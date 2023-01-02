Read full article on original website
Red-hot Alex Ovechkin reaches magic number in chase of Gretzky
Alex Ovechkin lit the lamp for the 809th time in his illustrious NHL career during the Washington Capitals’ 6-2 win over the Columbus Black Jackets Thursday. Ovechkin continues to inch closer to the NHL all-time goal record with a red-hot streak. His goal Thursday was his seventh in the last four games. He has scored 16 goals in his past 14 games and 21 over his past 23 games.
Novak Djokovic faces major blow; won't be able to enter US and play in Indian Wells and Miami
This year, Djokovic was able to start his season at the Adelaide International 1, and won the first singles matches he played. However, he will now have to sit out the two biggest events on the ATP Tour which are the last Masters events before the clay-court season starts and players focus on the Roland Garros once again.
