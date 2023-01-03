Read full article on original website
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
Hong Kong Shares Jump 2% as Investors Digest Private Survey Data on China Services
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets climbed as investors shrug off the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to higher interest rates in tackling inflation. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 2.42% in early trade as investors digested an improved reading in China's Caixin services Purchasing Managers' Index...
European Markets Flat as Investors Digest Fed Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were flat Thursday as global markets focus on economic data from the region, and the latest signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve on inflation and interest rates. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was flat mid-morning. Retail stocks led gains, up 2%,...
Ant gets approval to expand its consumer finance business
The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said Friday it approved Ant Group's request to increase the amount of registered capital for the company's consumer unit, to 18.5 billion yuan from 8 billion yuan. Chinese media previously reported the news of the banking regulator's approval, whose terms were previously released...
Billionaire James Dyson says letting people work from home is 'staggeringly self-defeating' and will cause friction between employers and employees
"We have seen from our own experience at Dyson during periods of government-enforced working from home how deeply inefficient it is," the billionaire wrote in The Times.
Youngest billionaires in America
Stacker compiled data from Forbes to figure out who are the youngest billionaires in America. Ties in age are broken by net worth ranking.
I quit my six-figure tech job because I couldn't work abroad. Now I make half the money at a startup but get to travel wherever I want.
Sergio Najera's new job at a gaming startup pays less, but his "joy per dollar" is significantly higher. Here's why he says the trade-off is worth it.
Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges
The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
Business partners turn on Sam Bankman-Fried
The stunning collapse of one of crypto's most prominent firms has quickly morphed into a legal battle pitting former executives and ex-romantic partners against one another.
Salesforce to layoff about 10% of staff in latest round of job cuts in tech industry
In a letter to employees announcing the job cuts, Marc Benioff, Salesforce's chair and co-CEO, admitted to growing headcount too much earlier in the pandemic and said most of the job cuts will take place over the coming weeks.
Tesla Reports 1.31 Million Deliveries in 2022, Growth of 40% Over Last Year
Tesla just reported 2022 year-end vehicle production and delivery numbers. In the fourth quarter, Tesla reported deliveries of 405,278 vehicles and production of 439,701 vehicles. That brings Tesla's 2022 full year deliveries to around 1.31 million vehicles. In 2021, Tesla reported 308,600 vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter, and full-year...
Amazon and Salesforce are slashing thousands of workers, as a wave of layoffs continues into 2023. Here's the full list of major US companies making cuts.
After companies including Amazon and Meta announced significant job cuts in 2022, more layoffs are on the horizon, like at Vimeo and others in tech.
Apple's Market Cap Falls Under $2 Trillion as Sell-Off Continues
Apple shares fell more than 3% during intraday trading Tuesday, giving it a market value under $2 trillion for the first time since May. Apple first hit that valuation in August 2020, as the pandemic boosted sales of products for remote work and school. It briefly hit a $3 trillion valuation in January 2022.
Innovation and Opportunity: The Thriving Tech Scene in the United States
The United States is home to a number of major tech companies and is considered a global leader in the tech industry. Some of the top tech cities in the United States include:. Silicon valleyPhoto bySilicon_valley_title.png (421 × 236 pixels, file size: 261 KB, MIME type: image/png)
Treasury Yields Fall as Uncertainty About 2023 Outlook Lingers
Treasury yields wavered on Tuesday as uncertainty about the outlook for the new year lingered and investor attention turned to fresh economic data releases due this week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was down by 4.1 basis points to 3.79%. The 2-year Treasury yield rose slightly to 4.405%.
Europe Starts 2023 With Historic Winter Heatwave; Snow Shortage Forces Ski Resorts to Close
Among the European countries that recorded their hottest January days in history were the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Czech Republic, Belarus, Latvia and Lithuania. Meteorologists and climatologists expressed alarm over the unseasonably warm winter weather. Guillaume Séchet, a broadcast meteorologist in France, said Europe "experienced one of the most incredible climatic...
Coinbase Settles With New York State Financial Regulator for $100 Million, Stock Spikes
Brian Armstrong's crypto exchange Coinbase reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services over "historical" shortcomings in anti-money laundering and know-your-customer standards at the company. Coinbase will pay a $50 million fine and invest a further $50 million into strengthening internal compliance programs after regulators...
Job Openings Hold Strong Despite Rate Hikes; Manufacturing in Contraction
Demand for employment remained high in November as companies looked for workers to fill positions despite worries of a looming recession, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for the month showed available positions at 10.46 million, down just fractionally from October's total and above...
French Bakers Allowed to Renegotiate Sky-High Bills With the Daily Baguette Under Threat
French energy suppliers have agreed to open case by case discussions with bakeries over their 2023 bills if they are struggling to pay. The French government also announced plans to support bakeries with new tax payment plans and potentially cash support. French bread prices have been rising at the slowest...
Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Nic Szerman lost his job at Meta Platforms (META.O) in November, just two months after joining full-time, falling victim to a sweeping 13% reduction of its workforce as the advertising market cratered.
