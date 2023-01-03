Read full article on original website
BREAKING: No School Tuesday For Natrona County School District
The first day back from Christmas break for Natrona County schools has been put off one more day. The conditions are rough all over Natrona County after the snow that has fallen. According to Natrona County School District's Facebook page, not only will all schools be closed, but also all...
Casper Accepts Parks & Recreation Advisory Board Applications
Casper’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is accepting applications from people who want to be volunteer members, according to a news release from the City of Casper. The board works with user groups, residents, and city staff to plan and suggest priorities and direction about recreation in Casper,” said Zulima Lopez, director of Parks, Recreation, & Public Facilities.
Casper Fire-EMS Responds to Smoke at Life Care Center
A seized motor in a heated air handling unit caused minor smoke damage at a Casper assisted living residence on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department. Firefighters were dispatched to the Life Care Center of Casper, 4041 S. Poplar St., at 9:15 a.m. for...
Casper City Offices and Most Services are Open Today
The City of Casper, unlike some other public agencies and businesses, is mostly open Tuesday. "Thanks to our snow removal crews who have been working literally around the clock to make our streets as safe as possible," the city said in a news release Tuesday morning. City Hall and trash...
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/29/22 – 1/3/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Snow Dumped Over a Foot on Casper-Area, 20″ on Casper Mountain
On this morning's Day Weather Podcast, it was reported that the Casper area got over 12" of snow in some places. The mountain saw over 20" according to the National Weather Service. Today's inclement forecast is chilly with increasing wind. The snow is blowing and drifting in and around highways.
Late Casper Resident Survived USS Oklahoma Attack, Founded Fire Truck Company
Sheridan native Herman Schmidt was not the only Wyoming native on the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japan at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Longtime Casper resident Walter Becker, founder of Becker Fire Equipment Co, also was on board. Becker was doing laundry in the engine room...
United Way of Natrona County Begins Accepting Nonprofit Requests
United Way of Natrona County will begin accepting requests for proposals from nonprofit organizations for its 2023 workplace campaign, according to a prepared statement. "The success of our United Way has always been attributed to the quality of people who live and work in Natrona County," United Way CEO Nikki Hawley said in the prepared statement.
Amber Alert Suspect Charged With 17 Felonies; Bond set at $500,000
The Casper man accused of illegally taking of a 14-year-girl to Arizona prompting an AMBER Alert faces 17 felony counts that could put him behind bars for life, according to the charges read during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday. James Warren Martin, 36, was originally...
“The Sandcastle Lady” Strikes Again, This Time with a Snow Sculpture
Catherine Johnson Morris is a recent retiree, which she highly recommends. Now she has more time to play. Morris was a teacher of the blind and visually impaired for the Natrona County School District up until June. You may know her as “the sandcastle lady,” which is her preferred medium....
Casper Man Extradited from Arizona After Charges Connected to AMBER Alert on Teen Girl
A Casper man has been extradited from Arizona after a felony charge of interference with custody in connection to the November 17 AMBER Alert issued on a 14 year old girl named Gracelyn Pratt. James Warren Martin, 36, was extradited from La Paz County, Arizona and returned to Natrona County...
Casper Man Charged With Three Drug Felonies; Outraged at Bond
A Casper man with a lengthy criminal history heard three counts of felony drug-related crimes -- with a potential combined punishment of up to 60 years in prison -- during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Kevin Johnson, 47, is charged with two counts of delivery...
Rocky Mountain Power Reports Outages in Casper and Glenrock
Several thousand people in several areas of Casper and Glenrock are without electrical service on Tuesday afternoon, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The company, a division of Pacificorp, has sentence crews to investigate the outages and make repairs, and estimates the restoration will be completed by 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to its Twitter site.
City of Casper Announces Regular Garbage Pickup Resumes & Tree Dropoffs
The City of Casper announced in a social media post that all garbage pickup is on its regularly scheduled day this week. The post said, "If you're feeling extra motivated, you can drop your live Christmas tree off at any of our recycling depots (please take all of the pretty things off first). We'll recycle your tree into mulch. But no rush - you have until Jan. 21. It feels like more of a "sit and enjoy your coffee" kind of day."
Wyoming Weather Owes Me A New Coffee Maker
You always hear people say to 'take care of yourself'. It's important for your well being to eat right, exercise and enjoy life. This obviously is a true statement. Something more people should start saying is 'take care of your coffee maker, it's an important part to your day'. This...
PHOTOS: A Look Back at Casper 2022 Through the Lens
As we close out this year and ring in another, it's time to reflect on the memories we made in 2022, Casper. What are the things future historians will latch onto when they talk about this year?. COVID eased in most countries, Russia invaded Ukraine, inflation soared, and the conversation...
New Space for a New Year, Wyoming Yoga & Massage Talks Wellness and Setting Intentions
On New Year's Eve, Wyoming Yoga & Massage is hosting an opening house party for their new building from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. "Yoga is for everyone, regardless of your age, gender, or physical ability. Yoga can be anywhere from a physically challenging class in a heated room, to something as simple as laying on your mat supported with a bunch of blankets for an hour. Yoga isn't just a physical exercise, it's a way of life, and even if you're approaching it strictly from the physical side of things, you will still find yourself benefiting in other areas of your life."
Native American Art Exhibit Featuring Great Plains Artists Coming to Casper
ArtSpirit, the arts initiative of the Episcopal Church in Wyoming, has partnered with CARAVAN, a global arts nonprofit, to create art exhibitions that start in Wyoming and continue to move outward and onward across the United States and into other countries. They are bringing an exhibition called GROUNDED: Restoring Our...
How Did Casper’s Logan Wilson Win The Ed Block Courage Award?
Throughout Logan Wilson's football days, he's been no stranger to winning awards. He was all-state in high school at NCHS, freshman of the year and all conference in college at University of Wyoming and now ,as a pro football player with the Cincinnati Bengals, he's won the 2022 Ed Block Courage Award.
