Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety, collapses on field after scary hit, play temporarily suspended
A terrifying situation is developing in Cincinnati. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been taken to a Level 1 trauma hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing on the field. Hamlin, who is 24-years old, tackled Bengals WR Tee Higgins and got up for a moment before collapsing back to the turf. The game came to a standstill soon after.
Bills arrive back in Buffalo after suspension of game
The team's plane arrived back in western New York shortly before 3 a.m.
Buffalo man who traveled for Bills game: “It went from bad to worse”
After less than 10 minutes of play, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, suffering cardiac arrest.
wtatennis.com
‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
WKBW-TV
Niagara Falls to be illuminated in blue in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls will be illuminated in blue Tuesday night in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Niagara Falls USA and Niagara Parks made the announcement on social media. The illumination will take place from 9 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Hamlin suffered a cardiac...
Damar Hamlin showing "signs of improvement," Buffalo Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is showing "signs of improvement," the team said Wednesday, but the player remains in critical condition two days after suffering cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.In a tweet, the team said the 24-year-old safety "is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."Hamlin's uncle, Dorian Glenn, said Tuesday night that his nephew has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night. He had been receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now...
Fans Held Candlelight Vigil Outside Hospital For Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
Fans from both the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals made their way to the hospital where Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken to hold a candlelight vigil. According to the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during the opening quarter of last night's Monday Night Football game.
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Hospitalized: What Experts Know About Cardiac Arrest
TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin threw himself into the path of a Cincinnati Bengals ball carrier, taking a hard hit to the chest that sent both NFL players to the ground. Hamlin, 24, stood to dust himself off, took two steps — and then fell flat on his back, limp and unresponsive. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following the tough tackle in Monday...
Colts safety and Damar Hamlin's friend Rodney Thomas raced to the Bills player's hospital bedside
When Rodney Thomas II heard his childhood friend and high school teammate Damar Hamlin was in a Cincinnati hospital, he got in his car and began driving.
A cardiologist's view of what happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Key questions and answers about the injury Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered, and what it might mean for his health.
