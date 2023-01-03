2022 year end statistics — January statistics, normals and extremes

Dense fog impacts northern Illinois and NW Indiana; Above normal temperatures expected next week

DAILY AVERAGE JANUARY TEMPS SHOW LITTLE CHANGE FROM MONTH’S BEGINNING TO END

While large temperature swings are common during January, the daily normal temperature changes little from the first day of the year through the last day of January

DAY LENGTH INCREASES BY NEARLY 50 MINUTES

FROM JANUARY 1st TO JANUARY 31st

CHICAGO’S JANUARY CLIMATE STATISTICS

CHICAGO CLIMATE DATA FOR 2022

Chicago’s climate data for 2022, recorded at O’Hare Airport, indicates a slightly above normal temperature, well below normal precipitation and below normal snowfall

Chicago O’Hare data for 2022

Mean average temperature was 51.3 degrees or 0.1 degree above normal

Annual precipitation totaled 31.99” which was 5.87” below normal

Annual snowfall totaled 35.2” which was 3.2” below normal

2022 MARKED THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR WITH ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS FOR CHICAGO

Annual mean average temp for Chicago/O’Hare for 2013 to 2022

Annual precipitation for Chicago/O’Hare for 2013-2022

Chicago’s annual precipitation has been below normal the past 2 years. While the May monthly precipitation total was broken in May 2020 and the following month of June 2020 precipitation was nearly 1” above normal, a precipitation deficit of 19.49” has been recorded for Chicago over the past 30 months (July 2020 through December 2022)

TWO OF THE PAST THREE YEARS HAVE HAD BELOW NORMAL ANNUAL SNOWFALL IN CHICAGO

Annual snowfall for Chicago/O’Hare for 2013-2022

8-14 DAY TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK

Most of the United States expected to experience above normal temps next week (January 10-16, 2023)

MONDAY SNOWFALL TOTALS IN WYOMING AND THE PLAINS

While Chicago area temperatures were relatively mild, heavy snow fell in states well to the west of Illinois

MONDAY’S LOWEST VISIBILITY IN MILES

Most areas saw periods of dense fog this morning while southern Cook County and northwest Indiana had dense fog well into the afternoon

TUESDAY’S HIGH TEMPERATURE FORECAST

Large temp spread expected across northern Illinois Tuesday — with mid 40s near the Illinois/ Wisconsin line to above 60 well south of Chicago

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.