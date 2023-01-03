ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates

Playing on the road hasn't been an advantage for the Memphis Grizzlies this season, but an upcoming stretch against teams under .500 is the time to change that. Memphis will play the Charlotte Hornets on the first night of a back to back at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte (10-28) has struggled with injuries like the Grizzlies, but the impact has been felt more than in Memphis.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Charlotte

Memphis Grizzlies (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Hornets have gone 5-13 at home. Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Suns

Two nights after Donovan Mitchell’s magnum opus in a dramatic comeback win over the Bulls, the Wine & Gold play their final home game before embarking on a five-game Western Conference trip when they welcome Chris Paul and the Suns to town on Wednesday night. After dropping their previous...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

New Orleans hosts Brooklyn following Durant's 44-point game

Brooklyn Nets (25-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (24-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Kevin Durant scored 44 points in the Nets' 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Pelicans are 17-4 on their home court. New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Knicks play the Raptors, aim for 4th straight win

New York Knicks (21-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (16-22, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Toronto. The Raptors are 11-15 in conference play. Toronto ranks fifth in the league with 12.4 offensive...
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Suns forward Mikal Bridges drops hilarious message for Donovan Mitchell following 71-point outburst

Back on Monday, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell had every Chicago Bulls defender begging for mercy as he dropped a career-high 71 points to lead the way for a Cavs OT victory. And Bulls defenders may not be the only ones begging to be spared from a Spida explosion, with Mikal Bridges and the Phoenix Suns visiting the Cavs at Rocket Mortgate Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.
PHOENIX, AZ

