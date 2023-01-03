Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Scores
Lou. DuPont Manual 75, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 41. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
Butler 78, DePaul 70
DEPAUL (7-9) Anei 6-8 2-2 14, Johnson 3-12 2-3 8, Penn 2-4 2-2 6, Gibson 6-13 1-2 16, Terry 1-7 0-0 3, Nelson 6-9 2-3 14, Gebrewhit 3-5 1-1 9, Bynum 0-1 0-0 0, Cruz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 10-13 70. BUTLER (10-6) J.Thomas 2-4 1-2 5, Bates 3-5...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County boys basketball top 10 rankings for week of Jan. 2
Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County boys basketball rankings for the week of Jan 2, 2023:. 1 Birmingham Brother Rice (6-0) — Breslin or bust, enough said. 2 North Farmington (7-1) — Dwayne Ray & L.J Walls might just be the best reserve guards in the area. 3 Orchard...
Porterville Recorder
NORTHWESTERN 73, ILLINOIS 60
Percentages: FG .397, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Mayer 3-7, Shannon 2-4, Hawkins 2-6, Epps 1-5, Harris 0-1, Melendez 0-2, Clark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Dainja 3, Mayer 3). Turnovers: 15 (Hawkins 3, Shannon 3, Clark 2, Dainja 2, Epps 2, Mayer 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NEVADA 80, COLORADO STATE 69
Percentages: FG .490, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Palmer 2-3, Lake 2-5, Jackson 1-1, Moors 1-1, Cartier 1-2, Stevens 1-4, Tonje 1-5, Rivera 1-6, Hebb 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moors, Tonje). Turnovers: 15 (Tonje 4, Cartier 3, Rivera 2, Hebb, Jackson, Lake, Moors,...
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 122, Golden State 119
DETROIT (122) Bogdanovic 10-15 4-5 29, Stewart 6-14 0-0 13, Duren 8-8 2-3 18, Hayes 3-12 2-2 9, Ivey 5-14 1-4 12, Bey 6-17 1-1 17, Burks 4-8 5-6 15, Diallo 2-3 1-2 6, McGruder 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 45-92 16-23 122. GOLDEN STATE (119) D.Green 2-4 0-0 4, DiVincenzo...
SBLive Indiana high school girls basketball Power 25 rankings (Jan. 4): South Bend Washington extends win streak to 17
By Mike Clark Holiday tournaments went mostly according to form last week, including No. 1 South Bend Washington rolling to the title at Warsaw. Corydon Central, meanwhile, is the lone newcomer to the rankings. • PREVIOUS RANKINGS: DEC. 20 | DEC. 28 Here's a look at the SBLive ...
Porterville Recorder
Sports on TV for Friday, January 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN2 — Detroit Mercy at Wright St. CBSSN — Akron at Ball St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St. PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado (Joined in Progress) COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S) 7 p.m. SECN — Michigan St. at Alabama. 9...
Mt. Pleasant Tops Cadillac 54-39 for Third Straight Win
MOUNT PLEASANT – The Mt. Pleasant girls basketball team improved to 5-2 on the young season with an impressive 54-39 win over Cadillac on Tuesday. The Oilers and Vikings were tied at 24 at halftime, but Mt. Pleasant outscored Cadillac 17-5 in the third quarter to take a lead that they would not relinquish.
Porterville Recorder
ALABAMA A&M 75, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 68
Percentages: FG .426, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-12, .583 (Mosley 3-3, Brown 3-5, Collins 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Barber 2, Mosley 2). Turnovers: 15 (Collins 5, Mosley 3, Barber 2, Waller 2, Brown, Stredic, Washington). Steals: 9 (Stredic 3, Mosley 2, Brown, Ivory, Johnson,...
Wyoming Lee rolls past WM Aviation to start the week
The Wyoming Lee boys basketball team beat West Michigan Aviation Academy 57-49 Monday night in Alliance League play
WLNS
Player of the Week: Okemos’ Hudson Grienke sets school record
OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – With the holidays over, high school basketball teams across the state have ramped up the intensity in the new year. The perfect example came on Tuesday night when Okemos senior Hudson Grienke set a school record with eight 3s in a game. “He had 12...
MLive.com
See first set of Kalamazoo-area girls high school hoops rankings for 2022-23 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – The holiday break gave Kalamazoo-area girls high school basketball teams a chance to recharge and prepare for the heart of the 2022-23 season, and many are hoping the new year works out as well as the previous one. Two local squads bring undefeated records into 2023,...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week? (Dec. 26-Jan. 1)
Detroit King’s All-American lineman Johnathan Slack hopes to decide Feb. 1 KJ Morrast, Ecorse High School Ecorse guard KJ Morrast has been on a tear all season and continued to show that despite their 63-86 loss to Renaissance. Morrast finished with a game-high 36 points. TJ Nadeau, Detroit ...
MLive.com
Grand Haven stays unbeaten after boys hoops win over scrappy Portage Central
PORTAGE, MI – Coming off a 30-point effort against Traverse City St. Francis, Grand Haven senior Harrison Sorrelle drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key on the Buccaneers’ first possession in Wednesday’s game at Portage Central. The 6-foot-5 guard appeared ready to compile another impressive...
MLive.com
Marquee holiday matches shake up Week 4 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings
The holiday season coincides with some of the nation’s top high school wrestling tournaments, and several Michigan teams were on hand for one of the elite events last week. Ohio-based Brecksville High School hosted the Brecksville Holiday Wrestling Tournament on Thursday and Friday, where two Michiganders – Davison’s Josh Barr and Dundee’s Braeden Davis – reached the top of the podium in the 175 and 126-pound weight classes.
