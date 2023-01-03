ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Monday Night Football between Bills-Bengals postponed after injury to Damar Hamlin

By Sal Maiorana and Ryan Miller, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k1daO_0k1SjqQy00

CINCINNATI - Due to the tragic circumstances surrounding the serious medical condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin , Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was postponed.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was in touch with authorities for both teams and more than an hour after Hamlin collapsed on the field and apparently suffered a cardiac arrest, he made the call.

Hamlin was in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as of Monday evening, according to a statement by NFL.

"Bills-Bengals has been postponed by the NFL and will not resume tonight," the NFL said in a tweet .

It was a horrific scene at Paycor Stadium at 8:55 p.m. Hamlin, the Bills’ second-year safety, made a jarring tackle on Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins after a short pass, and after getting to his feet for a second, collapsed to the turf.

The Bills training staff rushed onto the field as it would for any other injury, but it was clear immediately that something was terribly wrong.

Within minutes, a stretcher was called for, but then the trainers had to begin performing CPR and that went on for several minutes as Bills players stood in disbelief, many openly crying.

Within 15 minutes of his collapse, Hamlin was loaded into an ambulance and rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. There were unconfirmed reports that he had a pulse but was intubated and not breathing on his own.

There was a brief discussion between Bills coach Sean McDermott, Bengals coach Zac Taylor, and the game officials regarding what to do. At that point, the teams left the field and the game was officially postponed at 10:03 p.m.

There was no word on when it would be resumed .

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana.To subscribe to Sal's new twice-a-week newsletter, Bills Blast, please follow this link: https://profile.democratandchronicle.com/newsletters/bills-blast

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Monday Night Football between Bills-Bengals postponed after injury to Damar Hamlin

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury

The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
CINCINNATI, OH
Democrat and Chronicle

Who is Damar Hamlin, Bills player taken in ambulance on Monday Night Football?

CINCINNATI - In an unprecedented incident in NFL history, Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin made a jarring tackle on Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins after a short pass, and after getting to his feet for a second, collapsed to the turf. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
HollywoodLife

Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Resuscitated Twice But Is Now ‘Trending Upwards’ After Cardiac Arrest

Following Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin‘s cardiac arrest on Jan. 2, his Uncle Glenn told CNN that he appeared to be “trending upwards.” The 24-year-old collapsed on the field after tackling another player during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Mon. night and is currently in critical condition. “They sedated him just to give a better chance for him to just continue to heal better. We are just taking it day by day. It seems like he’s trending upwards in a positive way,” Damar’s family member told the outlet on Jan. 3.
Boston

Robert Kraft among biggest donors to Damar Hamlin’s charity

Donations to Hamlin's foundation have topped $6 million. The NFL and the sports world continues to show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals and remains in critical condition. Hamlin’s family released a statement on Tuesday:. As of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
KSNT News

Monday Night Football suspended after scary collapse

CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Monday Night Football with the Bills at the Bengals has been suspended. With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the tackle, then fell to the ground untouched. Medical personnel soon came out, […]
CINCINNATI, OH
techaiapp.com

NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest

Jan. 3, 2023 — What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?. During Monday night’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on this back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff. Hamlin,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
986K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy