Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers’ team effort overcomes Pacers in OT
Paul Reed- 2 De’Anthony Melton- 1 The Philadelphia 76ers collected their 11th consecutive home win with a 129-126 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers. The Sixers were without Joel Embiid who was ruled out earlier in the day with a foot injury, so the hosts would need someone else to step up in his absence.
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' win that snapped Brooklyn Nets' 12-game win streak
Here are the three key factors that allowed the Chicago Bulls' to beat the Brooklyn Nets.
Luka Doncic, former Mavs teammate named NBA's Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively
DALLAS — As Mavericks guard Luka Doncic continues his historic stretch of basketball, one of his former Dallas teammates is putting together a strong week of play right alongside him. The NBA announced Monday that Doncic was named Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Dec....
Cavaliers vs. Suns: Live updates as Donovan Mitchell and Cleveland host Phoenix
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Fresh off of a career performance on Monday, a lot of the focus in Wednesday’s game between the Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns will be on Donovan Mitchell. Understandably so, after the All-Star guard scored 71 points and set a new career-high and franchise record. Inside Donovan...
NBA Names Willie Green Western Conference Coach Of The Month
Willie Green was named Western Conference coach of the month.
Donovan Mitchell, Giannis, LeBron among NBA season's stunning offensive performers
Donovan Mitchell's 71-point performance was the 12th time a player has scored at least 70 and is among several spectacular individual games this year.
NBA Twitter reacts to Montrezl Harrell, Sixers beating Pacers in OT
The Philadelphia 76ers, while missing Joel Embiid, were able to hold off the Indiana Pacers at home 129-126 in overtime. Philadelphia led by as many as 13 and they saw that turn into a 4-point deficit with less than a minute remaining, but they were able to rally and come away with the win.
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Suns
Two nights after Donovan Mitchell’s magnum opus in a dramatic comeback win over the Bulls, the Wine & Gold play their final home game before embarking on a five-game Western Conference trip when they welcome Chris Paul and the Suns to town on Wednesday night. After dropping their previous...
B/R Says Suns Will Eventually Settle Standards on Jae Crowder Trade
The Phoenix Suns have now lost their previous six-of-seven games after Monday's 102-83 loss to the New York Knicks, their lowest scoring output of the season. After starting the season strong, a barrage of injuries has hit Phoenix. Cam Johnson is nearing his return from a torn meniscus but isn't practicing with the team just yet. Devin Booker, dealing with a groin injury, will be evaluated a few weeks down the road.
How to Bet: Suns Visit Cavaliers
The Phoenix Suns finish up their road trip in a Wednesday night visit against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Here's how to bet tonight's action:
