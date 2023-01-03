ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

KTSA

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet under arrest, charged with chocking girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest and termination of a BSCO cadet after he was accused of chocking his girlfriend. In a release, BCSO says there was a fight between Ricardo Gutierrez and the woman after she told him she wanted to move back to her hometown. The argument happened while Gutierrez was off duty, and the girlfriend says he chocked her to the point she could not breath.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Michelle Barrientes Vela sentenced to 5 years probation, 90 days in jail

SAN ANTONIO - Michelle Barrientes Vela was sentenced by Judge Velia Meza Wednesday. The sentence included 5 years probation, a 6-year suspended jail sentence, 600 hours of community service, and 90 days in jail, to be served once her appeal process is over. Attorneys for Vela say they are relieved...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Inmates bonded out by bail reform group quickly reoffend, one group gets sued

SAN ANTONIO - In many cities, bail reform groups take donations from wealthy donors and celebrities and use them to bond out inmates who can't afford bail. Trouble Shooter Jaie Avila has new information in his on-going investigation, showing some suspects immediately committing more crime, and one bail group is being sued because of it.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Man in custody after shooting at officer, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in custody after firing several shots at a San Antonio police officer Saturday night, said SAPD. SAPD responded to the 6100 block of Rose Valley at 11 p.m. for a family disturbance with a gun. Upon arrival, an officer approached the house on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD: One man dead after shooting near downtown

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and no one in custody after a Tuesday-evening shooting just north of downtown, San Antonio authorities say. According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, officers arrived to the 800 block of Euclid and found an unidentified man in a vehicle dead from multiple gunshot wounds. It's unknown if there were any other passengers in the car during the gunfire.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two years later and Oscar Rangel's death remains a mystery

SAN ANTONIO - Two years after Oscar Rangel was found dead, his family is still left with many unanswered questions. In 2020, Oscar was found dead on New Year’s Eve. According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office, his cause of death is still undetermined. "They were talking about...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

