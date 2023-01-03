ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears

Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
TheDailyBeast

Proof That Republicans Know Exactly How Racist They Are

Republicans co-opting Martin Luther King Jr.’s quotes while pushing policy and supporting legislation directly in opposition to the Civil Rights leader’s wishes is just one example of the party attempting to rewrite history.In fact, there are so many examples of revisionist history happening these days, particularly among conservatives, that historian and University of Princeton professor Kevin M. Kruse felt the need to publish a book alongside fellow historians, and join this episode of The New Abnormal politics podcast, to set the record straight.Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.He talks about...
Essence

What Is It About Black Women’s Power That Some White Men Find So Offensive?

The advances of powerful Black women, who have historically existed at the bottom rung of the social ladder, are an affront to the deepest sensibilities of the white male power structure. Howard Stern is “uncomfortable” with how Oprah Winfrey “flaunts” her fortune. On his radio show, the notorious shock jock...
MSNBC

Stephen Miller is on a crusade to help white men. And it’s working.

Stephen Miller was one of the most strident anti-immigrant, white-nationalist sympathizers in former President Donald Trump’s administration. And, believe me, sticking out for that reason in that administration is really saying something. After maligning foreigners who want to come to America, Miller is now on a mission to eradicate...
Dip Rai

Black History Month: The Flags of Black History And Culture

Black History Month, also known as African-American history month, begins February 1st and continues through February, in which African-American achievements are celebrated, their roles in the history of America are celebrated, and they are recognized. Black History Month, known as African American History Month, was born from the Negro History Week, a brainchild of noted historian Carter G. Woodson and other notable African Americans.
The Hill

It’s time to tell the story of Black success, not Black victimhood

When we remember great black American leaders of the 20th century, we think of Martin and Malcolm. But for far too long, we’ve forgotten about Marcus. And among those who do remember Marcus Garvey, too few know his real legacy. To some, he was a “Black Moses” who tried and ultimately failed to initiate a…
The Jewish Press

American Jews Must Embrace Identity Politics-Their Own

The unprecedented rise of antisemitism in the United States has taken many by surprise; in particular, because it is, for the most part, new in American history. For the first time, antisemitism is being “mainstreamed.” It has emerged as a major political and social phenomenon on the far-right and the far-left, in the Muslim community and certain sectors of the black community. American Jews appear to be facing a perfect storm.
Walter Rhein

Opinion: The White Christian Community Should Help Fight Racism

Racism is a major problem in the United States of America. Shamefully, some people deny that the problem even exists. There is a lot of denial in the United States. People deny the outcome of the 2020 election. People deny that climate change is a problem. People deny that the national debt is becoming an overwhelming concern. People deny that massive tax cuts to the rich caused inflation. People deny that the Civil War was fought over white supremacy.
Mother Jones

American Myths Are Made of White Grievance—and the Jan. 6 Big Lie Is Just the Latest

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On January 11, 2021, five days after Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol, CNN published an article titled “Experts Warn That Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ Will Outlast His Presidency.” It quoted Timothy Snyder, a historian who wrote the 2017 bestseller On Tyranny. “The idea that Mr. Biden didn’t win the election is a big lie,” Snyder said. “It’s a big lie because you have to disbelieve all kinds of evidence to believe in it. It’s a big lie because you have to believe in a huge conspiracy in order to believe it. And it’s a big lie because, if you believe it, it demands you take radical action.”
Daily Montanan

What white people get wrong about Black dads

When my dad, Lawrence, had cataract surgery in 1994, my sister and I took the day off work. The white supervisor at the bank where I toiled frowned at my request for time off. It was a routine surgery for older people and not worthy of my level of concern, she explained. I pushed back […] The post What white people get wrong about Black dads appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HackerNoon

REVOLUTIONARY SOCIALISM

New Worlds For Old: A Plain account of Modern Socialism by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. REVOLUTIONARY SOCIALISM. REVOLUTIONARY SOCIALISM. § 1. It was Karl Marx who brought the second great influx of suggestion...
