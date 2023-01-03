Vigil held for GR teen shot, killed

Family and friends of the 16-year-old boy shot and killed in Grand Rapids held a vigil for him on Monday.

Joseph “Joe Joe” Ivory Jr. died just after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Loved ones lit candles and released balloons in his honor. A few dozen people were in attendance.

“That’s how many lives he touched,” said Ms. Allen, Ivory Jr.’s aunt, when asked about the show of support. “That's the kind of person he was. He was a loving, caring, kind young man. He didn't deserve this at all.”

Allen asked to only be identified by her last name.

She says Ivory Jr. enjoyed cooking and playing video games. He became a father 10 months ago to a baby boy.

Allen added that Ivory Jr.’s first words were “Joe Joe”, which led to his nickname.

“We’re hanging on by strings,” said Allen. “I can't breathe. My heart hurts so bad, I can hardly breathe because of this.”

Police have released few details about Ivory Jr.’s death.

Allen says the family is asking people with information to come forward to police or report a tip through Silent Observer.

“I’m going to miss him so much,” said Allen. “We need answers, we need, we need justice for him. He didn't deserve to die like this at all. No one deserves to die like this.”

The family has created a GoFundMe page for anyone wishing to help pay for funeral expenses.

READ MORE:



Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube