East Lansing, MI

Michigan State women's basketball evens Big Ten record with win at Northwestern

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago
Matilda Ekh led all scorers and hit a key basket late while helping the Michigan State women’s basketball team extend its winning streak.

Ekh had a game-high 21 points as the Spartans held on for a 71-64 victory over Northwestern in a Big Ten contest Monday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The victory was the fourth straight for the Spartans, who led by as much as 18.

Northwestern got within four with 2:09 to play on a basket by Hailey Weaver. Ekh hit a key basket with 1:07 to play and Moira Joiner added a pair of late free throws for the Spartans (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten).

Taiyier Parks finished with 17 points on 7 of 11 shooting from the field before fouling out, while Kamaria McDaniel added 13 points for MSU. Julia Ayrault added six points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

The Spartans were boosted by a big second quarter led by Ekh. MSU outscored the Wildcats, 28-12, during the quarter with Ekh scoring 17 points and knocking down five 3-pointers.

Jasmine McWilliams had 10 points to lead Northwestern (6-7, 0-3).

