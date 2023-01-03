Read full article on original website
Chicago Cubs' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Eric Hosmer
The Chicago Cubs added another first baseman to their roster Wednesday, agreeing to terms with free agent Eric Hosmer. After signing Hosmer, here's a look at the Cubs' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Eric Hosmer, Cubs closing in on deal
The Chicago Cubs are closing in on another significant free agency splash. According to reports from Jon Heyman, the Cubs and veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer are closing in on a deal in free agency which would bring the 33-year-old to the North Side of Chicago. Via Heyman on Twitter:
The best baseball players born on Jan. 4
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 4:. After an outstanding collegiate career, which included taking home The Golden Spikes Award as a junior, Bryant was taken No. 2 overall by the Cubs in 2003 Draft. He wasted little time showing why, ascending to big leagues in 2015 and winning the NL Rookie of the Year Award after slugging 29 homers with 99 RBIs for a Chicago club that made it to the NLCS.
9 players looking for fresh start after tough Year 1 of new deals
A year ago at this time, we were wondering where several notable free agents would end up, including Kris Bryant, Trevor Story, Javier Báez, Nick Castellanos, Chris Taylor and Eduardo Rodriguez. What else do those players have in common other than being part of last offseason's free-agent class? They all had 2022 seasons they’d like to forget about.
McCann brings veteran presence to 'exciting' young O's team
When James McCann found out he’d been traded from the Mets to the Orioles late on Dec. 21, it began a whirlwind holiday season for the 32-year-old catcher. He’s now spending the first week of 2023 by moving his family and preparing for a fresh start with his fourth team in six years.
Red Sox Reach Deal With Rafael Devers To Avoid Arbitration
The Boston Red Sox have reached an agreement with third baseman Rafael Devers to avoid arbitration.
Here's why Astros' AL West reign should continue
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. This offseason has seen a big shopping spree around baseball, as teams have spent furiously to do something the Astros just did for the second time in six seasons: win the World Series.
Publicity stunt? Rogers twins so much more than that for Giants
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. At the beginning of the offseason, Taylor Rogers sat down with his identical twin brother, Tyler, to discuss his preferred landing spots as a free agent. Taylor tried not to envision himself teaming up with Tyler in the Giants’ bullpen -- that possibility felt too good to be true.
D-backs to bring back veteran RHP Davies (source)
The D-backs have a deal in place to bring back right-hander Zach Davies, a source told MLB.com's Steve Gilbert on Wednesday. The club has not confirmed the deal, which will guarantee Davies $5 million and could pay him up to an additional $3 million in incentives. Davies, who will turn...
2 notable NL teams reportedly battling for Johnny Cueto
Though it is 2023 and not 2016, Johnny Cueto still has teams duking it out for his services. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins are vying for the free-agent right-hander Cueto. Rosenthal also reports the Cincinnati Reds, Cueto’s old team, have interest. Since the Reds... The post 2 notable NL teams reportedly battling for Johnny Cueto appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Angels tab Randazzo as new play-by-play announcer
ANAHEIM -- The Angels announced the hiring of Wayne Randazzo as the club’s new television play-by-play announcer on Wednesday, as he’s set to be the club’s primary broadcaster on Bally Sports West in 2023. Randazzo has nearly 20 years of broadcasting experience at both the national and...
Talented youngsters tabbed to lead Tigers in '23
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A month past baseball’s Winter Meetings, one thing that Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said there still stands out. More than a quote, it’s a philosophy.
What was the ‘Shot Heard ‘Round The World’?
There are moments in baseball that transcend the sport. Babe Ruth’s called shot in the 1932 World Series was one of those. So was Hank Aaron’s 715th home run on April 8, 1974, in which he passed Ruth to become the new all-time home run king. However, perhaps...
Brewers reunite with left-hander Miley (source)
MILWAUKEE -- Left-hander Wade Miley, best remembered in Milwaukee for starting consecutive National League Championship Series games for the Brewers in 2018, is poised for a return engagement. A source told MLB.com that Miley, 36, has agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract that includes a mutual option for a...
Dom Smith heading to Nats on 1-year deal
WASHINGTON -- The Nationals prioritized adding a lefty bat to their lineup this offseason, and they did so with Dominic Smith on Wednesday, when their one-year deal with the first baseman/outfielder was officially announced. Terms weren't disclosed, but Smith's deal is for $2 million and includes another $2 million in...
Devers near 11-year, $331M extension with Red Sox (source)
BOSTON -- The Red Sox have all but assured that third baseman Rafael Devers won’t be their latest homegrown star to change uniforms. A source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Wednesday that Devers and the Sox are finalizing an 11-year, $331 million extension. The club has not confirmed...
As extension talks continue, Red Sox, Devers settle on '23 salary
BOSTON -- Reaching a long-term extension with Rafael Devers has long been a goal for Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. While it hasn’t come to fruition yet, the Sox announced on Tuesday that they’ve avoided arbitration with their star third baseman by agreeing with him on a one-year contract for 2023.
Several A's in mix for spots on World Baseball Classic rosters
OAKLAND -- The World Baseball Classic is only a couple of months away, and the A’s might have representation from a few countries in the event. Infielder Jordan Diaz is listed on the preliminary roster for Team Colombia, while infielder Zack Gelof is on Team Israel’s preliminary roster and outfielder Denzel Clarke is on Team Canada’s. On the pitching side, right-hander Adrián Martínez is included on Team Mexico’s preliminary 50-man roster. Final 30-man rosters will be released on Feb. 7, then tournament play starts March 8.
Cardinals Fan Remembers Iconic Paul Goldschmidt Moment
Paul Goldschmidt put on a show in 2022 with the St. Louis Cardinals. The veteran first baseman hit for a .317 average and crushed 35 home runs, while also driving in 115 runs. That was enough to earn the slugger MVP honors in the National League, as he edged out both Manny Machado and his Cardinals teammate in Nolan Arenado.
Vaughn has big shoes to fill at first for White Sox
CHICAGO -- Andrew Vaughn knows a thing or two about handling pressure. His Major League debut with the 2021 White Sox, for a team projected as a World Series contender, arrived with just 254 previous Minor League career plate appearances. Vaughn also started in left field, which was a position put upon the No. 3 pick in the 2019 Draft during the final week of Spring Training after an Eloy Jiménez injury.
