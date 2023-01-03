Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 4:. After an outstanding collegiate career, which included taking home The Golden Spikes Award as a junior, Bryant was taken No. 2 overall by the Cubs in 2003 Draft. He wasted little time showing why, ascending to big leagues in 2015 and winning the NL Rookie of the Year Award after slugging 29 homers with 99 RBIs for a Chicago club that made it to the NLCS.

