother arrested
Search warrant executed at apartment complex in New Orleans East in connection with car burglaries that occurred in River Ridge
2 men injured in shooting in Little Woods on Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured two men on Tuesday afternoon in Little Woods. According to police, two men were shot at the intersection of Wales and Sand Street around 1:51 p.m. One of the victims arrived at a local hospital via private...
Jefferson Parish sheriff searching for 2, arrested teens in car burglaries, chase
JPSO: Pursuit of car burglary crew includes gunfire
Mass shooting on South Rocheblave Street leaves 4 men wounded, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mass shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood sent four wounded men to the hospital Tuesday evening (Jan. 3), New Orleans police said. Police said an adult male of undetermined age was critically wounded when the group was struck by gunfire around 5:41 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, near Third Street.
Double shooting under investigation in Little Woods, NOPD says
Seventh Ward shooting send woman to hospital, NOPD
The shooting happened at about 7:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Broad Street.
Woman shot at the edge of the Seventh Ward
Clerk at French Quarter store punched to unconsciousness, police searching for suspect
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police report that a French Quarter store clerk was punched until he lost consciousness. According to police, Hector Gonzales, 59, is accused of punching a store clerk at a business in the 600 block of St. Ann Street on Dec. 31 around 11:30 p.m.
3 dead in Fairgrounds home, NOPD says
3 found dead in Gentilly home may have been there several days
