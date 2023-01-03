Read full article on original website
Actress Ruth Madoc Dies After Shocking Fall
Actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79 after being rushed to hospital following a fall and telling her fans not to worry. The Welsh actress was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the show Hi-de-Hi! from 1980 to 1988. She passed away on Friday after being taken to hospital after a fall and being forced to pull out of a pantomime. Before her death she wrote on Instagram, saying “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!! I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Madoc (@ruthmadocofficial) Read it at The Sun
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
Hundreds of tearful mourners attend vigil and lay flowers for four boys who tragically died falling into frozen Solihull lake
Hundreds of tearful mourners gathered to pay their respects at a second vigil to the four boys who died falling into a frozen lake in Solihull. The shaken community held a two-minute silence, left tributes and listened to a youth choir in memory of the four children at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, West Midlands this afternoon on Saturday, December, 17.
brytfmonline.com
Actor Gary Lucy has been in a violent car accident
Gary Lucy was involved in a violent car accident on Monday, December 26th, as he revealed via the social network Instagram. The 41-year-old Hollyoaks star posted on Instagram the pictures showing how the car he was traveling in was completely destroyed. Despite the scare, Gary Lucy was lucky and only...
BBC
Beatles fan celebrating 60 years of the band in Stoke
A Beatles fanatic is calling for memories of the band's gigs in his home city 60 years ago. The fab four performed five times in Stoke-on-Trent in 1963, the year they rose to fame. Author and collector Garry Marsh wants people to share their memories of the early performances for...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent man who killed woman by dangerous driving jailed
A man who admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of a trainee teacher has been jailed for more than six years. Charlotte Hope, 19, died when her VW Polo was hit by a BMW on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, on 9 April. Her mother was seriously injured.
How To Watch Happy Valley Season 3 And Stream The Final Episodes Of The Sarah Lancashire TV Show
How to watch Happy Valley season 3 Watch Happy Valley season 3: synopsis Happy Valley returns for its third season, seven years on from where we left the West Yorkshire town of Calder Valley back in 2016. We're here to explain exactly how to watch Happy Valley season 3 online upon its return to the BBC.Right back in the thick of it with no-nonsense Sargent Catherine Cawood (portrayed by Sarah...
BBC
Aled Glynne Davies: Body found in search for ex-BBC editor
A body has been found in the search for a 65-year-old former BBC editor who went missing on New Year's Eve. Aled Glynne Davies, the former editor of BBC Radio Cymru, was last seen in Pontcanna, Cardiff, on 31 December. In an Instagram post, his family said his body was...
Second day of new year strike action on railways as Scots return to work
ScotRail services will be severely disrupted on Wednesday as railway workers walk out in a second day of strike action this week.Network Rail workers across Scotland walked out yesterday as part of an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.Signal workers, guards, customer service and station workers are among those who downed tools on Tuesday and will do so again on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday of this week.While the dispute itself does not involve ScotRail staff, industrial action will have a major impact on the operators ability to run services.Due to strike action by RMT members of Network Rail on...
BBC
Birmingham doctor saves man's life on London to India flight
A doctor has described battling for five hours as he saved the life of a passenger on a long-haul flight. Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, 48, a liver specialist at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was on his way to India with his mother when a fellow passenger went into cardiac arrest. Aided...
BBC
Gang members jailed after chaining up men in Sheffield ransom plan
A pair of gang members who chained two men to radiators as part of a plan to extract ransom money have been jailed. Andi Alushi, 27, from Albania, and Valdemaras Kasinskas, 39, from Lithuania, falsely imprisoned the men at a house in Sheffield in May 2022. The victims, who were...
'Glass Onion' star Edward Norton discovers Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmother
Edward Norton learned about his family lineage on an episode of PBS' "Finding Your Roots," which aired on January 3.
BBC
Operation to drain Harlow pond after body find begins
Work to drain a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has begun following the launch of a murder investigation. Officers were called to Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday. Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Draining the pond has...
BBC
Mark Cavendish: Robbery at Essex home was 'planned invasion'
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife were subjected to a knifepoint robbery while at home with their children, a trial has heard. Prosecutors say intruders made off with two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, following the raid in Ongar, Essex, in November 2021. Jurors...
BBC
Arrest after boy, 15, stabbed in Sutton Coldfield fight
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after another teenager was stabbed after a fight broke out. The fight began on Park Road, Sutton Coldfield, at about 17:30 GMT on Monday and spilled onto Garrod Gardens and Fawdry Close, said police. A boy, 15, was taken to hospital and is in...
Bustle
Judi Dench & Sharleen Spiteri’s Spontaneous Abba Tribute Is Everything
Guests at a Scottish hotel rang in 2023 with a surprise New Year’s Eve performance by an unlikely celebrity duo. As per the Guardian, Dame Judi Dench and Texas singer Sharleen Spiteri belted out Abba’s “Waterloo” amid Hogmanay celebrations at the Fife Arms in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, just moments before the big countdown to midnight. The impromptu gig was captured in a now-viral video, during which Spiteri mouths “what a pianist” as the Academy Award-winner plays the hotel’s pianola.
BBC
First 2023 babies give NHS staff a busy new year
The first babies of 2023 have been welcomed to the world at maternity units across Scotland. NHS staff at the Ayrshire Maternity Unit in Kilmarnock had a busy time with four babies delivered before 04:00. Scotland's first 2023 baby is thought to be Dominic, who arrived at 00:06 weighing 2.95kg...
Defiant Mick Lynch insists public BACKS five-day rail strikes which could last MONTHS
The RMT Union baron spoke out from a thin looking picket line at Euston this morning as rail bosses claimed that striking members have gone back to work after months of industrial action.
BBC
Ex Stoke City and taekwondo champ Mike Pejic injured in crash
A former footballer and taekwondo champion said his world had "been turned upside down" after being hurt in a crash on Christmas Eve. Mike Pejic, 72, snapped his Achilles tendon when he was knocked from his bike just 50 yards from his home in Shropshire. Wife Mally said the ex-Stoke...
BBC
New year mission to rehome rescued shih-tzus
A new year appeal has been launched to rehome neglected shih-tzus that were among 96 to be rescued from a Devon breeding house. The dogs were sent to RSPCA hubs across the country after they were rescued in 2022. Cornwall's branch of the charity, which took 13 dogs, said it...
