KSAT 12
BCSO cadet arrested after choking girlfriend ‘until she was unable to breathe,’ sheriff’s office says
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet was arrested Wednesday night after choking his girlfriend during an argument, according to BCSO officials. Ricardo Gutierrez, 20, is charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation, a third-degree felony. The charge stems from an incident at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block...
KTSA
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet under arrest, charged with chocking girlfriend
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest and termination of a BSCO cadet after he was accused of chocking his girlfriend. In a release, BCSO says there was a fight between Ricardo Gutierrez and the woman after she told him she wanted to move back to her hometown. The argument happened while Gutierrez was off duty, and the girlfriend says he chocked her to the point she could not breath.
San Antonio police officer put on leave after firing at suspect in car theft case
The same officer, Miguel Leal, also received a 45-day suspension last spring for failing to report two incidents that occurred on one of his shifts.
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect shot several times after allegedly pointing gun at officer at Northwest Side hotel
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot several times after threatening an officer with a gun at Northwest Side hotel, according to police. The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Luxury Inn off Culebra Road near Northwest 19th Street. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said...
Kendall County sheriff's son to testify in Kendall Batchelor intoxication manslaughter trial
The sheriff's son and the Hill Country socialite were close friends who hung out at local bars prior to her arrest, according to a person familiar with the matter.
KSAT 12
Robbery appears to be motive behind shooting outside South Side bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Robbery appears to be the motive behind a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning outside a South side bar. It left a 33-year-old man in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, according to San Antonio police. Officers at the scene in the 3400 block of Roosevelt...
news4sanantonio.com
Michelle Barrientes Vela sentenced to 5 years probation, 90 days in jail
SAN ANTONIO - Michelle Barrientes Vela was sentenced by Judge Velia Meza Wednesday. The sentence included 5 years probation, a 6-year suspended jail sentence, 600 hours of community service, and 90 days in jail, to be served once her appeal process is over. Attorneys for Vela say they are relieved...
KSAT 12
Woman punches, kicks man after being asked to stop slamming door, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 57-year-old woman was arrested after she punched and kicked a relative multiple times after they asked her to stop slamming her door, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Irene Jasso was booked Tuesday on a charge of Injury to the Elderly, according to court records.
news4sanantonio.com
Bexar County Sheriff's Office shares touching photos of deputy's child
SAN ANTONIO – SWAT Deputy Vaca of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is a proud father to his 3-month-old child. “Seems like Elias has picked a thing or two up from his father about fighting crime as seen on his shirt.” (Posted from the BSCO Facebook Page)
news4sanantonio.com
Inmates bonded out by bail reform group quickly reoffend, one group gets sued
SAN ANTONIO - In many cities, bail reform groups take donations from wealthy donors and celebrities and use them to bond out inmates who can't afford bail. Trouble Shooter Jaie Avila has new information in his on-going investigation, showing some suspects immediately committing more crime, and one bail group is being sued because of it.
KSAT 12
Suspect accused in West Side murder arrested, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a suspect in a West Side murder two days into the new year before noon on Monday. Aaron Lee, 38, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend last Friday. Lee is also facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon because...
KSAT 12
141 people booked for DWI in Bexar County from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day
SAN ANTONIO – Between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, 141 people were booked on DWI charges in Bexar County, according to data released by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office. The data is based on cases that have been filed at the Justice Intake & Assessment...
KSAT 12
Man in custody after shooting at officer, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One man is in custody after firing several shots at a San Antonio police officer Saturday night, said SAPD. SAPD responded to the 6100 block of Rose Valley at 11 p.m. for a family disturbance with a gun. Upon arrival, an officer approached the house on...
KSAT 12
Two men killed in NW Side crash identified; Sisters of passenger says they are ‘heartbroken’
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of two men who died a high-speed crash on the Northwest Side. The victims were identified as Justin Tello, 19, and Armando Lerma, 25. San Antonio police said the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on...
KENS 5
Search underway for gunman who shot man during robbery
It happened in south San Antonio. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police need your help finding aggravated robbery suspects
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help identifying and locating two people who stole several items from a west-side Kohl's department store. The two suspects walked into the store just days before Christmas and loaded a shopping cart and a...
KSAT 12
North Side family suspects celebratory gunfire caused bullet to go through home’s roof
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A stray bullet pierced a home’s roof before getting stuck in the living room ceiling, and the family who lives there believes it was due to celebratory gunfire by someone ringing in the new year. “Shooting in the air because they want to celebrate...
SAPD: One man dead after shooting near downtown
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and no one in custody after a Tuesday-evening shooting just north of downtown, San Antonio authorities say. According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, officers arrived to the 800 block of Euclid and found an unidentified man in a vehicle dead from multiple gunshot wounds. It's unknown if there were any other passengers in the car during the gunfire.
news4sanantonio.com
Two years later and Oscar Rangel's death remains a mystery
SAN ANTONIO - Two years after Oscar Rangel was found dead, his family is still left with many unanswered questions. In 2020, Oscar was found dead on New Year’s Eve. According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office, his cause of death is still undetermined. "They were talking about...
