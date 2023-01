Effective: 2023-01-02 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Columbia; Dallas; Grant; Hempstead; Hot Spring; Howard; Jefferson; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Ouachita; Pike; Sevier; Union TORNADO WATCH 4 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CALHOUN CLARK CLEVELAND COLUMBIA DALLAS GRANT HEMPSTEAD HOT SPRING HOWARD JEFFERSON LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA OUACHITA PIKE SEVIER UNION

CALHOUN COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO