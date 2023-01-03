ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Donovan predicts missed call on Mitchell putback

When the NBA releases its Last Two Minute Reports on Tuesday, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is convinced his team will be left with yet another consolation prize. One day after the league ruled that Caris LeVert should have been whistled for a shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan in the Cleveland Cavaliers' one-point regulation victory on Saturday night at the United Center, Donovan believes Donovan Mitchell committed a lane violation on his game-tying putback of his own missed free throw with 3 seconds left in regulation.
CHICAGO, IL
B/R Says Suns Will Eventually Settle Standards on Jae Crowder Trade

The Phoenix Suns have now lost their previous six-of-seven games after Monday's 102-83 loss to the New York Knicks, their lowest scoring output of the season. After starting the season strong, a barrage of injuries has hit Phoenix. Cam Johnson is nearing his return from a torn meniscus but isn't practicing with the team just yet. Devin Booker, dealing with a groin injury, will be evaluated a few weeks down the road.
PHOENIX, AZ
