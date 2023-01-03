Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next weekKristen WaltersEast Brunswick, NJ
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
The police officer got suspended after punching a Minor in the headNewsing the StatesStaten Island, NY
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Related
News 12
Authorities release identity of man fatally shot in Neptune Township
The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has released the name of a Brick Township man who was shot and killed earlier this week in Neptune Township. Terrance Johnson-Simmons, 34, was shot and killed on the 300 block of Drummond Avenue Monday night. Johnson-Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene. Neighbors...
Homicide Investigation Underway In Monmouth County
FREEHOLD – An investigation into a fatal shooting that took place Monday in Neptune Township remains ongoing, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Wednesday. On Monday, January 2, 2023, members of the Neptune Township Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Drummond Avenue for a...
Police seeking public assistance in hit-and-run involving juvenile
MANALAPAN, NJ – Police in Manalapan ar asking for the public’s assistance in finding the driver of a hit and run crash that sent a juvenile to the hospital on December 27th. According to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago a joint investigation by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Manalapan Police Department began at approximately 5:45 p.m. on December 27, when officers from the Manalapan Police Department responded to the vicinity of 341 Union Hill Road near the intersection of Kristin Court for a motor-vehicle crash with serious The post Police seeking public assistance in hit-and-run involving juvenile appeared first on Shore News Network.
News 12
Ramapo K-9 officer recognized for finding massive drug stash, money, and a weapon
Congratulations are being sent to Ramapo Police Officer Raymond Burr and his K-9 Remi. The pair was featured in the Fall/Winter 2022 Canine Courier, the official magazine of the United States Police Canine Association. The magazine highlights an incident in September where Remi and Officer Burr were requested to assist...
Authorities Seek Information In Pedestrian Crash
FREEHOLD – Law-enforcement officials are seeking the public’s assistance in finding the driver who may have been involved in a motor-vehicle crash with a pedestrian on December 27, 2022 in Manalapan, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Tuesday. A joint investigation by members of the Monmouth...
Jersey Shore Man, 41, Arrested In Fatal Shooting
A 41-year-old Neptune man has been arrested for the killing of a 41-year-old man in Oceanport, authorities said. Michael Westbrook, 41, of Neptune Township, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, hindering and weapons offenses in connection with the death of Amad Jones, 41, formerly of Oceanport, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Family demands district take further action after 14-year-old attacked in school bathroom
Rebecca Diaz called News 12 New Jersey for help regarding the Nov. 22 incident. The assault involving her 14-year-old daughter was caught on camera.
Law enforcement officials seek assistance following Manalapan crash
MANALAPAN — Law enforcement officials are seeking the public’s assistance in. finding the driver who may have been involved in a motor vehicle crash with a. male juvenile pedestrian on Dec. 27 in Manalapan, Monmouth County Prosecutor. Raymond S. Santiago announced on Jan. 3. A joint investigation by...
Person shot and killed along Jersey Shore, officials say
A person was shot and killed Monday afternoon Neptune, officials said. The shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. on Drummond Avenue and is being investigated as a homicide, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said. “We can confirm that our office and the Neptune police department are actively involved in...
Death of 17-year-old driver in Piscataway, NJ is every parent’s huge fear
When your heart breaks for people you don't even know it's often because you have some common ground. My heart breaks for a family in Piscataway who lost their 17-year-old daughter Monday night. Police say the girl, identified by a GoFundMe page as Cassandra Feliciano, was killed in a car...
Ocean County Woman Helped Steal $4.5M From Brain Injury Fund
NEW JERSEY – Two people, a former manager of the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund (TBI Fund) and one of his conspirators, admitted to defrauding a publicly funded health care benefit program of more than $4.5 million, officials said. Maritza Flores, 45, of Toms River, pleaded guilty to...
Manalapan Police Beat, Jan. 3
The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Dec. 21 at 2:29 p.m., a Howell resident reported that an unknown individual stole a chainsaw valued at $300 from a location on Turtle Hollow Drive in Manalapan. Patrolman Michael DeCristofaro took the report.
KIYC: School assault in Allentown reveals ongoing issues with NJ’s bullying laws
A violent attack on an Allentown High School student in a school bathroom might appear, at first glance, to be an obvious act of bullying. But it is not under New Jersey law.
wrnjradio.com
Lopatcong Police investigating armed robbery at liquor store
LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Lopatcong Police are investigating after a man reportedly robbed a liquor store and took off with hundreds of dollars and a bottle of alcohol, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. On Dec. 28, at around 6:00 p.m., police responded to Parkway...
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old girl in New Jersey
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old girl in South Jersey. New Jersey State Police say Emerie Rivera was last seen in Vineland, Cumberland County.
Driver, 23, Killed In Weekend Crash On Route 1 South Brunswick
A 23-year-old man from Mercer County was killed in a weekend crash in Central Jersey, authorities said. The man's name had not been released by South Brunswick police. The crash happened at 12:21 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 on Route 1 at Greenview Avenue and involved three vehicles, police said. The...
News 12
Amber Alert canceled, suspect in custody after early morning search
A young girl who was the focus of an early morning Amber Alert has been located safely, police say. An Amber Alert was issued around 4 a.m. Thursday for 7-month-old Emerie Rivera. New Jersey State Police announced the cancellation of the alert around 7:45 a.m. They added that the girl's...
NJ Man Turns Himself in After Brutal Murder in Monmouth County
The murder of a man in Oceanport late Friday night is under investigation but the suspect has turned himself into police in Neptune Township. Oceanport Police responded to Gosselin Avenue in Fort Monmouth around 9:40 on Friday night and found 41-year old Amad Jones, who previously resided in Oceanport, on the road suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Monmouth County Proseucutor Raymond Santiago.
Somerset County Prosecutor: Ewing woman charged with pocketing ‘monthly rent, security deposits’ at Montgomery Township apartment complex
A 44-year-old Ewing woman has been charged with theft by deception for allegedly pocketing monthly rent and security deposits on the part of an apartment complex in Montgomery Township from 2019 to 2022, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Montgomery Township Police Captain/Director Silvio Bet.
Police: 23-year-old dead following South Brunswick crash
The incident happened Saturday morning on Route 1 South near Greenview Ave.
Comments / 0