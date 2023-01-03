ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

ABC6.com

Maeve Crowley Reaches 1000 Career Points For Rogers

In Newport Wednesday night, Maeve Crowley becoming the 14th player to score 1000 career points for Rogers. She reached the milestone with her first three-pointer of the night. The Vikings were edged in Division I girls hoops by South Kingstown Wednesday, 43-41.
NEWPORT, RI
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban wants new online pharmacy to be part of legacy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Becker West

Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen

Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ABC6.com

This Rhode Island gym is fusing body and mind workouts in 2023

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — 2023 has begun and people are starting to work on their New Year’s resolutions. According to MyFitnessPal, January is the busiest month of the year for gyms, with people eager to make improvements for the new year. Ocean State Crossfit North in Smithfield is...
SMITHFIELD, RI
nextpittsburgh.com

Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville

Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ABC6.com

Rhode Island to remember former Gov. Lincoln Almond

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Islanders will have the chance to honor former Gov. Lincoln Almond, who died Monday at the age of 86. Gov. Dan McKee’s office said Wednesday that Almond’s official state portrait will be displayed in the rotunda of the State House with a book for the public to sign and offer condolences.
PROVIDENCE, RI
pittsburghmagazine.com

Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods

Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
ABC6.com

Former Rhode Island governor Lincoln Almond passes away

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Almond has passed away at the age of 86. Almond’s passing was confirmed via a statement Tuesday from Gov. Dan McKee. “Gov. Almond often said his number one goal was to make Rhode Island a place where people wanted...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Dank now, but sun returns for the weekend!

Blog and Forecast by Meteorologist Nick Morganelli. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR AREAS NORTH OF RHODE ISLAND FOR TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING. IF YOU PLAN TO TRAVEL INTO WORCESTER COUNTY, UNTREATED SURFACES MAY BE SLIPPERY. FREEZING RAIN IS POSSIBLE AS GROUND TEMPERATURES HOVER NEAR 32 WITH DRIZZLE.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
FUN 107

A Dartmouth Woman Received a Package in the Mail With an Odd Drawing On It

As we begin 2023, I'm still seeing a lot of Fed-Ex and UPS trucks buzzing around the SouthCoast as if the Christmas season was still in full effect. I do not doubt that there are people out there who didn't get every online package delivered before Christmas day and it's no one's fault but the late-minute buyer. Just had to get that off my chest real quick.
DARTMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Threat sparks lockdown at Coventry middle school

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at a Coventry middle school are accused of making threats that prompted a lockdown. The incident happened at about 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School on Foster Drive. Capt. Ben Witt said they placed the school on lockdown while they...
COVENTRY, RI

