Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Scores
Lou. DuPont Manual 75, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 41. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Rockford area basketball scores from Tuesday, January 3
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Tuesday, January 3 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 this Friday night at 11 p.m. NIC-10 GIRLSGuilford 58 Auburn 21Belvidere 38 Freeport 35Belvidere North 55 East 39Hononegah 46 […]
Rockford area hoops scores-Wednesday, Jan. 4
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Wednesday night, January 4 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 this Friday night, January 6 at 11 p.m. NIC-10 BOYS SCORESHononegah 69 Belvidere 37Guilford 50 Belvidere North 39Boylan 79 […]
Alabama St. 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 66
ARK.-PINE BLUFF (4-11) Plet 0-3 2-2 2, Doss 5-13 2-4 12, Reinhart 2-6 0-0 6, Curry 3-9 0-0 8, Ware 2-5 0-2 5, Harris 4-9 5-5 14, Milton 7-16 1-3 19, Virden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 10-16 66. ALABAMA ST. (4-11) O'Neal 8-16 2-2 18, Posey 2-4 2-3 6,...
Boys basketball: Bender, Carrigan lead Lake Mills past Waterloo
WATERLOO—AJ Bender led all scorers with 21 points, Liam Carrigan chipped in 14 and Lake Mills beat host Waterloo 61-44 in a nonconference boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan 3. The L-Cats (5-4), who led 29-22 at halftime, made 10 3s. Ryan Horkan scored all nine of his points from beyond the arc. "In the second half, we played much better defense than we did in the first half," said...
NO. 13 ARKANSAS 74, NO. 20 MISSOURI 68
Percentages: FG .444, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Honor 2-4, East 1-2, Gomillion 1-2, Gholston 1-3, DeGray 1-4, Carter 0-1, Shaw 0-1, Hodge 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter 2). Turnovers: 9 (East 3, Gholston 2, Ko.Brown 2, Gomillion, Hodge). Steals: 7 (Hodge 3,...
Here are Wisconsin high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
Jump to: Boys State Scores | GIRLS | Girls State Scores. For additional boys scores, schedules, standings and statistics, please visit www.wissports.net/boysbasketball. Divine Savior Holy Angels 57, Brookfield Central 52. Brookfield East 60, Menomonee Falls 49. Wauwatosa East 60, Susssex Hamilton 39. Wauwatosa West 47, West Allis Hale 32. MILWAUKEE...
Girls basketball: DeForest pushes past Lakeside Lutheran 60-46
Jaelyn Derlein led three players in double figures with 15 points and DeForest beat host Lakeside Lutheran 60-46 in a nonconference girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Norskies (11-2) had success turning the Warriors (5-7) over and pushed ahead 34-26 at the break en route to their sixth straight victory. Lakeside cut the lead to four points in the second half and trailed by eight down the stretch before being forced to put DeForest at the line. ...
SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball top games of the week (Jan. 3-8)
SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 2) Vote now: Which high school girls basketball star has boosted her stock most heading into 2023? Lakeville South (6-2) at Lakeville North (6-1). January 6 at 7:30 p.m. Lakeville South travels across town to face its rival in the game of the week ...
Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Wausau and Stevens Point area
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES BOYS HOCKEY Stevens Point 5, Wausau West 4 WAUSAU - The Warriors rallied from four goals down to force overtime, but the Panthers prevailed in the extra...
Week 6 WisSports.net Girls Basketball Coaches Poll
Week 5 (no poll due to holiday break) The JustAGame Fieldhouse is the premier destination for tournaments and events in the Midwest, with six full-length basketball courts, 10 volleyball courts, four locker rooms, fully stocked concession stands, and the JustAGame Impressions sporting goods store, all located in downtown Wisconsin Dells, the Waterpark Capital of the World. JustAGame Fieldhouse is the home of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as well as the host facility for the WBCA Clinic each fall and the WBCA All-Star Games every summer.
MBBN Top Boys Basketball Rankings
There are area high school boys basketball teams ranked among the top 5 in three of the four classes according to the Minnesota Basketball News. Their Top 20 listings in each class includes 4 of top 7 teams in Class 4A from the South Suburban with 6 total among the state elite.
