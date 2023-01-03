ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Porterville Recorder

L.A. Lakers 112, Miami 109

MIAMI (109) Butler 11-22 3-4 27, Martin 3-8 1-2 8, Adebayo 13-23 4-5 30, Herro 4-14 0-0 9, Lowry 4-7 2-2 11, Strus 2-8 3-3 8, Dedmon 1-1 0-0 2, O.Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Oladipo 4-10 2-4 12, Vincent 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 43-95 15-21 109. L.A. LAKERS (112) Reaves...
Porterville Recorder

Charlotte faces Milwaukee on 3-game slide

Charlotte Hornets (10-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (25-13, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte looks to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory against Milwaukee. The Bucks have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.5...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Charlotte

Memphis Grizzlies (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Hornets have gone 5-13 at home. Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

Detroit 122, Golden State 119

DETROIT (122) Bogdanovic 10-15 4-5 29, Stewart 6-14 0-0 13, Duren 8-8 2-3 18, Hayes 3-12 2-2 9, Ivey 5-14 1-4 12, Bey 6-17 1-1 17, Burks 4-8 5-6 15, Diallo 2-3 1-2 6, McGruder 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 45-92 16-23 122. GOLDEN STATE (119) D.Green 2-4 0-0 4, DiVincenzo...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Atlanta 120, Sacramento 117

Percentages: FG .536, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Bogdanovic 3-7, Collins 2-4, Hunter 2-7, Young 1-2, D.Murray 1-4, Griffin 1-5, A.Holiday 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins 2, Griffin, Okongwu). Turnovers: 15 (Young 5, Collins 3, Okongwu 3, D.Murray 2, Hunter 2). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder

Houston hosts Utah, aims to end home skid

Utah Jazz (19-21, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-28, 15th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Rockets -6; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: Houston is looking to stop its seven-game home skid with a victory over Utah. The Rockets are 5-20 in conference matchups. Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Memphis Grizzlies

The Hornets and Grizzlies are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

NEVADA 80, COLORADO STATE 69

Percentages: FG .490, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Palmer 2-3, Lake 2-5, Jackson 1-1, Moors 1-1, Cartier 1-2, Stevens 1-4, Tonje 1-5, Rivera 1-6, Hebb 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moors, Tonje). Turnovers: 15 (Tonje 4, Cartier 3, Rivera 2, Hebb, Jackson, Lake, Moors,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Porterville Recorder

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 69, NEW MEXICO STATE 60

Percentages: FG .390, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Pinson 3-8, Avery 2-4, Vucevic 1-1, Feit 0-1, Washington 0-2, Gordon 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gordon, Muhammad, Vucevic). Turnovers: 15 (Washington 4, Avery 3, Feit 2, Muhammad 2, Pinson 2, Bradley, Gordon). Steals: 3 (Avery,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Porterville Recorder

ALABAMA A&M 75, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 68

Percentages: FG .426, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-12, .583 (Mosley 3-3, Brown 3-5, Collins 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Barber 2, Mosley 2). Turnovers: 15 (Collins 5, Mosley 3, Barber 2, Waller 2, Brown, Stredic, Washington). Steals: 9 (Stredic 3, Mosley 2, Brown, Ivory, Johnson,...
ITTA BENA, MS
FOX Sports

James and the Lakers face the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (18-20, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (17-21, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host the Atlanta Hawks. James ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.0 points per game. The Lakers have gone 9-8 in home games....
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

CLEMSON 68, VIRGINIA TECH 65

Percentages: FG .415, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Tyson 3-10, Godfrey 2-3, Hall 2-3, Galloway 2-4, Schieffelin 0-1, C.Hunter 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Godfrey 2, Galloway, Hall). Turnovers: 14 (Godfrey 4, Beadle 2, C.Hunter 2, Galloway 2, Hall 2, D.Hunter, Schieffelin). Steals: 5...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Porterville Recorder

PROVIDENCE 73, NO. 4 UCONN 61

Percentages: FG .365, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Karaban 3-5, Hawkins 2-7, Jackson 0-3, Newton 0-3, Calcaterra 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Clingan 4, Sanogo). Turnovers: 8 (Karaban 3, Newton 2, Clingan, Jackson, Sanogo). Steals: 6 (Alleyne, Clingan, Diarra, Hawkins, Jackson, Sanogo). Technical Fouls:...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Porterville Recorder

BUTLER 78, DEPAUL 70

Percentages: FG .450, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Gibson 3-7, Gebrewhit 2-3, Terry 1-5, Bynum 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Penn 0-1, Johnson 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Anei 3, Terry 2, Gibson, Johnson, Nelson). Turnovers: 10 (Gibson 3, Nelson 3, Johnson 2, Anei, Penn). Steals:...
CHICAGO, IL

