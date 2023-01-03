Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Mississippi State delivers wild ending to cover bowl win after honoring Mike Leach
Good teams win, but great teams cover. And sometimes it’s best to be lucky to get there in dramatic fashion like Mississippi State did on an already emotional day. Coming into the ReliaQuest Bowl, the Mississippi State Bulldogs were 3.5-point favorites over the Illinois Fighting Illini. Sure enough, the Bulldogs were up three points with just three seconds left in the game at Raymond James Stadium on Monday. This is where things got a bit nuts. Former Don Bosco Prep HS star quarterback, Tommy Devito, dropped back near his own 30-yard line for Illinois in an attempt to pull this game...
Trojans WR CJ Williams to enter transfer portal after Cotton Bowl, UCLA in the mix
Following their loss in the Cotton Bowl, USC Trojans wide receiver CJ Williams has reportedly opted to enter the transfer portal. According to Pete Nakos of on3.com, CJ Williams is set to enter the transfer portal after just one season at USC. CJ Williams appeared in 10 games for USC...
Mississippi State freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke to enter transfer portal
With the 2022 season now concluded, another wave of Mississippi State players are expected to hit the transfer portal. That process continued on Monday evening. True freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke announced on his Twitter page that he will be transferring from the Bulldogs' program. The former 247Composite four-star quarterback did not see any action this season and was redshirted.
Cornerback Eli Ricks Announces His NFL Draft Decision
Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch have all decided for forgo their senior seasons and will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. But there was one players fans and media were left to wonder if he'll join them at the next level, or return for his senior season: Eli Ricks. Ricks, who ...
Bulldog freshman quarterback Sawyer Robertson enters transfer portal
Another day, another Mississippi State quarterback in the transfer portal. A day after true freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke entered the transfer portal, Mississippi State redshirt freshman quarterback Sawyer Robertson followed suit and he is officially in the transfer portal. The former Coronado (Texas) High School standout signed with Mississippi State...
Coastal Carolina QB Bryce Archie to transfer to USF
USF’s quarterback room will have one new addition in 2023, as Coastal Carolina quarterback Bryce Archie announced his intention to transfer to the program on Tuesday. Archie, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound signal caller entered the portal just two days after the Chanticleers’ loss to East Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl. Archie entered late in that game after an injury to starting quarterback Grayson McCall and backup Jarrett Guest, where he completed a nine-yard pass for his first college competition, then scored on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.
Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee enters NFL draft
Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Bresee, a junior and former five-star recruit,
Comments / 0