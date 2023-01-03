ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Tuscaloosa News

Alabama football NFL Draft 2023 plan tracker: Who's turning pro, who's staying with Tide?

In addition to roster movement with the transfer portal, declarations for the 2023 NFL Draft will also impact Alabama football's roster for next season. That's nothing new. Especially considering the number of draft picks Nick Saban produces each year. He has had 41 players selected in the first round alone over his 16 seasons with the Crimson Tide. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Alabama football key weapon pulls NFL Draft switcheroo for 2023 season

Alabama football kicker Will Reichard won’t be entering the 2023 NFL Draft and will instead return to the Crimson Tide for a fifth season. Reichard confirmed the decision in an announcement on social media, sharing that after much contemplation, he felt that he’s still not prepared to take that next step away from the elite college football program under Nick Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
News-Herald

NCAA Football: Alabama at Texas

Sep 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide kicker Will Reichard (16) kicks the game winning field goal at the end of the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
TUSCALOOSA, AL
sportstalksc.com

#Clemson DT Bryan Bresee to enter NFL Draft

Clemson DT Bryan Bresee has played his last game for the Tigers. Bresee announced on social media Monday afternoon he will forgo the rest of his college eligibility and enter the NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus ranks Bresee as the #2 defensive tackle prospect in the Draft behind Jalen Carter of Georgia.
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

South Carolina women's basketball: Five Things to Watch - Auburn

South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. Kierra Fletcher played a season-high 27 minutes against Georgia, and Dawn Staley praised her for maybe her best game of the season. Fletcher had four points, three rebounds, and three assists, plus played outstanding defense.
COLUMBIA, SC

