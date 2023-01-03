ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dewayne gladney
2d ago

That was a man. Possibly a father a brother most definitely a son. He stopped breathing on the field. For anyone to say a game of this magnitude is simply stupid. What about a life of this Magnitude. I guarantee he will be issuing an apology something like he didn't know the severity of the situation. But whatever. If it was anyone else he and Shannon would be all over them the next show so I'm very curious what Shannon has to say about this because we all know how outspoken he is. Honestly dude should at the least be suspended off the show. If he has a heart attack during a taping make sure to keep the show going.

Ray Bean
2d ago

skip probally said this to bring attention to his show. I'am not one to believe in cancel culture but I hope the woke cancels his show

Barbie Harrier Beeman
2d ago

I can’t stand this guy never watch his show and 8 don’t understand why he had ever had a job on television he couldn’t play sports so he had to have opinions about it he is a disgrace

Athlon Sports

Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral

Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status.  Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation.  He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers changed his hair and fans all said the same thing

Aaron Rodgers goes through haircuts like Jim Irsay goes through starting quarterbacks, but his latest hairstyle had fans all saying the same thing. Rodgers led his Green Bay Packers to a convincing 41-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17 on Sunday to improve to 8-8. Thanks to a few other things going their... The post Aaron Rodgers changed his hair and fans all said the same thing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
gamblingnews.com

Charles Barkley Details His Struggle with Addiction

Charles Barkley has been known for his unhealthy relationship with gambling. In many ways, he has served as an example for others on how to steer clear of what could be a destructive hobby. Yet, gambling addiction is hardly about just resisting temptation. Charles Barkley Talks “Action” of Gambling and...
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen tweets message after Damar Hamlin collapse

Josh Allen posted a message to his Twitter account after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday’s game. The Buffalo Bills quarterback Allen sent a tweet late on Monday night asking for prayers for Hamlin. “Please pray for our brother,” Allen wrote in reference to Hamlin. Please pray for our brother. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January... The post Josh Allen tweets message after Damar Hamlin collapse appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Skip Bayless' Announcement

Skip Bayless is currently under fire after he put out an abhorrent tweet on Monday night regarding the Damar Hamlin situation. In the tweet, Bayless doesn't seem to care about how the Buffalo Bills' safety is in cardiac arrest and only wants to see the game finish up since it has playoff implications on the line.
PennLive.com

Skip Bayless’ ‘sick’ tweet following Damar Hamlin injury has ‘Undisputed’ star under fire

Update: Bayless tries to explain ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet. Shannon Sharpe no-shows ‘Undisputed’. Skip Bayless has made his money by being a living, breathing troll who slings hot takes against the wall with the hope they might stick, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that he just couldn’t bring himself to be completely human in the moments following the frightening injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin Monday night.
thecomeback.com

Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury

The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
The Spun

Look: Boomer Esiason Really Hates 1 NFL Quarterback

NFL analyst Boomer Esiason was a former star quarterback in his own right. Now an analust, there's one current quarterback that Esiason just can't stand. Appearing on the "Greg Hill Show," Esiason made it clear that he downright hates New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. He said that Jones' body language, facial expressions and on-field "gyrations" annoy him to no end to the point where he believes there's "a douchiness" to him.
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Prominent Coach On College GameDay

The final batch of college football bowl games before the National Championship Game are today. But ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit put one of the competing coaches on blast this morning. During College GameDay, Herbstreit admonished USC head coach Lincoln Riley for quarterback Caleb Williams' controversial painted fingernails in the Pac-12 Championship...
The Spun

