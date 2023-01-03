ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers’ team effort overcomes Pacers in OT

Paul Reed- 2 De’Anthony Melton- 1 The Philadelphia 76ers collected their 11th consecutive home win with a 129-126 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers. The Sixers were without Joel Embiid who was ruled out earlier in the day with a foot injury, so the hosts would need someone else to step up in his absence.
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Suns

Two nights after Donovan Mitchell’s magnum opus in a dramatic comeback win over the Bulls, the Wine & Gold play their final home game before embarking on a five-game Western Conference trip when they welcome Chris Paul and the Suns to town on Wednesday night. After dropping their previous...
B/R Says Suns Will Eventually Settle Standards on Jae Crowder Trade

The Phoenix Suns have now lost their previous six-of-seven games after Monday's 102-83 loss to the New York Knicks, their lowest scoring output of the season. After starting the season strong, a barrage of injuries has hit Phoenix. Cam Johnson is nearing his return from a torn meniscus but isn't practicing with the team just yet. Devin Booker, dealing with a groin injury, will be evaluated a few weeks down the road.
