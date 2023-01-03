ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Bournemouth, Premier League, Marcus Rashford to Start

By Alex Wallace
 2 days ago

Manchester United face Bournemouth at home in the Premier League on Tuesday. Find the predicted lineup here.

Manchester United are truly beginning to show their major improvement under Erik Ten Hag with yet another victory under their belt on Saturday. United were victorious 0-1 away at Wolves on Saturday thanks to a goal from Marcus Rashford.

The Englishman started the game from the bench following a disciplinary from Ten Hag. Rashford revealed he arrived for a team meeting late and that the issue had been resolved.

The attacker came from the bench to score the winner in the game, once again proving his much improved form. Rashford would be expected to start once again on Tuesday against Bournemouth.

IMAGO / PA Images

With games coming thick and fast, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Ten Hag was to choose to rotate his team in some way. The likes of Kobbie Mainoo have appeared on the bench on a number of occasions.

There is a lack of depth in attack especially with Anthony Martial being the clubs only out and out number nine. However, United have been handed a boost with the imminent return of Lisandro Martinez in defence.

Diogo Dalot is still set to be out of action for the upcoming game as well as Jadon Sancho. Sancho however has returned to Manchester but will follow an individual training plan.

Below you can find the predicted United lineup for Tuesday nights game against Bournemouth;

David De Gea

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw

Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen

Antony, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

