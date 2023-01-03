SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest and termination of a BSCO cadet after he was accused of chocking his girlfriend. In a release, BCSO says there was a fight between Ricardo Gutierrez and the woman after she told him she wanted to move back to her hometown. The argument happened while Gutierrez was off duty, and the girlfriend says he chocked her to the point she could not breath.

