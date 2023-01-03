ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Casper Accepts Parks & Recreation Advisory Board Applications

Casper’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is accepting applications from people who want to be volunteer members, according to a news release from the City of Casper. The board works with user groups, residents, and city staff to plan and suggest priorities and direction about recreation in Casper,” said Zulima Lopez, director of Parks, Recreation, & Public Facilities.
CASPER, WY
Casper Fire-EMS Responds to Smoke at Life Care Center

A seized motor in a heated air handling unit caused minor smoke damage at a Casper assisted living residence on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department. Firefighters were dispatched to the Life Care Center of Casper, 4041 S. Poplar St., at 9:15 a.m. for...
CASPER, WY
Casper City Offices and Most Services are Open Today

The City of Casper, unlike some other public agencies and businesses, is mostly open Tuesday. "Thanks to our snow removal crews who have been working literally around the clock to make our streets as safe as possible," the city said in a news release Tuesday morning. City Hall and trash...
CASPER, WY
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/29/22 – 1/3/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Rocky Mountain Power Reports Outages in Casper and Glenrock

Several thousand people in several areas of Casper and Glenrock are without electrical service on Tuesday afternoon, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The company, a division of Pacificorp, has sentence crews to investigate the outages and make repairs, and estimates the restoration will be completed by 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to its Twitter site.
CASPER, WY
City of Casper Announces Regular Garbage Pickup Resumes & Tree Dropoffs

The City of Casper announced in a social media post that all garbage pickup is on its regularly scheduled day this week. The post said, "If you're feeling extra motivated, you can drop your live Christmas tree off at any of our recycling depots (please take all of the pretty things off first). We'll recycle your tree into mulch. But no rush - you have until Jan. 21. It feels like more of a "sit and enjoy your coffee" kind of day."
CASPER, WY
Wyoming Weather Owes Me A New Coffee Maker

You always hear people say to 'take care of yourself'. It's important for your well being to eat right, exercise and enjoy life. This obviously is a true statement. Something more people should start saying is 'take care of your coffee maker, it's an important part to your day'. This...
WYOMING STATE
PHOTOS: A Look Back at Casper 2022 Through the Lens

As we close out this year and ring in another, it's time to reflect on the memories we made in 2022, Casper. What are the things future historians will latch onto when they talk about this year?. COVID eased in most countries, Russia invaded Ukraine, inflation soared, and the conversation...
CASPER, WY
New Space for a New Year, Wyoming Yoga & Massage Talks Wellness and Setting Intentions

On New Year's Eve, Wyoming Yoga & Massage is hosting an opening house party for their new building from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. "Yoga is for everyone, regardless of your age, gender, or physical ability. Yoga can be anywhere from a physically challenging class in a heated room, to something as simple as laying on your mat supported with a bunch of blankets for an hour. Yoga isn't just a physical exercise, it's a way of life, and even if you're approaching it strictly from the physical side of things, you will still find yourself benefiting in other areas of your life."
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY
