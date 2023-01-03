Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Maeve Crowley Reaches 1000 Career Points For Rogers
In Newport Wednesday night, Maeve Crowley becoming the 14th player to score 1000 career points for Rogers. She reached the milestone with her first three-pointer of the night. The Vikings were edged in Division I girls hoops by South Kingstown Wednesday, 43-41.
Flag Carrying Pitt Player Hilariously Falls in Run Out of Sun Bowl Tunnel
One Pittsburgh Panthers player was a little too fired up for this year’s Sun Bowl game. Backup quarterback Nate Yarnell was presumably so pumped and super-excited to get the game started that he tripped and fell as he led the team onto the field before the contest. Teams coming...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Marko Thomas resigns position as Greensburg Central Catholic football coach
With four young sons, including a 1-year-old, and three of them active in multiple sports, Marko Thomas decided it was time to be a dad instead of a coach. Thomas told his players Tuesday he has resigned as head football coach at Greensburg Central Catholic after two seasons. Thomas, 42,...
Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban wants new online pharmacy to be part of legacy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen
Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
New air service announced out of Pittsburgh
New service out of Pittsburgh International Airport to the West Coast was announced.
ABC6.com
This Rhode Island gym is fusing body and mind workouts in 2023
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — 2023 has begun and people are starting to work on their New Year’s resolutions. According to MyFitnessPal, January is the busiest month of the year for gyms, with people eager to make improvements for the new year. Ocean State Crossfit North in Smithfield is...
nextpittsburgh.com
Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville
Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island to remember former Gov. Lincoln Almond
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Islanders will have the chance to honor former Gov. Lincoln Almond, who died Monday at the age of 86. Gov. Dan McKee’s office said Wednesday that Almond’s official state portrait will be displayed in the rotunda of the State House with a book for the public to sign and offer condolences.
ABC6.com
Pope Benedict XVI to be honored in special Mass at Providence cathedral
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Bishop of Providence said Wednesday he will honor Pope Benedict XVI, who died over the weekend at the age of 95, at a Holy Mass Thursday. The Mass will be held at noon in the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul. Bishop Thomas Tobin...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods
Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
ABC6.com
Former Rhode Island governor Lincoln Almond passes away
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Almond has passed away at the age of 86. Almond’s passing was confirmed via a statement Tuesday from Gov. Dan McKee. “Gov. Almond often said his number one goal was to make Rhode Island a place where people wanted...
ABC6.com
Dank now, but sun returns for the weekend!
Blog and Forecast by Meteorologist Nick Morganelli. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR AREAS NORTH OF RHODE ISLAND FOR TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING. IF YOU PLAN TO TRAVEL INTO WORCESTER COUNTY, UNTREATED SURFACES MAY BE SLIPPERY. FREEZING RAIN IS POSSIBLE AS GROUND TEMPERATURES HOVER NEAR 32 WITH DRIZZLE.
A Dartmouth Woman Received a Package in the Mail With an Odd Drawing On It
As we begin 2023, I'm still seeing a lot of Fed-Ex and UPS trucks buzzing around the SouthCoast as if the Christmas season was still in full effect. I do not doubt that there are people out there who didn't get every online package delivered before Christmas day and it's no one's fault but the late-minute buyer. Just had to get that off my chest real quick.
Looking back at some of the wild weather from 2022
Last year was a year of extremes: Extreme storms, extreme droughts and extremely nice weather.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties in Rhode Island with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
nextpittsburgh.com
6 places for a perfect martini in Pittsburgh (and the secret to ordering)
Food & Wine recently declared the martini as “the” drink of the year for 2022. Lovers of the olive-or-twist cocktail would argue that it’s a drink staple for good reason. The recent popularity of the espresso martini has opened the door to drinkers exploring the classic version.
RI Blood Center holding giveaway to encourage donations
The RIBC said the ongoing "tripledemic" of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19 has caused an increase in cancellations and missed appointments for blood donations.
UPMC announces their first baby born in Pittsburgh in 2023
PITTSBURGH — A couple from O’Hara Township had a very good and busy New Year’s Day. Rob and Natalie Pofi welcomed their daughter, Madison, into the world at 12:35 a.m. Sunday. UPMC said Madison was born at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. She weighs 6 pounds, 5 ounces and...
ABC6.com
Threat sparks lockdown at Coventry middle school
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at a Coventry middle school are accused of making threats that prompted a lockdown. The incident happened at about 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School on Foster Drive. Capt. Ben Witt said they placed the school on lockdown while they...
