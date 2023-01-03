That was a man. Possibly a father a brother most definitely a son. He stopped breathing on the field. For anyone to say a game of this magnitude is simply stupid. What about a life of this Magnitude. I guarantee he will be issuing an apology something like he didn't know the severity of the situation. But whatever. If it was anyone else he and Shannon would be all over them the next show so I'm very curious what Shannon has to say about this because we all know how outspoken he is. Honestly dude should at the least be suspended off the show. If he has a heart attack during a taping make sure to keep the show going.
skip probally said this to bring attention to his show. I'am not one to believe in cancel culture but I hope the woke cancels his show
I can’t stand this guy never watch his show and 8 don’t understand why he had ever had a job on television he couldn’t play sports so he had to have opinions about it he is a disgrace
Comments / 169