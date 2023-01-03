On New Year's Eve, Wyoming Yoga & Massage is hosting an opening house party for their new building from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. "Yoga is for everyone, regardless of your age, gender, or physical ability. Yoga can be anywhere from a physically challenging class in a heated room, to something as simple as laying on your mat supported with a bunch of blankets for an hour. Yoga isn't just a physical exercise, it's a way of life, and even if you're approaching it strictly from the physical side of things, you will still find yourself benefiting in other areas of your life."

CASPER, WY ・ 7 DAYS AGO