ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Hong Kong Shares Jump 2% as Investors Digest Private Survey Data on China Services

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets climbed as investors shrug off the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to higher interest rates in tackling inflation. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 2.42% in early trade as investors digested an improved reading in China's Caixin services Purchasing Managers' Index...
NBC Los Angeles

European Markets Flat as Investors Digest Fed Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were flat Thursday as global markets focus on economic data from the region, and the latest signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve on inflation and interest rates. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was flat mid-morning. Retail stocks led gains, up 2%,...
CNBC

Ant gets approval to expand its consumer finance business

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said Friday it approved Ant Group's request to increase the amount of registered capital for the company's consumer unit, to 18.5 billion yuan from 8 billion yuan. Chinese media previously reported the news of the banking regulator's approval, whose terms were previously released...
CoinDesk

Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges

The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Tesla Reports 1.31 Million Deliveries in 2022, Growth of 40% Over Last Year

Tesla just reported 2022 year-end vehicle production and delivery numbers. In the fourth quarter, Tesla reported deliveries of 405,278 vehicles and production of 439,701 vehicles. That brings Tesla's 2022 full year deliveries to around 1.31 million vehicles. In 2021, Tesla reported 308,600 vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter, and full-year...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Apple's Market Cap Falls Under $2 Trillion as Sell-Off Continues

Apple shares fell more than 3% during intraday trading Tuesday, giving it a market value under $2 trillion for the first time since May. Apple first hit that valuation in August 2020, as the pandemic boosted sales of products for remote work and school. It briefly hit a $3 trillion valuation in January 2022.
NBC Los Angeles

Treasury Yields Fall as Uncertainty About 2023 Outlook Lingers

Treasury yields wavered on Tuesday as uncertainty about the outlook for the new year lingered and investor attention turned to fresh economic data releases due this week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was down by 4.1 basis points to 3.79%. The 2-year Treasury yield rose slightly to 4.405%.
NBC Los Angeles

Europe Starts 2023 With Historic Winter Heatwave; Snow Shortage Forces Ski Resorts to Close

Among the European countries that recorded their hottest January days in history were the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Czech Republic, Belarus, Latvia and Lithuania. Meteorologists and climatologists expressed alarm over the unseasonably warm winter weather. Guillaume Séchet, a broadcast meteorologist in France, said Europe "experienced one of the most incredible climatic...
NBC Los Angeles

Coinbase Settles With New York State Financial Regulator for $100 Million, Stock Spikes

Brian Armstrong's crypto exchange Coinbase reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services over "historical" shortcomings in anti-money laundering and know-your-customer standards at the company. Coinbase will pay a $50 million fine and invest a further $50 million into strengthening internal compliance programs after regulators...
NBC Los Angeles

Job Openings Hold Strong Despite Rate Hikes; Manufacturing in Contraction

Demand for employment remained high in November as companies looked for workers to fill positions despite worries of a looming recession, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for the month showed available positions at 10.46 million, down just fractionally from October's total and above...

Comments / 0

Community Policy