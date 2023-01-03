ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Police seeking public assistance in hit-and-run involving juvenile

MANALAPAN, NJ – Police in Manalapan ar asking for the public’s assistance in finding the driver of a hit and run crash that sent a juvenile to the hospital on December 27th. According to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago a joint investigation by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Manalapan Police Department began at approximately 5:45 p.m. on December 27, when officers from the Manalapan Police Department responded to the vicinity of 341 Union Hill Road near the intersection of Kristin Court for a motor-vehicle crash with serious The post Police seeking public assistance in hit-and-run involving juvenile appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man, 41, Arrested In Fatal Shooting

A 41-year-old Neptune man has been arrested for the killing of a 41-year-old man in Oceanport, authorities said. Michael Westbrook, 41, of Neptune Township, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, hindering and weapons offenses in connection with the death of Amad Jones, 41, formerly of Oceanport, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
OCEANPORT, NJ
NJ.com

Person shot and killed along Jersey Shore, officials say

A person was shot and killed Monday afternoon Neptune, officials said. The shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. on Drummond Avenue and is being investigated as a homicide, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said. “We can confirm that our office and the Neptune police department are actively involved in...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

Manalapan Police Beat, Jan. 3

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Dec. 21 at 2:29 p.m., a Howell resident reported that an unknown individual stole a chainsaw valued at $300 from a location on Turtle Hollow Drive in Manalapan. Patrolman Michael DeCristofaro took the report.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Lopatcong Police investigating armed robbery at liquor store

LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Lopatcong Police are investigating after a man reportedly robbed a liquor store and took off with hundreds of dollars and a bottle of alcohol, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. On Dec. 28, at around 6:00 p.m., police responded to Parkway...
LOPATCONG, NJ
News 12

Amber Alert canceled, suspect in custody after early morning search

A young girl who was the focus of an early morning Amber Alert has been located safely, police say. An Amber Alert was issued around 4 a.m. Thursday for 7-month-old Emerie Rivera. New Jersey State Police announced the cancellation of the alert around 7:45 a.m. They added that the girl's...
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Man Turns Himself in After Brutal Murder in Monmouth County

The murder of a man in Oceanport late Friday night is under investigation but the suspect has turned himself into police in Neptune Township. Oceanport Police responded to Gosselin Avenue in Fort Monmouth around 9:40 on Friday night and found 41-year old Amad Jones, who previously resided in Oceanport, on the road suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Monmouth County Proseucutor Raymond Santiago.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Somerset County Prosecutor: Ewing woman charged with pocketing ‘monthly rent, security deposits’ at Montgomery Township apartment complex

A 44-year-old Ewing woman has been charged with theft by deception for allegedly pocketing monthly rent and security deposits on the part of an apartment complex in Montgomery Township from 2019 to 2022, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Montgomery Township Police Captain/Director Silvio Bet.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy