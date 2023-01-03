Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Bused More Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris in Late DecemberTom HandyTexas State
Homeless eligible for food stamps. No picture id is required.D.C. Hot NewsWoodbridge, VA
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Update: Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Related
WATCH: Rare Video of Steph Curry Trash Talking Ja Morant
Steph was on fire during the Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies series
Kevin Durant Reacts to Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Game vs. Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers star caught the attention of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant with 71 vs. the Chicago Bulls
Video: James Harden And Joel Embiid “Fight” Over The Last-Second Shot Against The Pelicans
James Harden and Joel Embiid's hilarious fight during the final few seconds against the Pelicans.
Kyrie Irving Reveals He Knew Donovan Mitchell Was 'Locked In' Before 71-Point Game After Playing Call Of Duty With Him
Kyrie Irving said that Donovan Mitchell was locked in for his 71-point performance earlier in the day when the pair played Call of Duty.
Ja Morant Allegedly Punched A 17-Year-Old Teenager During A Basketball Pickup Game After He Threw The Ball At The NBA Star
Ja Morant gets sued by a 17-year-old for allegedly punching him during a pickup game.
Larry Bird shares how Tiny Archibald saved him from the death threats he received in New York - "He chewed that guy out for a good ten minutes"
Larry Bird once received death threats before playing the Knicks, and it was Tiny Archibald who set the record straight with his abuser over the phone
New Laker Joins Starting Lineup for First Game of 2023
He'll look to provide a scoring punch.
NBA Fans React To Beautiful ESPN Broadcaster Charly Arnolt's Vacation Picture: "What A View"
A picture ESPN broadcaster Charly Arnolt posted on social media went viral, with many NBA fans commenting on it.
Raptors Land Mavs’ Christian Wood In Bold Trade Scenario
If you haven’t noticed, NBA superstar Luka Doncic is pretty good at basketball. Frankly, he’s unbelievable. Doncic dropping 50 points in a game hardly even qualifies as news anymore. It’s about as common as the flu in 2023. Lately, his Mavericks have been reaping the benefit of...
Donovan Mitchell Reportedly Cancelled Plans To Workout With The Utah Jazz In The Summer After Rudy Gobert Was Traded
Brian Windhorst revealed that after Rudy Gobert was traded by the Utah Jazz, Donovan Mitchell cancelled his workout plans with the team and went to Miami instead.
Deandre Ayton Warns His Teammates And Sends Them A Message Amid Phoenix Suns' Recent Struggles
Deandre Ayton says the Phoenix Suns have no fight in them as they continue to stumble down the standings.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes NBA History In Bucks-Wizards Game On Tuesday Night
Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo made NBA history yet again on Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards.
Knicks Land Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan In Bold Trade Scenario
It’s been said that you shouldn’t let great be the enemy of good. Is that true in the NBA — a league that is built on title contention or bust?. Whether that’s accurate is a bit subjective. There’s no shame in striving for greatness. At the same time, if you’ve got something good, there’s no shame in deciding that it’s good enough.
Kevin Durant's Friend And Co-Host Takes A Shot At Giannis Antetokounmpo: "You Are Boring. You Don't Make Jumpers. You Don't Dribble Well."
Eddie Gonzalez says Giannis Antetokounmpo is 'boring.'
Scorching Doncic vs. Tatum: Mavs, Celtics GAMEDAY Preview
Two MVP candidates in Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum going at it in an electric Dallas atmosphere.
Billy Donovan predicts missed call on Mitchell putback
When the NBA releases its Last Two Minute Reports on Tuesday, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is convinced his team will be left with yet another consolation prize. One day after the league ruled that Caris LeVert should have been whistled for a shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan in the Cleveland Cavaliers' one-point regulation victory on Saturday night at the United Center, Donovan believes Donovan Mitchell committed a lane violation on his game-tying putback of his own missed free throw with 3 seconds left in regulation.
Yardbarker
B/R Says Suns Will Eventually Settle Standards on Jae Crowder Trade
The Phoenix Suns have now lost their previous six-of-seven games after Monday's 102-83 loss to the New York Knicks, their lowest scoring output of the season. After starting the season strong, a barrage of injuries has hit Phoenix. Cam Johnson is nearing his return from a torn meniscus but isn't practicing with the team just yet. Devin Booker, dealing with a groin injury, will be evaluated a few weeks down the road.
Warriors Land Magic’s Mo Bamba In Bold Trade Scenario
Life is weird for big men in the modern NBA. For a long time, they were seen as going extinct. The death of the 5 was a narrative many pundits ran with for a long time. Recently, it’s been proven to be patently false. Nikola Jokic is the league’s back-to-back MVP, and Joel Embiid is always in that conversation.
Video: Victor Wembanyama's 3-Point Floater Shot Could Be A Huge Problem For His Future NBA Opponents
Victor Wembanyama has seemingly already perfected the 3-point floater shot.
Heat Land Jazz’s Collin Sexton In Bold Trade Scenario
In time, age catches up to all of us. You may not like it, but you can’t avoid it. One day, you’ll wake up with an inexplicable pain or ache. It will remind you that suddenly, you’re exiting your prime. That’s even more so the case if you’re an NBA player, perhaps.
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 0