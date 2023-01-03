ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses, goes into cardiac arrest

By Aidan Joly
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NWzkK_0k1SkBeK00

CINCINNATI (WIVB) — Monday night’s Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals was called off for the remainder of the night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off of the field in an ambulance following a hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night’s game.

According to a statement from the NFL, Hamlin, 24, is in critical condition at a local hospital. He had gone into cardiac arrest during the game.

Bills players show support for Damar Hamlin after injury

“Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game,” the NFL said in a statement.

The Buffalo Bills also released a statement.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in the Buffalo Bills’ game versus the Cincinnati Bengals,” the statement read. “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

With 5:58 remaining in the first quarter, Hamlin delivered the hit on Higgins. He got up and then a few seconds later, collapsed on the field and wasn’t appearing to be moving. He was later taken out in an ambulance. ESPN commentators reported that medical personnel was giving him CPR on the field.

Multiple Bills players appeared to be emotional on the field during the ordeal.

This is now the second time a Bills player has had to be taken off the field in an ambulance this season. In Week 2 against Tennessee , cornerback Dane Johnson had to be taken out in an ambulance after a neck injury.

The team’s plane returned to Western New York early Tuesday morning, shortly before 3 a.m. A heavy police presence and caution tape kept fans from surrounding the area when the Bills arrived.

Hamlin’s family released a statement Tuesday morning via his associate Jordon Rooney:

On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country.

We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done.

Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us.

Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”

The Hamlin Family

ESPN reported that the teams will try to find a date to play the remainder of the game.

“The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well-being,” the NFL Player’s Association said in a statement Monday.

“Please continue to pray for Damar and his family. We currently have no update at this time. Will ask that you keep the family in your prayers,” Hamlin’s agent Ira Turner said.

Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury

Fans have already begun to donate to Hamlin’s charity, The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive. As of Tuesday morning, more than $3 million has been donated. You can make a donation by clicking/tapping here .

Hamlin is in his second season with the Bills after being drafted in the 6th round of the NFL draft in 2021.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Phenix City teenager accused of shooting 16-year-old

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — An 18-year-old from Phenix City has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one teenage girl in critical condition. On Dec. 31, 2022, at 11:45 p.m., Phenix City police responded to a shooting at Meadowlane Park. Officers found a 16-year-old female was shot in the head. The victim […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral

Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status.  Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation.  He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
Boston

Robert Kraft among biggest donors to Damar Hamlin’s charity

Donations to Hamlin's foundation have topped $6 million. The NFL and the sports world continues to show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals and remains in critical condition. Hamlin’s family released a statement on Tuesday:. As of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
KSNT News

Monday Night Football suspended after scary collapse

CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Monday Night Football with the Bills at the Bengals has been suspended. With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the tackle, then fell to the ground untouched. Medical personnel soon came out, […]
CINCINNATI, OH
techaiapp.com

NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest

Jan. 3, 2023 — What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?. During Monday night’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on this back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff. Hamlin,...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Athletes call for Skip Bayless to be fired after ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet

NFL players, NBA players and retired pro athletes are calling for Skip Bayless to be fired for comments he made in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field during “Monday Night Football.” After the Bills-Bengals game was suspended in Cincinnati, the “Undisputed” host took to Twitter to chime in on the situation. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless tweeted as medical personnel tended to Hamlin on the field in Cincinnati. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome...
OHIO STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy