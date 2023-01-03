ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KTSA

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet under arrest, charged with chocking girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest and termination of a BSCO cadet after he was accused of chocking his girlfriend. In a release, BCSO says there was a fight between Ricardo Gutierrez and the woman after she told him she wanted to move back to her hometown. The argument happened while Gutierrez was off duty, and the girlfriend says he chocked her to the point she could not breath.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man runs into nearby bar for help after being shot on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a gunman involved in a shooting on the South Side. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday along Roosevelt Avenue near Southeast Military Drive. Police said the victim had been shot and ran into a nearby bar to get some help. He...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Fight between man and woman over TV remote escalates into brutal assault

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 34-year-old Manuel Andres Lopez. On Dec. 5, 2022, Bexar County deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Crestway Road for an assault. When they arrived, the victim told deputies Manuel Lopez had assaulted her. She said the argument began when Lopez did not want to watch what she was watching on television.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Mother of young murder victim sues killer who confessed 13 years after hiding body

The mother of a murder victim is suing the man who admitted to killing her daughter in South Carolina thirteen years ago. Brittanee Drexel was reported missing from her Rochester, N.Y. home in 2009. Drexel's family had no answers as to where she was until 2022, when her killer confessed and led the FBI to her final resting place.
ROCHESTER, NY
KSAT 12

Virtual kidnapping scam calls circulating in Schertz, police say

SCHERTZ, Texas – Schertz police are warning about a phone scam targeting innocent victims by claiming that family members are being held captive and demanding money for their release. Officials said they received multiple reports on Wednesday of the ‘Virtual Kidnapping Ransom Scam” calls. “Unfortunately, today many...
SCHERTZ, TX
iheart.com

Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's

A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
ROYSE CITY, TX
KSAT 12

Man in custody after shooting at officer, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in custody after firing several shots at a San Antonio police officer Saturday night, said SAPD. SAPD responded to the 6100 block of Rose Valley at 11 p.m. for a family disturbance with a gun. Upon arrival, an officer approached the house on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

