Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.Yanasa TVQuitaque, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect shot several times after allegedly pointing gun at officer at Northwest Side hotel
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot several times after threatening an officer with a gun at Northwest Side hotel, according to police. The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Luxury Inn off Culebra Road near Northwest 19th Street. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said...
KSAT 12
Robbery appears to be motive behind shooting outside South Side bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Robbery appears to be the motive behind a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning outside a South side bar. It left a 33-year-old man in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, according to San Antonio police. Officers at the scene in the 3400 block of Roosevelt...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after threatening to kill his girlfriend when she tried to break up with him
SAN ANTONIO - A man is behind bars after investigators say he threatened to kill his girlfriend when she tried to end the relationship. According to an arrest warrant, Abraham Acosta called his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter a spoiled brat. The woman said she wanted to break up, and that's when...
KSAT 12
BCSO cadet arrested after choking girlfriend ‘until she was unable to breathe,’ sheriff’s office says
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet was arrested Wednesday night after choking his girlfriend during an argument, according to BCSO officials. Ricardo Gutierrez, 20, is charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation, a third-degree felony. The charge stems from an incident at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block...
news4sanantonio.com
Two suspects wanted for allegedly robbing man at gunpoint at Northwest Side Walmart
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing a person at a Northwest Side Walmart. The incident took place on Dec. 7 at the Walmart off Bandera Road and Bristlecone Street. Police said the two suspect came up to the 35-year-old man and showed him a...
KSAT 12
Woman punches, kicks man after being asked to stop slamming door, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 57-year-old woman was arrested after she punched and kicked a relative multiple times after they asked her to stop slamming her door, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Irene Jasso was booked Tuesday on a charge of Injury to the Elderly, according to court records.
KTSA
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet under arrest, charged with chocking girlfriend
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest and termination of a BSCO cadet after he was accused of chocking his girlfriend. In a release, BCSO says there was a fight between Ricardo Gutierrez and the woman after she told him she wanted to move back to her hometown. The argument happened while Gutierrez was off duty, and the girlfriend says he chocked her to the point she could not breath.
San Antonio police officer put on leave after firing at suspect in car theft case
The same officer, Miguel Leal, also received a 45-day suspension last spring for failing to report two incidents that occurred on one of his shifts.
news4sanantonio.com
Man runs into nearby bar for help after being shot on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a gunman involved in a shooting on the South Side. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday along Roosevelt Avenue near Southeast Military Drive. Police said the victim had been shot and ran into a nearby bar to get some help. He...
news4sanantonio.com
Police investigate after man was fatally shot multiple times near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a shooting after a man was fatally shot multiple times near downtown. Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Euclid Avenue at around 7:36 p.m. for reports of a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered a man in his late 30...
KSAT 12
Two men killed in NW Side crash identified; Sisters of passenger says they are ‘heartbroken’
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of two men who died a high-speed crash on the Northwest Side. The victims were identified as Justin Tello, 19, and Armando Lerma, 25. San Antonio police said the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on...
Kendall County sheriff's son to testify in Kendall Batchelor intoxication manslaughter trial
The sheriff's son and the Hill Country socialite were close friends who hung out at local bars prior to her arrest, according to a person familiar with the matter.
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for driver who struck man and took off in Northeast Side hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being hit at an intersection at a Northeast Side crosswalk. The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday off Thousand Oaks Drive and Perrin Beitel. Witnesses told police that a white truck or car hit the man at the crosswalk and then...
news4sanantonio.com
Fight between man and woman over TV remote escalates into brutal assault
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 34-year-old Manuel Andres Lopez. On Dec. 5, 2022, Bexar County deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Crestway Road for an assault. When they arrived, the victim told deputies Manuel Lopez had assaulted her. She said the argument began when Lopez did not want to watch what she was watching on television.
news4sanantonio.com
Mother of young murder victim sues killer who confessed 13 years after hiding body
The mother of a murder victim is suing the man who admitted to killing her daughter in South Carolina thirteen years ago. Brittanee Drexel was reported missing from her Rochester, N.Y. home in 2009. Drexel's family had no answers as to where she was until 2022, when her killer confessed and led the FBI to her final resting place.
KSAT 12
Virtual kidnapping scam calls circulating in Schertz, police say
SCHERTZ, Texas – Schertz police are warning about a phone scam targeting innocent victims by claiming that family members are being held captive and demanding money for their release. Officials said they received multiple reports on Wednesday of the ‘Virtual Kidnapping Ransom Scam” calls. “Unfortunately, today many...
iheart.com
Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's
A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
news4sanantonio.com
Bexar County Sheriff's Office shares touching photos of deputy's child
SAN ANTONIO – SWAT Deputy Vaca of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is a proud father to his 3-month-old child. “Seems like Elias has picked a thing or two up from his father about fighting crime as seen on his shirt.” (Posted from the BSCO Facebook Page)
KSAT 12
Man in custody after shooting at officer, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One man is in custody after firing several shots at a San Antonio police officer Saturday night, said SAPD. SAPD responded to the 6100 block of Rose Valley at 11 p.m. for a family disturbance with a gun. Upon arrival, an officer approached the house on...
KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital in critical condition following ‘dangerous’ fire at far North Side home, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters rescued a man who was unconscious inside a burning home in the Encino Park area on the far North Side. SAFD Chief Charles Hood said the fire was reported just before noon on Wednesday in the 2100 block of Oak Bend, near Highway 281 and Encino Rio.
Comments / 0