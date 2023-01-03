Read full article on original website
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies sting Charlotte Hornets in dominant road win
When Ja Morant caught a floating pass from Santi Aldama, he was bumped by Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier while both players chased the ball. As soon as the Memphis Grizzlies star was bumped about 18 feet from the basket, he threw the ball in the air and it banked off the the glass as the referee blew his whistle.
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' win that snapped Brooklyn Nets' 12-game win streak
Here are the three key factors that allowed the Chicago Bulls' to beat the Brooklyn Nets.
Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans Preview
The Philadelphia 76ers look to start the new year off with a win as they host the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA Names Willie Green Western Conference Coach Of The Month
Willie Green was named Western Conference coach of the month.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates
Playing on the road hasn't been an advantage for the Memphis Grizzlies this season, but an upcoming stretch against teams under .500 is the time to change that. Memphis will play the Charlotte Hornets on the first night of a back to back at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte (10-28) has struggled with injuries like the Grizzlies, but the impact has been felt more than in Memphis.
San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks odds, picks and predictions
The San Antonio Spurs (12-25) battle the New York Knicks (20-18) at Madison Square Garden Wednesday. Tip from New York City is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Spurs vs. Knicks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Knicks...
NBA Twitter reacts to Montrezl Harrell, Sixers beating Pacers in OT
The Philadelphia 76ers, while missing Joel Embiid, were able to hold off the Indiana Pacers at home 129-126 in overtime. Philadelphia led by as many as 13 and they saw that turn into a 4-point deficit with less than a minute remaining, but they were able to rally and come away with the win.
FOX Sports
Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Charlotte
Memphis Grizzlies (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Hornets have gone 5-13 at home. Charlotte...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Suns
Two nights after Donovan Mitchell’s magnum opus in a dramatic comeback win over the Bulls, the Wine & Gold play their final home game before embarking on a five-game Western Conference trip when they welcome Chris Paul and the Suns to town on Wednesday night. After dropping their previous...
FOX Sports
New Orleans hosts Brooklyn following Durant's 44-point game
Brooklyn Nets (25-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (24-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Kevin Durant scored 44 points in the Nets' 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Pelicans are 17-4 on their home court. New...
Bucks And Raptors Injury Reports
The Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors have announced their injury reports.
FOX Sports
Knicks play the Raptors, aim for 4th straight win
New York Knicks (21-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (16-22, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Toronto. The Raptors are 11-15 in conference play. Toronto ranks fifth in the league with 12.4 offensive...
Gameday: Can Suns Stop Scorching-Hot Donovan Mitchell?
Can the Phoenix Suns slow down Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell fresh off a 71-point performance?
Suns And Knicks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
NBA Twitter reacts to the Brooklyn Nets' 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls
The Brooklyn Nets visited the United Center to face the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday and lost 121-112. This was the second time these teams have matched up against each other this season and Chicago now leads the regular-season series 2-0. For the Nets, Kevin Durant had 44 points and five...
How to Bet: Suns Visit Cavaliers
The Phoenix Suns finish up their road trip in a Wednesday night visit against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Here's how to bet tonight's action:
Suns forward Mikal Bridges drops hilarious message for Donovan Mitchell following 71-point outburst
Back on Monday, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell had every Chicago Bulls defender begging for mercy as he dropped a career-high 71 points to lead the way for a Cavs OT victory. And Bulls defenders may not be the only ones begging to be spared from a Spida explosion, with Mikal Bridges and the Phoenix Suns visiting the Cavs at Rocket Mortgate Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.
