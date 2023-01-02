January 6 - Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 49 points and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 131-114 road win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Markkanen finished 15-for-27 from the floor and 13-for-13 from the free-throw line. The 25-year-old Finland native, whose previous high was 38 points, also corralled eight rebounds.

