ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

NOPD investigating homicide on South Carrollton Ave.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say a man was found dead in the 3300 block of South Carrollton Ave. Police responded to the call around 8:52 a.m. and the victim was declared dead around 9:19 a.m. No additional information is currently available. See a spelling or grammar error in our...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

2 men injured in shooting in Little Woods on Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured two men on Tuesday afternoon in Little Woods. According to police, two men were shot at the intersection of Wales and Sand Street around 1:51 p.m. One of the victims arrived at a local hospital via private...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Mass shooting on South Rocheblave Street leaves 4 men wounded, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mass shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood sent four wounded men to the hospital Tuesday evening (Jan. 3), New Orleans police said. Police said an adult male of undetermined age was critically wounded when the group was struck by gunfire around 5:41 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, near Third Street.
WDSU

Woman shot at the edge of the Seventh Ward

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman at the edge of the Seventh Ward. According to police, a woman was shot at the 1600 block of North Broad Street around 7:15 p.m. EMS is currently on the scene. No other information is available at this time.
fox8live.com

3 dead in Fairgrounds home, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were found dead in the Fairgrounds neighborhood on Tuesday (Jan. 3) morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Details are limited, but authorities say officers were responding to a wellness check around 9:18 a.m. in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard where three people were pronounced dead inside the location.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

3 found dead in Gentilly home may have been there several days

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police made a gruesome discovery Tuesday morning, while performing a wellness check at a home in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard. “There were three bodies inside,” NOPD Deputy Chief Hans Ganthier said. “Right now, we’re treating it as a homicide solely because there were some bullets on the ground.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy