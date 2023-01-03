ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
New York Post

Mississippi State delivers wild ending to cover bowl win after honoring Mike Leach

Good teams win, but great teams cover. And sometimes it’s best to be lucky to get there in dramatic fashion like Mississippi State did on an already emotional day. Coming into the ReliaQuest Bowl, the Mississippi State Bulldogs were 3.5-point favorites over the Illinois Fighting Illini. Sure enough, the Bulldogs were up three points with just three seconds left in the game at Raymond James Stadium on Monday. This is where things got a bit nuts. Former Don Bosco Prep HS star quarterback, Tommy Devito, dropped back near his own 30-yard line for Illinois in an attempt to pull this game...
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Mississippi State freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke to enter transfer portal

With the 2022 season now concluded, another wave of Mississippi State players are expected to hit the transfer portal. That process continued on Monday evening. True freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke announced on his Twitter page that he will be transferring from the Bulldogs' program. The former 247Composite four-star quarterback did not see any action this season and was redshirted.
GEORGIA STATE
BamaCentral

Cornerback Eli Ricks Announces His NFL Draft Decision

Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch have all decided for forgo their senior seasons and will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. But there was one players fans and media were left to wonder if he'll join them at the next level, or return for his senior season: Eli Ricks. Ricks, who ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Bulldog freshman quarterback Sawyer Robertson enters transfer portal

Another day, another Mississippi State quarterback in the transfer portal. A day after true freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke entered the transfer portal, Mississippi State redshirt freshman quarterback Sawyer Robertson followed suit and he is officially in the transfer portal. The former Coronado (Texas) High School standout signed with Mississippi State...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Coastal Carolina QB Bryce Archie to transfer to USF

USF’s quarterback room will have one new addition in 2023, as Coastal Carolina quarterback Bryce Archie announced his intention to transfer to the program on Tuesday. Archie, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound signal caller entered the portal just two days after the Chanticleers’ loss to East Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl. Archie entered late in that game after an injury to starting quarterback Grayson McCall and backup Jarrett Guest, where he completed a nine-yard pass for his first college competition, then scored on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.
CONWAY, SC

