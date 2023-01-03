Read full article on original website
Lakers And Hornets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
LeBron James’ 1-word reaction to Dennis Schroder’s big game in Lakers win vs. Heat
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James gave Dennis Schroder the credit he is due, and it couldn’t be any better. Schroder stepped up big time for the Lakers on Wednesday with both James and Anthony Davis sidelined. Davis remains out due to his foot injury, while LeBron was scratched off the roster due to illness as he exhibits cold symptoms.
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Lakers 112, Miami 109
MIAMI (109) Butler 11-22 3-4 27, Martin 3-8 1-2 8, Adebayo 13-23 4-5 30, Herro 4-14 0-0 9, Lowry 4-7 2-2 11, Strus 2-8 3-3 8, Dedmon 1-1 0-0 2, O.Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Oladipo 4-10 2-4 12, Vincent 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 43-95 15-21 109. L.A. LAKERS (112) Reaves...
thesource.com
Cavs Guard Donovan Mitchell Drug Tested After Dropping 71 Points in Game
Drop 71 points and get rewarded with a drug test. The day after Donovan Mitchell dropped a new career high of 71 points and the most scored in the NBA in the last 17 years, he was drug tested. According to ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers were issued tests for performance-enhancing...
Porterville Recorder
Charlotte faces Milwaukee on 3-game slide
Charlotte Hornets (10-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (25-13, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte looks to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory against Milwaukee. The Bucks have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.5...
FOX Sports
Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Charlotte
Memphis Grizzlies (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Hornets have gone 5-13 at home. Charlotte...
Pelicans Injury Report: Brandon Ingram’s Status vs. 76ers
Will Brandon Ingram return against the 76ers on Monday?
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 122, Golden State 119
DETROIT (122) Bogdanovic 10-15 4-5 29, Stewart 6-14 0-0 13, Duren 8-8 2-3 18, Hayes 3-12 2-2 9, Ivey 5-14 1-4 12, Bey 6-17 1-1 17, Burks 4-8 5-6 15, Diallo 2-3 1-2 6, McGruder 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 45-92 16-23 122. GOLDEN STATE (119) D.Green 2-4 0-0 4, DiVincenzo...
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 120, Sacramento 117
Percentages: FG .536, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Bogdanovic 3-7, Collins 2-4, Hunter 2-7, Young 1-2, D.Murray 1-4, Griffin 1-5, A.Holiday 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins 2, Griffin, Okongwu). Turnovers: 15 (Young 5, Collins 3, Okongwu 3, D.Murray 2, Hunter 2). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder
Houston hosts Utah, aims to end home skid
Utah Jazz (19-21, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-28, 15th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Rockets -6; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: Houston is looking to stop its seven-game home skid with a victory over Utah. The Rockets are 5-20 in conference matchups. Houston...
Wichita Eagle
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Memphis Grizzlies
The Hornets and Grizzlies are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
Porterville Recorder
NEVADA 80, COLORADO STATE 69
Percentages: FG .490, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Palmer 2-3, Lake 2-5, Jackson 1-1, Moors 1-1, Cartier 1-2, Stevens 1-4, Tonje 1-5, Rivera 1-6, Hebb 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moors, Tonje). Turnovers: 15 (Tonje 4, Cartier 3, Rivera 2, Hebb, Jackson, Lake, Moors,...
Porterville Recorder
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 69, NEW MEXICO STATE 60
Percentages: FG .390, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Pinson 3-8, Avery 2-4, Vucevic 1-1, Feit 0-1, Washington 0-2, Gordon 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gordon, Muhammad, Vucevic). Turnovers: 15 (Washington 4, Avery 3, Feit 2, Muhammad 2, Pinson 2, Bradley, Gordon). Steals: 3 (Avery,...
Porterville Recorder
ALABAMA A&M 75, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 68
Percentages: FG .426, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-12, .583 (Mosley 3-3, Brown 3-5, Collins 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Barber 2, Mosley 2). Turnovers: 15 (Collins 5, Mosley 3, Barber 2, Waller 2, Brown, Stredic, Washington). Steals: 9 (Stredic 3, Mosley 2, Brown, Ivory, Johnson,...
FOX Sports
James and the Lakers face the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks (18-20, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (17-21, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host the Atlanta Hawks. James ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.0 points per game. The Lakers have gone 9-8 in home games....
Cavaliers vs. Suns: Live updates as Donovan Mitchell and Cleveland host Phoenix
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Fresh off of a career performance on Monday, a lot of the focus in Wednesday’s game between the Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns will be on Donovan Mitchell. Understandably so, after the All-Star guard scored 71 points and set a new career-high and franchise record. Inside Donovan...
Porterville Recorder
CLEMSON 68, VIRGINIA TECH 65
Percentages: FG .415, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Tyson 3-10, Godfrey 2-3, Hall 2-3, Galloway 2-4, Schieffelin 0-1, C.Hunter 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Godfrey 2, Galloway, Hall). Turnovers: 14 (Godfrey 4, Beadle 2, C.Hunter 2, Galloway 2, Hall 2, D.Hunter, Schieffelin). Steals: 5...
Heat And Lakers Injury Reports
The Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury reports.
Porterville Recorder
PROVIDENCE 73, NO. 4 UCONN 61
Percentages: FG .365, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Karaban 3-5, Hawkins 2-7, Jackson 0-3, Newton 0-3, Calcaterra 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Clingan 4, Sanogo). Turnovers: 8 (Karaban 3, Newton 2, Clingan, Jackson, Sanogo). Steals: 6 (Alleyne, Clingan, Diarra, Hawkins, Jackson, Sanogo). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
BUTLER 78, DEPAUL 70
Percentages: FG .450, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Gibson 3-7, Gebrewhit 2-3, Terry 1-5, Bynum 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Penn 0-1, Johnson 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Anei 3, Terry 2, Gibson, Johnson, Nelson). Turnovers: 10 (Gibson 3, Nelson 3, Johnson 2, Anei, Penn). Steals:...
