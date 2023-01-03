ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Crestview squad stays hot, wins 7th straight

By Zach Verdea
WKBN
 2 days ago

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview continued their hot start to the season by beating Campbell 90-14 to win their seventh straight game.

View highlights from the Rebels’ big win above.

The Rebels started the game with a 9-0 run and would build a 20-4 lead during the first quarter.

Crestview was led in scoring by freshman Addison Rhodes who put up a game-high 23 points, while five other total Rebels reached double-digit scoring.

The Red Devils drop to 0-11 on the season with the loss.

After the big win, Crestview improves to 9-1 on the season and are currently in the midst of a seven-game win streak.

