Good teams win, but great teams cover. And sometimes it’s best to be lucky to get there in dramatic fashion like Mississippi State did on an already emotional day. Coming into the ReliaQuest Bowl, the Mississippi State Bulldogs were 3.5-point favorites over the Illinois Fighting Illini. Sure enough, the Bulldogs were up three points with just three seconds left in the game at Raymond James Stadium on Monday. This is where things got a bit nuts. Former Don Bosco Prep HS star quarterback, Tommy Devito, dropped back near his own 30-yard line for Illinois in an attempt to pull this game...

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO