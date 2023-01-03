ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Scores

Lou. DuPont Manual 75, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 41. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores from Tuesday, January 3

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Tuesday, January 3 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 this Friday night at 11 p.m. NIC-10 GIRLSGuilford 58 Auburn 21Belvidere 38 Freeport 35Belvidere North 55 East 39Hononegah 46 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area hoops scores-Wednesday, Jan. 4

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Wednesday night, January 4 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 this Friday night, January 6 at 11 p.m. NIC-10 BOYS SCORESHononegah 69 Belvidere 37Guilford 50 Belvidere North 39Boylan 79 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Porterville Recorder

Alabama St. 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 66

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (4-11) Plet 0-3 2-2 2, Doss 5-13 2-4 12, Reinhart 2-6 0-0 6, Curry 3-9 0-0 8, Ware 2-5 0-2 5, Harris 4-9 5-5 14, Milton 7-16 1-3 19, Virden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 10-16 66. ALABAMA ST. (4-11) O'Neal 8-16 2-2 18, Posey 2-4 2-3 6,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Lake Mills Leader

Boys basketball: Bender, Carrigan lead Lake Mills past Waterloo

WATERLOO—AJ Bender led all scorers with 21 points, Liam Carrigan chipped in 14 and Lake Mills beat host Waterloo 61-44 in a nonconference boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan 3. The L-Cats (5-4), who led 29-22 at halftime, made 10 3s. Ryan Horkan scored all nine of his points from beyond the arc. "In the second half, we played much better defense than we did in the first half," said...
LAKE MILLS, WI
Porterville Recorder

NO. 13 ARKANSAS 74, NO. 20 MISSOURI 68

Percentages: FG .444, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Honor 2-4, East 1-2, Gomillion 1-2, Gholston 1-3, DeGray 1-4, Carter 0-1, Shaw 0-1, Hodge 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter 2). Turnovers: 9 (East 3, Gholston 2, Ko.Brown 2, Gomillion, Hodge). Steals: 7 (Hodge 3,...
JONESBORO, AR
Lake Mills Leader

Girls basketball: DeForest pushes past Lakeside Lutheran 60-46

Jaelyn Derlein led three players in double figures with 15 points and DeForest beat host Lakeside Lutheran 60-46 in a nonconference girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Norskies (11-2) had success turning the Warriors (5-7) over and pushed ahead 34-26 at the break en route to their sixth straight victory. Lakeside cut the lead to four points in the second half and trailed by eight down the stretch before being forced to put DeForest at the line. ...
DEFOREST, WI
wissports.net

Week 6 WisSports.net Girls Basketball Coaches Poll

Week 5 (no poll due to holiday break) The JustAGame Fieldhouse is the premier destination for tournaments and events in the Midwest, with six full-length basketball courts, 10 volleyball courts, four locker rooms, fully stocked concession stands, and the JustAGame Impressions sporting goods store, all located in downtown Wisconsin Dells, the Waterpark Capital of the World. JustAGame Fieldhouse is the home of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as well as the host facility for the WBCA Clinic each fall and the WBCA All-Star Games every summer.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
KROC News

MBBN Top Boys Basketball Rankings

There are area high school boys basketball teams ranked among the top 5 in three of the four classes according to the Minnesota Basketball News. Their Top 20 listings in each class includes 4 of top 7 teams in Class 4A from the South Suburban with 6 total among the state elite.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy